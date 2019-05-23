Every Ivy League university ranked from least to most expensive

- source
- School-ranking website Niche rated the most expensive Ivy League universities.
- The least expensive school was Princeton University, with a tuition sticker price of $47,140 a year.
- The most expensive one was Columbia University, with a price tag of $57,208 a year.
There are only eight Ivy League universities, yet they’re known for being the most elite institutions of higher learning in the country.
School-ranking website Niche rated the most and least expensive Ivy League schools, along with prices for housing, meal plans, and textbooks.
Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Dartmouth, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania were grouped together in the same NCAA sports division for the first athletic conference of 1954. But the “Ivy League” name reportedly dates back to 1933, when Stanley Woodward, sports editor for the New York Herald Tribune, referred to the schools as “ivy colleges.”
The cheapest Ivy League school is Princeton University, with a $47,140 yearly tuition, and a net price (the average price students actually pay) of $16,302, which is still lower than every other Ivy League university.
Here are all eight Ivy League universities, ranked from least to most expensive.
Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, costs $47,140 a year
Net price: $16,302/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 3
Average housing cost: $8,980/year
Average meal plan cost: $6,630/year
Books and supplies: $1,100/year
Students taking out loans: 10%
Students receiving financial aid: 60%
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, costs $48,949 a year
Net price: $17,030/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 1
Average housing cost: $10,300/year
Average meal plan cost: $6,360/year
Books and supplies: $1,000/year
Students taking out loans: 9%
Students receiving financial aid: 72%
Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, costs $51,400 a year
Net price: $18,053/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 2
Average housing cost: $8,700/year
Average meal plan cost: $6,800/year
Books and supplies: $3,670/year
Students taking out loans: 9%
Students receiving financial aid: 59%
Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, costs $52,853 a year
Net price: $31,449/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 7
Average housing cost: $8,564/year
Average meal plan cost: $5,766/year
Books and supplies: $930/year
Students taking out loans: 30%
Students receiving financial aid: 60%
Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, costs $53,419 a year
Net price: $25,651/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 6
Average housing cost: $8,784/year
Average meal plan cost: $5,236/year
Books and supplies: $1,571/year
Students taking out loans: 23%
Students receiving financial aid: 58%
Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, costs $53,496 a year
Net price: $22,303/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 7
Average housing cost: $9,144/year
Average meal plan cost: $6,015/year
Books and supplies: $1,260/year
Students taking out loans: 45%
Students receiving financial aid: 60%
The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia costs $53,534 a year
Net price: $24,539/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 4
Average housing cost: $9,820/year
Average meal plan cost: $5,246/year
Books and supplies: $1,280/year
Students taking out loans: 14%
Students receiving financial aid: 58%
Columbia University in New York, New York, costs $57,208 a year
Net price: $22,824/year
Niche Ivy League rank: 5
Average housing cost: $8,166/year
Average meal plan cost: $5,452/year
Books and supplies: $1,400/year
Students taking out loans: 12%
Students receiving financial aid: 59%