The Malaysian government is offering couples a free compatibility test to reduce the chance of divorce

Want to be extra sure that you and your beloved will live happily ever after, before saying ‘I do’?

Young Malaysian couples planning on getting married could soon be able to take a free Government quiz to check their compatibility, Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said in Parliament on Tuesday (July 9).

The quiz hopes to reduce the country’s divorce rates by preventing the top reason for divorce: misunderstandings between spouses.

The deputy minister said that misunderstandings between spouses was one of the main reasons cited for divorce in Malaysia, with couples between the ages of 30 and 34 most likely to split, The Star reported.

She added that most young couples “rush into marriage” without knowing themselves or their partners well enough, and having a compatibility quiz could help mitigate this.

The quiz will be modelled off marriage counselling questionnaires, and will operate much like a personality test, The Star’s report added.

In a tweet, Yeoh said the quiz was not an exam for couples to pass, but aimed to make couples understand each other better before tying the knot, in light of statistics that 30 per cent of divorces happened within the first five years of a marriage.

This is NOT an exam for you to pass to get married. We’re talking about personality quiz & discovery about self & partner in pre-marital stage bcoz more than 30% divorces within first 5 years of marriage. A tool to help. Not compulsory. Not to regulate your decision to marry. https://t.co/Ur8WpfRPXd — Hannah Yeoh (@hannahyeoh) July 9, 2019

It will not be compulsory to take the quiz, and it will also not influence a couple’s ability to register for marriage, she added.

According to Yeoh, the top three reasons for divorce among women in Malaysia were misunderstandings between spouses, infidelity, and irresponsible behaviour from the spouse.

The top three reasons for divorce among men were misunderstandings between spouses, interference from in-laws, and infidelity.

The number of divorce cases in Malaysia dropped from over 51,500 in 2016 to 50,000 in 2017.

