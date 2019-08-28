The man who left a baby in critical condition at a hospital was found with ‘ice’ in his hideout

The infant he left at the hospital is still receiving medical attention. Pixabay

The man who fled from police after leaving an unconscious six-month-old baby with a hospital nurse has been arrested in his hideout, where drugs were also found.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (August 27), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that the 28-year-old was found on Monday at his hideout near Woodlands Street 13.

The 28-year-old had previously fled after leaving the infant in critical condition at the Singapore General Hospital at Outram Road on Saturday.

Police intercepted the man’s car along Kampong Bahru Road on the same day but he escaped on foot, leaving equipment – believed to be drug-related – in the car.

At the residential unit he was found at on Monday, SPF and CNB found 19g of “ice” or methamphetamine and drug-related equipment.

He is being investigated for child abuse, traffic offences and drug-related offences, including drug consumption, the authorities said.

The infant is still receiving medical attention, the statement added.

On Monday, The Straits Times reported that the child was now under the care of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The baby’s 28-year-old mother, who is the man’s girlfriend, was arrested earlier and is being investigated for drug offences and child abuse.

According to SPF, anyone convicted of child abuse under Section 5(2)(a) of the Children and Young Persons Act can be jailed up to four years, fined up to S$4,000, or both.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, an offender convicted of drug consumption could face ten years’ imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.

Read also: