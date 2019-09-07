THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Matrix’ 20 years later

It’s been 20 years since “The Matrix” first debuted in 1999.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that there will be a fourth installment of the science-fiction series – and Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are slated to appear in it.

Here’s what the cast of the original “Matrix” movie is up to two decades after the original sci-fi flick debuted.

It’s been two decades since viewers were first introduced to the world of “The Matrix” (1999).

And the series isn’t over quite yet – the fourth installment of the Wachowski-directed franchise is in the works and it’s set to star favorites from the original movie, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Here’s what the original cast of “The Matrix” is up to 20 years after the movie’s initial release.

In the movie, Keanu Reeves starred as a computer programmer and hacker named Thomas “Neo” Anderson.

source Warner Bros.

Before becoming a household name with his role in “The Matrix,” Reeves already had quite a few smaller roles under his belt.

Leading up to the release of “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003, he was at the height of his career, playing Shane Falco in “The Replacements,” Griffin in “The Watcher,” and Donnie Barksdale in “The Gift.”

This year, the actor has had somewhat of a career revival, which has come to be known as “The Keanaissance.”

Although the actor’s career has spanned over three decades, Reeves has recently been making headlines due to his latest film roles (in hit rom-coms like Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe”) and the fact that he’s been spotted regularly performing acts of kindness.

In addition to the release of his third “John Wick” film back in May, the actor is already set to appear in the fourth “Matrix” film, which will reportedly begin production in 2020

Carrie-Anne Moss played Trinity, a crew member of the Nebuchadnezzar who later fell in love with Neo.

source Warner Bros.

Although Moss is most well-known for playing Neo’s love interest, she also went on to play Natalie in “Memento,” Detective Olivia Neal in “The Crew,” and Caroline Clairmont in “Chocolat” in the early 2000s.

In recent years, Moss has spent a considerable amount of time on television.

In addition to playing Marvel Comics’ lawyer Jeri Hogarth on “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “Jessica Jones,” Moss recently started as Rebecca Pruitt on the series “Tell Me a Story” and played FBI agent Maggie Griffin in “Wisting.”

She is set to return for the latest installment of “The Matrix.”

As Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne played the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who gives Neo the pill showing him the reality of the Matrix.

source Warner Bros.

The “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” alum appeared as Morpheus for the first time in 1999.

The Wachowskis reportedly asked Fishburne to draw inspiration for his performance from the character Morpheus who appears in Neil Gaiman’s comics “Sandman,” according to Gaiman’s blog.

Since “The Matrix,” the actor has starred alongside Reeves in the “John Wick” films as Bowery King.

The actor has also done a lot of work in television. In the past few years, he’s played Alex Haley on “Roots,” Nelson Mandela on “Madiba,” and the character Pops on “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish.”

It is unclear if he will appear in the fourth “Matrix” installment.

As Agent Smith, Hugo Weaving played one of the Matrix’s highly intelligent and sentient computers who tries to keep humans from freeing themselves.

source Warner Bros.

According to Hugo Weaving, one of the best parts about appearing in “The Matrix” is being able to add some humor to his role.

“I thought [Agent Smith] would be great fun to play. There’s definitely a light relief there. The heroes don’t have the ability to dip into humor. They’re trying to save the world,” Weaving said, reflecting on his character during a 2018 interview with Film Ink.

“I have much more scope with my character to be funny. You could see it in the writing – it attracted me to that character.”

In recent years, Weaving has played a number of villains in movies like “V for Vendetta” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

But in addition to playing villains, the actor is arguably most well-known for playing the elf Elrond in “The Lord Of The Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit.”

Joe Pantoliano took on the role of Cypher, a human who’d been freed by Morpheus but later betrayed him in order to get back into the Matrix.

source Warner Bros.

Joe Pantoliano, who’d previously worked with the Wachowskis in the 1996 flick “Bound,” reunited with his “Matrix” co-star Moss for “Memento” in 2000.

In recent years, Pantoliano has played Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos” and Michael Gorski on “Sense8.”

source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2017

Although it’s unclear if he’ll be back for the fourth “Matrix” film, the actor is set to reprise his role as Captain Howard in the 2020 “Bad Boys For Life” and has several other projects in the pipeline.

Switch, a freed human who was later a part of the Nebuchadnezzar crew, was played by Belinda McClory.

source Warner Bros.

Prior to her role in the first “Matrix” film, McClory had several smaller parts on TV Shows.

She played Kirsty Nichols on “Janus,” Wendy on “Simon De Beauvoir’s Babies,” and Sr. Const. Robyn Taylor on “Blue Heelers.”

Even though “The Matrix” seems to be the height of McClory’s career thus far, she’s also known for starring in the 2006 film “Darklovestory” and the 2011 movie “X: Night of Vengeance.”

source Sergio Dionisio / Stringer

Most recently, the actress played Alice Harvey on “The Doctor Blake” TV series and subsequent TV movies.

Mouse, a freed human and programmer aboard the Nebuchadnezzar, was played by Matt Doran.

source Warner Bros.

Prior to his turn on “The Matrix,” the Australian actor played Damian Roberts on the series “Home and Away” as well as Private Cooms in “The Thin Red Line.”

Shortly after the success of “The Matrix,” Doran went on to play Elan Sleazebaggano in “Star Wars: Episode 2 — Attack of the Clones” and Malcolm in the 2006 remake “Macbeth.”

source John Sciulli/WireImage

He’s kept busy with smaller roles in recent years and is set to play Jake Galloway in the upcoming movie “Intersection.”

Robert Taylor played another one of the Matrix’s sentient machines named Agent Jones.

source Warner Bros.

Another “Home and Away” veteran, Taylor played Nicholas Walsh on the popular Australian series before appearing in “The Matrix.”

He also played Dave Griffin in a number of “The Feds” TV-movie installments as well as Jack Cleary in “The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years.”

The actor has kept busy over the decades, notably playing the title role on the long-running series “Longmire.”

source Jesse Grant/WireImage

He is also known for having many movie roles, playing Skip Taylor in “Vertical Limit,” Everett in “Rogue,” and Heller in the 2018 flick “The Meg.”