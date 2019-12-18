26 showstopping looks from the Miss America pageant over the years

The Miss America pageant has been held since 1921.

Some of the competitors‘ most eye-catching looks include glittering gowns, rhinestone-studded costumes, and even bodysuits.

Miss Minnesota 2007 wore a captivating emerald gown in the 2008 Miss America pageant.

Miss Kansas 1996 appeared in the Miss America 1997 pageant wearing a metallic swimsuit with a cape.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The annual Miss America pageant has been around since 1921 and it’s since become a cultural phenomenon known for its over-the-top glamour and unforgettable fashions.

From fairytale-style ball gowns to vibrant dance outfits, here are some of the most showstopping looks in Miss America history.

Miss Oregon turned heads in a glittering gown during the Miss America 2019 pageant.

caption She completed the look with dangling earrings. source Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

During the first night of the preliminaries, Miss Oregon 2018 Taylor Ballard wore a peachy evening gown that was complete with a fully bedazzled halter top.

In 2018, Nia Franklin strutted across the Miss America stage in a chic gown.

Nia Franklin of New York was crowned Miss America 2019 while wearing this striking white gown.

The mermaid-style dress featured a voluminous shoulder strap and a hint of a train.

Miss Pennsylvania wore a flame-red gown to compete in the 2018 Miss America pageant.

Miss Pennsylvania 2017 Katie Schreckengast turned heads in a crimson ball gown during the 2018 Miss America pageant.

The dress was accessorized with a delicate belt and glittering earrings.

In 2013, Miss New York Nina Davuluri blew judges away during the talent portion of the competition.

caption She won the title of Miss America 2014. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Nina Davuluri of New York performed a classical Bollywood Fusion dance in a glittering, ensemble complete with gold accents.

She went on to win the entire competition, becoming Miss America 2014.

Laura Kaeppeler of Wisconsin competed for the 2012 crown in a dramatically embellished gown.

caption She was Miss Wisconsin 2011. source Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Laura Kaeppeler swapped her Miss Wisconsin title for the 2012 Miss America crown after stunning in this red ensemble with a swirl of sparkling beadwork and rhinestones.

Alyse Eady of Arkansas donned a red jumpsuit in the 2011 Miss America pageant.

caption She used ventriloquist dummies for the talent portion. source Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Alyse Eady entertained viewers with an unexpected show of ventriloquism in the 2011 pageant while wearing a shimmering crimson jumpsuit.

She ended up being the first runner-up for the Miss America crown that year.

Miss Virginia danced in a sparkling black ensemble during the 2011 Miss America pageant.

Caitlin Uze, who won the Miss Virginia title in 2010, performed a lively dance onstage while decked out in a short dress, glittery arm coverings, black tights, and low-heeled shoes.

In the 2010 Miss America pageant, Miss New York turned heads in a plum gown.

caption The gown was covered in frills. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During the evening-gown portion of the competition, Alyse Zwick of New York wore a one-shoulder, frill-covered plum dress that was accented with crystals.

Katie Stam of Indiana accepted the 2009 Miss America crown in an ivory dress.

The sparkling sequins and delicate lace of Katie Stam’s white gown paired perfectly with her large drop earrings and new crown.

While competing for the 2008 crown, Miss Illinois Ashley Hatfield sang for judges in an enchanting white gown.

The pageant queen serenaded the judges during the preliminary competition for the 2008 Miss America contest in this beaded gown.

Ashley Hatfield’s ensemble included a flowing cape that pooled on the floor.

Miss Minnesota wore a captivating green gown in the 2008 Miss America pageant.

Jennifer Hudspeth of Minnesota looked as if she were draped in liquid emerald while competing in this floor-length gown.

Hudspeth accented the dress with simple drop earrings and clear, strappy heels.

Kirsten Haglund turned up the tulle in this blue gown while competing for the 2008 Miss America crown.

Kirsten Haglund of Michigan performed in a light-blue, rhinestone-studded gown that was complete with a tail of shimmering tulle.

She went on to win the 2008 Miss America crown.

Miss Oklahoma wore a slinky evening gown while being crowned 2007’s Miss America.

