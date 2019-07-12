In 2019, getting a private school education could cost you more than $1.3 million dollars

caption For some, the high costs of school begin well before college. source Shutterstock

College tuition are prices higher than ever and continuing to rise.

Skyrocketing prices have forced students to apply for loans and take on crippling debt.

For many of the nation’s elite, this lofty spending begins long before college at expensive high schools, lower schools and, even preschools.

INSIDER looked at Pre-Ks, lower schools and high schools in the United States and calculated the total cost of the most expensive college education. The result was well over $1 million.

While it’s unlikely that anyone would follow this exact path, it’s a startling reminder that education is a multi-billion dollar business.

All across the US, graduates, activists, and even presidential candidates are speaking out about the astronomical cost of obtaining a four-year college degree. These prices, which have increased by 213% for public universities in the past 30 years, have led to record numbers of student loans and record debt. But while college costs are well documented, for some, the massive price tag starts adding up much earlier.

According to a survey released by the National Center for Education Statistics, the United States spent around $668 billion on public education in 2015. While it’s unclear how much is spent overall on private schools, data released by The Princeton Review puts the average private school tuition for lower school students at $9,638 per year and $14,522 per year for high schoolers. High schools, lower schools, and even nurseries now cost more than many universities.

Even though free education is guaranteed across every US state via the public school system, parents of means often choose to seek out private options. Many may be motivated by the notoriously underfunded US public education system, which lags far behind other countries. According Pew Research Center data released in 2017, the United States ranked 38th in math and 24th in science when compared against 71 other countries. That’s a steep fall from just two decades ago, when the US education system ranked 6th internationally.

As a result, the rich (and sometimes the not-so-rich) are spending more than ever on school long before students ever reach college. So how much exactly does all that learning cost? INSIDER found some of the most expensive pre-kindergartens, lower schools, high schools, and colleges across the US and added up the yearly cost of attendance. The number was shocking.

Even before reaching college, the students attending the schools on this list would have spent $1,017,550 dollars. And this number could have been even higher. (INSIDER limited the schools to those located in the United States, but some of the most prestigious European boarding schools can cost nearly $100,000 per year. )

Each school featured below offers varying forms or financial aid and scholarship opportunities, so not every student will necessarily pay 100% of the listed tuition costs. The final total INSIDER calculation assumes each student paid each school’s full expected costs each year. Each school listed includes its tution, location, and ranking according to Niche – a company that measures and ranks schools around the US.

Scroll down below to see just how much a full life of education can cost.

Pre-school: Avenues:The Word School in New York City charges $54,400 per year to send a toddler to school.

caption The school is located blocks away from a $25 billion development. source Courtesy Bonetti/Kozerski Studio

Locations: New York, São Paulo, Shenzhen,

Tuition: $56,400 per year

Niche ranking: 167

Starting as young as nursery school and extending all the way through 12th grade, Avenues, The World School in New York offers education from nursery school through the 12th grade. It’s the single most expensive way to send a three-year old to Pre-K. Tuition, according to the school’s website, comes out to $56,400 per year, regardless of grade.

So what does your toddler get for that investment you might ask? According to the school, pre-kindergarteners spend their days learning the alphabet, increasing basic motor skills, doing basic mathematics, playing games, problem solving and engaging in “symbolic thinking.” A full detailed chart of the pre-K curriculum can be found here.

Children also take classes in both Chinese and Spanish. Here’s a video the school uploaded of children taking a “language immersion” class.

Aside from the obvious financial barriers, the school also selectively chooses students through applications. According to reports, pre-kindergarten applicants are placed in small playgroups and are watched by teachers to see how they act when their unsupervised.

As the name suggests, Avenues has several other campuses around the world in Shenzhen, China and Sao Paulo, Brazil. The elite New York school is tucked in the wealthy Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, just a 10 minute walk from the $25 billion Hudson Yards development.

The kids at Avenues come from some of the wealthiest elite families in the East Coast. Some of the typical parent profiles include hedge fund managers, tech millionaires entrepreneurs and even celebrities. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise reportedly attending the New York preschool.

The director of admissions told Business Insider that children enrolled in the New York location come from all of the city’s five borough and as far away as Long Island and Western Connecticut.

And the tuition is just part of the preschool price. Some students will reportedly pay $250 an hour to work with professional consultants to increase the odds their children are admitted to the most elite pre-schools. In some cases, applications process start in vitro.

Elementary and middle school: Riverdale Country School is located just a subway ride away from Avenues and costs $54,150 per year for boarding students.

Location: Bronx, New York

Tuition: $47,150 for day school, $54,150 for boarding school

Niche ranking: 6

Assuming your five-year-old has had enough of their time at Avenues, the next logical move would be to take a subway ride to the Bronx. Compared to Avenues, Riverdale Country School is comparatively affordable, and starts at just $47,150.

The school’s website says lower school students get to enhance their learning thanks to their location on the bank of New York’s Hudson river. Third graders, “sail on the river, and collect specimens,” and other students use virtual reality technology to “to learn more about the water cycle, topography, and geography.”

Riverdale made headlines last year when it fired two of its history professors after parents reportedly complained they were spreading anti-Israel views during class.

High school: Lawrenceville is one of the most elite, high performing boarding schools in the US, but you’ll have to spend $66,000 per year to send your teenager there.

source Facebook/The Lawrenceville School

Location: Lawrenceville, NJ

Tuition: $66,000

Niche Ranking: 10

In terms of price and prestige, boarding schools often rank supreme. One of the ones that consistently finds itself atop both those lists is The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. Founded more than 200 years ago under the name the Maidenhead Academy, the school’s storied history and proven track record of sending graduates to top tier universities is part of the reason parents are willing to spend $67,000 to send their high schooler there.

Students at Lawrenceville take classes for four days out of the week, starting at 8 a.m and ending around three. These elite high schoolers regularly dine together in large, Hogwarts-esque dining halls, like the one below.

The school’s campus is renowned for its beauty. According to the school, the campus was, in part, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted who also designed Central Park in Manhattan.

Unlike Avenues, which is relatively new, Lawrenceville is steeped in tradition . Over the last 200 years, the school has graduated a number of influential alumni, including at least two US senators, six governors and a former Honduran president.

University: While there’s no shortage of contenders for most expensive college, no school costs more to attend than the University of Chicago, where the total cost of attendance will tally up to $80,277 starting this year.

source Via Flickr

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $57,642

Niche ranking: 15

We all know now there’s no shortage of expensive, loan-requiring, debt-inducing college options available for students in the US. All 50 of the most expensive universities featured in a Business Insider list had tuitions of over $50,000 per year. Once you add in room and board and living expenses, the cost of a four-year university only climbs higher. But of all those schools, The University of Chicago comes out on top with the highest price tag at just over $80,000 per year.

That figure comes from the school’s own 2019 projections. While no other school has exceeded that number so far, several schools have yet to release their projected 2019 costs. With college prices increasing at meteoric rates, it’s safe to say Chicago may not hold this title for too long.