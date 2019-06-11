The 25 most expensive places in the US to get married

caption A wedding in Chicago could cost $60,294. source Anne Richard/Shutterstock

The average American wedding costs $33,931, according to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study.

Among the most expensive places to get married were cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City, as well as regions like South New Jersey, and Long Island and Westchester County in New York.

The most popular month to get engaged is December, while the most popular month to get married is September.

Some Americans spend a lot on weddings – sometimes more than their annual salaries.

According to The Knot 2018 Real Weddings Study, a survey of 14,000 brides and grooms, the average American wedding costs $33,931, the same average as the 2017 survey.

However, the most expensive locale for a wedding, New York City, costs $96,910 on average, up from $76,944 in 2017. For reference, the national mean household income is $84,525 a year.

The Knot also found the average guest count (136), average wedding gown price ($1,631), and the average age of brides and grooms (29.1 and 30.5, respectively). The most popular month to get engaged is December (16%), while the most popular month to get married is September (18%).

For the first time, the Knot surveyed Generation Z (age 14 to 23) newlyweds, who aren’t as drawn to wedding traditions as past generations. Some wedding traditions are becoming less common, like the bouquet toss (45% in 2018, down from 53% in 2016) or the garter toss (33%, down from 41% in 2016).

Wedding prices are higher than ever, and often they come close to or exceed average annual salaries.

Here are the most expensive places to get married in America, along with the average household income of each location.

25. A wedding in Houston/East Texas costs $35,334

Average household income in Houston: $92,532

24. A wedding in South Carolina costs $35,942

Average household income in South Carolina: $48,781

23. A wedding in the Chicago suburbs in Illinois costs $36,250

Average household income in Chicago: $95,010

22. A wedding in Hawaii costs $37,338

Average household income in Hawaii: $95,569

21. A wedding in Orange County/Inland Empire, California, costs $37,760

Average household income in Los Angeles: $99,303

20. A wedding in Baltimore, Maryland, costs $39,167

Average household income in Baltimore: $101,124

19. A wedding in California’s Palm Springs/Desert Communities costs $39,504

Average household income in Palm Springs: $62,239

18. A wedding in Washington DC/Northern Virginia/suburban Maryland costs $39,801

Average household income in Washington DC: $128,402

17. A wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana, costs $40,753

Average household income in New Orleans: $48,781

16. A wedding in San Francisco and the Bay Area, California, costs $41,341

Average household income in San Francisco: $140,720

15. A wedding in South Florida costs $42,596

Average household income in Miami: $81,633

14. A wedding in Los Angeles, California, costs $42,638

Average household income in Los Angeles: $99,303

13. A wedding in Connecticut costs $42,853

Average household income in Connecticut: $105,998

12. A wedding in Boston, Massachusetts, costs $44,557

Average household income in Boston: $116,561

11. A wedding in Santa Barbara/Ventura, California, costs $45,991

Average household income in Santa Barbara: $97,025

10. A wedding in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the nearby Delaware area costs $46,640

Average household income in Philadelphia: $95,595

9. A wedding in South New Jersey costs $47,148

Average household income in Burlington County: $104,955

8. A wedding in New York City’s outer boroughs costs $56,967

Average household income in New York: $110,849

7. A wedding in Westchester/Hudson Valley, New York, costs $57,678

Average household income in Westchester County: $143,304

6. A wedding in North and Central New Jersey costs $58,107

Average household income in Middlesex County: $104,526

5. A wedding in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, costs $58,425

Average household income in Cape Cod: $111,641

4. A wedding in Rhode Island costs $59,201

Average household income in Rhode Island: $98,954

3. A wedding in Chicago, Illinois, costs $60,294

Average household income in Chicago: $95,010

2. A wedding on Long Island, New York, costs $66,409

Average household income in Suffolk County: $118,116

1. A wedding in Manhattan, New York, costs $96,910

Average household income in New York: $110,849