Lauren Nelson of Oklahoma wowed in a glittering, floor-length gown that she paired with an elaborate necklace for more sparkle.

Miss District of Columbia danced in a showstopping red outfit during the 2007 Miss America pageant.

Kate Michael of Washington, DC entertained judges by dancing in a fiery red ensemble during the preliminary competition for the 2007 Miss America Pageant.

Miss Hawaii turned up the heat in a feathered headdress and skirt while competing for the 2007 title.

Pilialoha Gaison of Hawaii performed a Tahitian dance during the preliminary competition for the 2007 Miss America pageant.

Her outfit featured a massive feathered headdress and an equally fantastical red and white skirt.

Miss New York made an entrance in a velvet dress during the 2006 Miss America pageant.

caption She paired the look with metallic stilettos. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miss New York 2005 Kandice Pelletier introduced herself during the 2006 Miss America pageant while wearing a slinky, dark-red velvet dress that featured a plunge neckline.

Miss Virgin Islands wore a semi-sheer floral dress to compete for the 2006 crown.

Miss Virgin Islands 2005 Allison Bourne-Vanneck played the drums on stage while wearing a nearly sheer dress bedecked with colorful flowers.

She accentuated the fun look with a fabric armband and a high ponytail.

Miss Idaho flew through the air in a colorful tutu in the 2006 competition.

Miss Idaho 2005 Tracey Renee Brown danced in a colorful tutu and beaded bodice during the preliminary competition for the 2006 Miss America pageant.

The outfit featured layers of tulle, embellished shoulder straps, and a feathered hat.

Angela Perez Baraquio was crowned Miss America 2001 in a red gown with a high slit.

caption She accessorized with earrings and a bracelet. source Tom Mihalek/Getty Images

Angela Perez Baraquio of Honolulu, Hawaii, walked through confetti and accepted her crown while wearing this scarlet-red gown with a slit.

She was the first Asian-American woman to Miss America.

Miss Kansas appeared in the 1997 Miss America pageant wearing a metallic swimsuit.

Miss Kansas 1996 Tara Dawn Holland showed off in a gleaming one-piece swimsuit decorated with geometric gold patterns on a matte black background. It even had a glittering cape.

She went on to win the Miss America 1997 title.

Vanessa Williams wore a sequined gown while competing for the title of Miss America 1984.

caption Williams is now a seasoned actress, appearing on shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” source NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Miss New York 1983 Vanessa Williams showed off her singing chops in this sequined gown – and she went on to become the first African-American woman to be named Miss America.

Wiliams was later forced to give up her title after nude photos of her surfaced in Penthouse magazine. The photos had been shot while she worked as a photographer’s assistant.

32 years later, Sam Haskell, then-CEO of Miss America, apologized to Williams onstage at the 2016 pageant on behalf of the organization.

Miss Oklahoma won the 1981 title in a rhinestone-drenched evening dress.

Susan Powell of Oklahoma took home the 1981 Miss America title after competing in a long-sleeved white gown that was covered with sheer, rhinestone-dotted fabric from top to toe.

Miss Mississippi accepted the 1980 Miss America crown in a one-shoulder evening gown.

Cheryl Prewitt of Mississippi competed in a sweeping floor-length gown decorated with a subtle floral pattern. She accessorized with simple stud earrings.

Miss New York competed in a simple yet stunning gown for the 1976 Miss America pageant.

Tawny Elaine Godin of Saratoga Springs, New York, wore an elegant gown with flowing pleats and a dipped neckline before being crowned Miss America 1976.

Yolande Betbeze of Alabama took home the 1951 Miss America crown in an ivory ball gown.

The late Yolande Betbeze of Mobile, Alabama, was crowned Miss America 1951 while wearing a gleaming white ball gown with a full skirt.

Venus Ramey performed in a two-piece ensemble during the 1944 Miss America pageant.

Representing Washington, DC, the late Venus Ramey wore a floor-length skirt and belly-baring top during the talent portion of the 1944 Miss America Pageant.

She went on to win the title of Miss America 1944.

Read more: