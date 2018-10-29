The Malaysian passport ranks 5th best in the world for being visa-free

The Malaysian passport was ranked fifth, with a visa-free score of 161. The Star / Asia News Network

The Malaysian passport has been placed in the fifth most powerful group by a recent study ranking the world’s most powerful passports in 91 power group levels.

The Global Passport Power Rank 2018 ranked passports from all over the world by assessing their power to enter other countries visa-free, with visa on arrival and visa required.

Malaysia scored a total “visa free score” of 161 points, placing it in the same power group as New Zealand, Australia, Iceland and Malta.

The group which topped the rankings consists of countries which scored 165 – Singapore and Germany.

The three lowest ranking passports went to Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan, with scores of 89, 90 and 91, respectively.

In a report by Bernama, Malaysia’s Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali was quoted as saying: “Our passport with high security features, was the first in the world in e-passport usage using security chip planted inside.

“It is to facilitate all Immigration counter transactions. We could identity all information and profiles of passport holders including movements and travel to each country when scanned at an immigration counter,” he added.

He also noted that the Malaysian passport has a sophisticated security system which has been implemented according to the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation. This makes forging of the Malaysian passport difficult.