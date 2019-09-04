10 of the ‘most Instagrammable’ cafes in the world

caption The Note Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam, is covered in colorful messages. source TripAdvisor/The Note Coffee

Recently, the travel site Big 7 published a ranking of the “most Instagrammable” cafes around the world.

The top 10 contenders range from Blue Whale Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, to Speedos in Sydney, Australia.

Some of the cafes are known for their decor, like New York City’s Pietro Nolita and The Note Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Many serve colorful foods, like the “mermaid toast” available at Tania’s Teahouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and the chicken burgers served on pink buns at EL&N in London, England.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

These days, more and more businesses are optimizing their decor and dishes for snap-happy Instagram influencers and foodies.

Fortunately, for those of us who want to take their feed to the next level, the travel site Big 7 recently published a ranking of the “most Instagrammable” cafes around the world.

From a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand, where you can drink beautiful blue lattes to a Swedish coffee shop in Toronto, Canada, outfitted with a “book wall,” each locale is uniquely photogenic.

Here is an inside look at the top 10 most Instagrammable cafes and what they have to offer, ranked in descending order.

10. Located in Bangkok, Thailand, the Blue Whale Cafe really embraces its titular color.

caption The place is even blue on the outside. source TripAdvisor/akeluu

Located in Bangkok, Thailand, Blue Whale Cafe goes all out when it comes to its titular color.

The cafe’s walls are decorated with a life-size whale illustration and blue tile reminiscent of fish scales.

The butterfly-pea-flower lattes at Blue Whale Cafe are almost too pretty to drink.

caption Some of the walls have fish scales. source TripAdvisor/”人気のブルーのラテ。”

Visitors rave about the spot’s photogenic signature drink, a latte made with butterfly-pea flowers, flora known for their blue hue.

Available in hot and cold iterations, one TripAdvisor user described the latte as “delicious but actually too beautiful to drink.” You can also order butterfly-pea affogato (ice cream with espresso) and cold brew.

In addition to beverages, Blue Whale Cafe serves breakfast (pancakes, eggs) and lunch (salmon teriyaki, pasta with hot and sour tom yum paste), as well as banana cake, mocha brownies, and other treats.

9. Kafe Utu is a cozy African-themed cafe in Singapore.

caption The cafe has three floors. source TripAdvisor/Ser1980

Spread out over three floors, Singapore’s Kafe Utu is characterized by its cozy decor, from vibrant paintings and woven lamps to couches and communal tables.

Kafe Utu serves up coffees, cocktails, and foods.

caption The place serves brunch. source TripAdvisor/marnlee

The African-themed cafe serves traditional dishes, such as Moroccan lemon chicken tagine and Swahili fish curry, and Western-inspired brunch fare like scotch eggs and ricotta hotcakes.

On TripAdvisor, users rave about the place’s “lovely ambiance” and the “tasty authentic” African cuisine. The cafe’s coffee and cocktails are also a highlight.

8. FIKA, a Swedish cafe in Toronto, Canada, boasts a charming “book wall.”

caption The cafe is known for its “book wall.” source Yelp/Amanda P.

Named for the Swedish term that basically means “coffee break,” FIKA is a cafe in Toronto, Canada. It’s famous for its “book wall” (a wall covered with open books).

The space, which Yelp users call “cute and cozy,” also features hanging plants, an exposed brick wall, and several armchairs.

FIKA has vegan offerings and plenty of desserts.

caption A Swedish cinnamon bun from FIKA. source Yelp/Nancy H.

Famous for its cardamom-spiced latte, FIKA also offers sandwiches, salads, and pastries, including Swedish cinnamon buns and vegan muffins.

7. Tania’s Teahouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a trendy cafe that has pastel accents.

caption The place has copper seating. source TripAdvisor/eatgosee

Tania’s Teahouse, a cafe in Dubai, UAE, shares a name with its millennial founder, who was inspired by coffee shops she visited as a student in Toronto.

Everything about the two-story cafe is trendy, from the copper chairs and pink plates to the quirky framed posters and the plants dangling from the ceiling.

Tania’s Teahouse serves up colorful dishes on baby-pink plates.

caption The mermaid toast is quite colorful. source TripAdvisor/Connoisseur-of-Life

TripAdvisor users talk about the cafe’s “impressive tea selection” (the beverages have punny names like “Her Majes-Tea” and “Sereni-Tea”) and “adorable” treats, such as mermaid toast (brioche toast topped with multi-hued cream cheese) and cake served in a teacup.

The place also offers savory options including sandwiches, super bowls, and burger sliders.

6. Everything is pink at Pietro NoLita, an Italian eatery in New York City.

caption The place’s interior and exterior is pink. source Yelp/Mina S.

At Pietro NoLita, an Italian eatery in lower Manhattan, New York City, the napkins and coffee cups proudly proclaim that this cafe is “Pink As F—.”

The eatery’s interior and exterior is absolutely covered in varying shades of pink.

Read More: 16 chefs and restaurateurs share their favorite places to eat in NYC

Pietro NoLita’s tables are complete with pink cups and napkins.

caption The place serves brunch, lunch, and dinner. source Yelp/Nichole R.

