Mercedes-AMG’s new GLE 63 S Coupe has 603 horsepower and sports-car acceleration numbers — here’s everything you need to know about the ultra-quick SUV

- Mercedes-Benz released the full specs for its newest AMG-tuned SUV – the GLE 63 S coupe -and they’re impressive.
- The fastback SUV is equipped with a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 rated at 603 horsepower and 627 foot-pounds of torque, which is more than double the overall power of the standard GLE.
- That combination sends the hulking SUV to 60 mph in only 3.7 seconds, according to Mercedes.
- The GLE 63 S Coupe will go on sale this fall. Mercedes hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the 577-horsepower 2019 version starts at $113,000.
Mercedes’ newest performance SUV is here, even if the company doesn’t call it one. Meet the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, whose rated 603 horsepower will blast it from a standstill to 60 mph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.
The new GLE 63 S Coupe can reach an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph, too – all figures that would be impressive for a sports car, but are truly mind-boggling when attached to a bulky, multi-ton SUV.
The SUV, as you might notice, is called a “coupe” in its formal title, and it’s part of the latest polarizing auto-industry trend of SUVs with sloping, fastback rooflines and “coupe” in their names. Plenty of people would rather that term stay reserved for two-door cars as it historically has been, but that hasn’t stopped many automakers – creating a market in which the GLE 63 S Coupe sees a lot of SUVs taking a similar approach, from the BMW X6 M Competition to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
Scroll down to learn the full specs and details of Mercedes-AMG’s latest super-fast SUV:
Mercedes just announced a new, high-performance fastback variant of its GLE SUV.
The AMG-tuned SUV is called the GLE 63 S Coupe, and it packs excessive amounts of horsepower and torque for a family-hauler.
Mercedes also offers an AMG-treated GLE 53 Coupe, but its 429 horsepower looks modest next to the new GLE 63 S.
Mercedes claims the 2021 GLE 63 S Coupe puts out 603 horsepower …
… and 627 foot-pounds of torque.
A 48-volt mild-hybrid system called “EQ Boost” pitches in up to 21 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque in short bursts.
The heart of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 S coupe is a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 common to lots of AMG models.
That engine allows for an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.
Strangely enough, the GLE 63 S actually produces more horsepower and torque than Mercedes-AMG’s flagship sports car, the AMG GT R, which is rated at 577 horsepower and 516 foot-pounds of torque.
The GLE 63 S reportedly sprints from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, only two-tenths of a second slower than the AMG GT R.
To complement its juiced-up engine, the GLE 63 S coupe also gets flared fenders, a rear diffuser, …
… and standard 22-inch wheels fitted with massive red brake calipers.
The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S coupe will arrive at US dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but expect it to start in the six figures.
