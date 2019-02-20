The man who allegedly beat up a woman in a lift is ‘a hardened criminal’ and gang member, police say

The 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman inside a lift at an MRT station in Kuala Lumpur is a gang member who has multiple criminal records, The Star has reported, quoting the police. Facebook / Mycrimewatch

The 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked a woman inside a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Kuala Lumpur is a gang member who has multiple criminal records, The Star has reported, quoting the police.

According to the online news portal, city police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim described him as “a hardened criminal with a serious drug addiction”, adding that the man often used violence in his crimes.

The police chief was quoted as saying: “He does not hesitate to use violence if the victim does not co-operate. He is a member of the 08 gang, and we have connected him with six cases of theft and robbery so far.”

Although the suspect belongs to a gang, he is believed to have acted alone during the assault at the MRT station, reported Malay Mail.

Malay Mail also quoted the police chief as saying: “The suspect had confessed to eight cases of robberies, snatch thefts and break-ins around Cheras that were perpetrated alone since 2014.”

He added that the suspect has had four past convictions related to drug abuse and gang robbery.

According to The Star, the suspect – who had tested positive for meth and ecstasy – works as an air-conditioner repairman.

Hid from the police and shaved his head

Around 15 minutes prior to committing the MRT lift robbery, the suspect is alleged to have robbed a convenience store – and security footage from that store aided the police in identifying the suspect and his motorcycle, Mazlan told Malay Mail.

As he knew he was being hunted by the police, the suspect hid in his flat and shaved his head bald so that the police would not recognise him, reported The Star.

“He did not even turn on the lights in his flat except for a few minutes when he ate or went to the toilet,” Mazlan was quoted by The Star as saying.

Malay Mail also reported that the suspect was nabbed while in the process of shaving his head.

During the raid, the police recovered 19 mobile phones, bank cards, some tools believed to have been used for breaking into houses, and clothing he wore during the robbery.

Due to the brutal nature of the crime, the suspect will be remanded for the maximum limit of seven days until Feb 25, to facilitate investigations under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery, Malay Mail reported.