Even the eatery’s cocktails incorporate pink ingredients like grapefruit and watermelon.

As one Yelp user wrote, “Everything is pink, and as basic as it is, I love it. It’s a millennial’s dream interior with the plants too, so gear up for lots of selfie/picture taking!”

Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, Pietro Nolita is known for pasta dishes such as fusilli al limone and cacio e pepe.

5. There’s cool neon wall art at Mad Pops, a vegan dessert spot in Bali, Indonesia.

caption Many visitors take photos of their food with the famous sign. source TripAdvisor/Turberry

Mad Pops, a popsicle and ice cream shop in Bali, Indonesia, specializes in vegan desserts.

Neon wall art spelling out “Ice, ice baby” and “Not as sweet as you, baby” amps up the cool factor at this small shop.

The place serves up a variety of plant-based sweets.

caption It has loads of flavors. source TripAdvisor/vaniathe a

Per a TripAdvisor user, “The ice cream here was delicious! We were unsure of what to expect from vegan ice cream, but we were definitely not disappointed.”

The pops are available in flavors like coffee vegan chocolate crunch and raspberry coconut and the ice cream, which is coconut-based, comes in flavors ranging from salted caramel to stracciatella.

4. The Note Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam, is covered in a rainbow of kind messages.

caption The notes have sweet sentiments written on them. source TripAdvisor/Danny Molinaro

The Note Coffee, a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, is literally covered in colorful notes written by visitors from around the world.

Like funky wallpaper, a rainbow of heartfelt missives envelopes the walls, tables, and chairs.

The Note is known for its lattes and desserts.

caption The place serves up a few different sweets. source TripAdvisor/Nancy s.

TripAdvisor users agree that The Note is a great spot for coconut lattes and a Vietnamese specialty called egg coffee (coffee prepared with egg yolks, sugar, and condensed milk).

Sweets such as cheesecake and Opera cake stand out, too.

3. Alfred Coffee in Los Angeles, California, is famous for its ivy-covered Melrose-Place outpost.

caption The place is mostly black and white. source Yelp/Jacqueline T.

With multiple locations around Los Angeles, Alfred Coffee‘s Melrose-Place outpost is perhaps the most photogenic of them all.

The exterior of this small cafe, which brews Stumptown coffee, is covered in ivy. Inside, the walls are eclectically decorated with striped tile, floral wallpaper, and Alfred’s slogan, “But first, coffee.”

The cafe is known for its convenient location and aesthetically pleasing drinks.

caption The place is known for drawing hearts in some of its drinks. source Yelp/Theart P.

On Yelp, people talk about this cafe’s proximity to the Melrose Place Farmers Market, open on Sundays.

They also rave about the Gibraltar (essentially a cortado, a drink made with equal amounts of espresso and steamed milk). “This is seriously one of the cutest coffee shops I’ve ever been to,” one user wrote.

2. EL&N, a cafe chain in London, England, is a pink-drenched, floral wonderland.

caption It has walls covered with faux candy hearts. source TripAdvisor/DaDaH13

A pink-drenched, floral wonderland, EL&N (formerly called Elan) has six locations in London, including a spot in the famed department store Selfridges.

The shop features pink velvet chairs, walls covered in faux candy hearts, and other magical decorations.

EL&N serves up a ton of colorful dishes, both sweet and savory.

caption The avocado toast is incredibly colorful. source TripAdvisor/Elena

Alongside coffee and espresso, the cafe chain serves specialty drinks such as Spanish-style condensed-milk lattes, lattes made with turmeric and beetroot, and a matcha latte colored with crushed sapphire and blue flower petals.

The pastries, including eye-catching two-toned croissants and rose-macaron cakes, are just as decadent.

Describing EL&N’s treats, one Yelp user wrote, “By far the best desserts I have ever had in my life!”

If you want something a bit more savory, you can opt for colorful dishes like avocado toast with beetroot hummus and, at select locations, a chicken burger sandwiched between pink bread.

Read More: 7 chefs reveal their favorite places to eat in London

1. Speedos in Sydney, Australia, is a beach-side cafe serving vibrant, vegan-friendly food.

caption The pitaya bowl is a hit. source Yelp/Claudia M.

Australia is famous for its coffee culture, so it’s no wonder that one of its cafes earned the top spot in this ranking.

Speedos, located on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, serves brunch food such as cornflake-crusted brioche French toast and caramelized banana and chia vegan pancakes, as well as hearty burgers and vibrant bowls loaded with fruit and protein.

“This cafe is not only very comfortable and has excellent food but also has amazing views and great customer service,” wrote one Yelp user.

The place is famous for its burgers and cronuts.

caption The cronuts seem to be a huge hit. source Yelp/Maddie M

On Yelp, people rave about the restaurant’s plant-based burger, which is a chickpea, flaxseed, and sesame patty capped with BBQ sauce and vegan hollandaise.

Those with a sweet tooth also seem to love Speedos’ cronuts (croissant-donut pastries) – and the Nutella flavor appears to be a crowd favorite.

Read More: