‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney Plus is the top TV show in the world

caption “The Mandalorian” source Lucasfilm

“The Mandalorian” is the most in-demand TV show in the world three weeks after its debut, according to Parrot Analytics.

The series topped “Stranger Things” last week as the most in-demand streaming series in the US, breaking its 21-week streak at the top.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney Plus‘ live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” quickly became the biggest new show in the US. Now, only three weeks since its debut, the show is the biggest in the world.

The series is the most in-demand show in the world across all platforms, according to Parrot Analytics. The company measures “demand expressions,” its standardized TV demand measurement unit that reflect the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series weighted by importance.

Parrot Analytics said Tuesday that “The Mandalorian” was 31.9 times more in demand than the average series globally during the past week, topping HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things.”

“The Mandalorian” dethroned “Stranger Things” as Parrot Analytics’ top streaming show in the US last week, breaking its 21-week streak at the top.

“The Mandalorian” is now in the running for Parrot Analytics’ most in-demand series debut in the world this year, along with HBO’s “Chernobyl,” Amazon’s “The Boys,” Apple’s “See,” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy.” The company will announce the winner at its Global TV Demand Awards next month.

Baby Yoda, the show’s infant Yoda-like character that the titular bounty hunter has tasked himself with protecting, has become just as much of a global phenomenon as the series itself, sparking countless memes and theories about his origins across the internet.

“The Mandalorian” has also been a hit with critics and has a 95% Rotten Tomatoes critic score after four episodes. Business Insider said in its review of the first episode that the series “proves ‘Star Wars’ can make the leap from movies to prestige TV.”