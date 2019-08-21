11 of the most memorable ‘TRL’ moments of all time

caption “TRL” has featured a lot of iconic artists throughout the years. source KMazur/WireImage

MTV’s “Total Request Live” or” TRL” was a major musical show throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Throughout the show’s run, there have been a lot of memorable moments including Britney Spears‘ first performance on the series in 2003.

Another iconic moment on the series is in 1999 when the Backstreet Boys and their fans took over Times Square.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

For teens and tweens of the late 1990s and early 2000s, MTV’s “Total Request Live” remains a time capsule of a beloved decade for music.

“TRL” originally aired in 1998 as a live countdown that featured top artists, music videos, and pop-culture moments. A combination of the MTV shows “Total Request” and “MTV Live,” the series remained on the air for a full decade.

Although it remains to be seen if the rebooted version of the series can still capture the same magic it once did, fans will always remember these moments from the original run of “TRL.”

Eminem and Mark Wahlberg had a tense joint interview in 1998.

When he entered the rap scene in the 1990s, Eminem was known for his controversial lyrics and intimidating persona. And when he was interviewed on “TRL” in 1998 alongside actor (and former rapper) Mark Wahlberg, things quickly seemed to get awkward.

When the “Good Joe Bell” actor asked where he should stand, Eminem replied, “We’ll just all stand together like a happy fun bunch,” which seemed to be a dig at Wahlberg’s rapping past as part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

In response to Eminem’s comment, many pointed out that Wahlberg seemed to mutter “a–hole” under his breath.

But it seems the actor has since softened his stance on the “Without Me” rapper. In a 2017 GQ interview, he said, “[Eminem is] a very cool guy, very talented. Yes, I did not give him credit for that very long time ago. I was a hater ’cause he was a better rapper than me.”

Read More: Here’s how Eminem’s net worth built up to a reported $190 million in the span of 20 years

Prince had an awkward interview with Carson Daly in 1999.

caption Prince was known as “The Artist [Formerly Known As Prince]” at the time. source Getty Images

In 1999, when Prince – then known as “The Artist [Formerly Known As Prince]” – stopped by to chat with Daly and to promote his new album “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic,” things got awkward, quickly.

On the episode, many felt that Daly seemed a bit embarrassed to be hosting a teen-catered music show and he began to praise Prince’s new album, saying, “In an age of disposable music … it’s great to have … ” After a pause, Prince replied: “An age of what?”

Daly then said, “An age where music seems to come and go, where music lasts for just a couple of weeks sometimes” – to which Prince hit back with, “You don’t promote any of that ‘disposable music,’ do you?”

In 1999, fans of the Backstreet Boys took over Times Square.

caption The Backstreet Boys on “TRL” in 2005. source Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The reign of “TRL” coincided with the boy-band phenomenon of the 1990s and early 2000s, so it’s no surprise that fans flocked to Times Square to catch a glimpse of their favorite music groups.

When the Backstreet Boys released their album “Millennium” in May of 1999, New York’s busiest tourist hub was shut down when thousands of screaming fans came to see the group perform for a two-hour special.

Read More: THEN AND NOW: Boy-band members from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s

One battle of the boy bands trivia segment got pretty heated in 2000.

caption One passionate BSB fan lost in a trivia segment. source Diane Freed/Getty

Of course, it wasn’t just BSB that remained a “TRL” staple – fans seemed to love NSYNC equally as much, and in one 2000 episode, host Carson Daly was quickly reminded how passionate music fans can be, thanks to a run-in with a BSB fan named Tiffany.

In what was supposed to be a light-hearted and fun “battle of the boy bands” trivia segment, Tiffany lost and then became pretty upset.

“Tiffany’s about to punch me,” Daly said, adding, “You look very p—ed off.” She replied saying she was “gonna kill” her opponent and then told Daly, “I’m gonna kill you, too.”

Daly light-heartedly tried to diffuse the situation and quickly wrapped up the segment before signing off.

In 2001, Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance on the show that even shocked “TRL” host Carson Daly.

caption She appeared in the studio rolling an ice-cream cart. source James Devaney/WireImage

Celebrities loved stopping by the “TRL” studios on a whim, whether they needed to promote an album or simply wanted to greet their fans. But no surprise celebrity arrival was more shocking than when Mariah Carey dropped by in July 2001.

As Daly was about to cut to commercial, he heard the familiar sounds of the “Fantasy” singer from the distance. Then, she emerged, wearing an oversized “Loverboy” T-shirt while pushing an ice-cream cart.

She then removed her shirt to reveal a green “Supergirl” halter top and gold shorts, telling Daly, “Every now and then, somebody needs a little therapy and today is that moment for me.”

After a commercial break, Carey returned, telling viewers, “You know what, ice cream is important, you know what I’m saying? It’s the little things. You can have drama all day long, whatever, we all do these things. But the problem is, if you don’t have ice cream in your life, sometimes you might just go a little bit crazy.”

A clearly confused and bewildered Daly said, “This is the most bizarre show I’ve ever hosted.”

After her unexpected “TRL” appearance, Carey’s publicist told MTV the singer was hospitalized for “extreme exhaustion.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z seemingly made their public debut as a couple on the show in 2002.

caption The two would perform together many times after this. source KMazur/WireImage

Back in 2002, Beyoncé was still a member of Destiny’s Child and Jay-Z was dominating the hip-hop charts.

The two had been subject to dating reports for a few years, but it wasn’t until they performed the hit “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” together on “TRL” in November 2002 that the two seemed to go public with their relationship.

Of course, in the years since, they have gotten married and had three children together, continuing to dominate the charts. They have even been dubbed “music’s first billionaire couple” – but it was on the “TRL” stage that they first became the power couple we know today.

In 2003, Sean Combs, who went by P. Diddy at the time, ran on the treadmill for an hour as Britney Spears dabbed his sweat with a towel.

caption Britney Spears dabbing the sweat off of Sean Combs. source KMazur/WireImage

Both Sean Combs, then going by the stage name P.Diddy, and Spears were mainstays on the music-countdown show, but their joint appearance in October 2003 was uniquely epic.

Since the rapper was training to run the New York City marathon at the time, he used his hour on TV to hop on the treadmill and get in a few extra training miles.

Spears gamely helped dab off his sweat, making for an “only on MTV” moment for the studio audience and viewers at home.

Spears’ first “TRL” performance in 2003 was another memorable moment

caption She performed in Times Square in 2003. source KMazur / Contributor

Spears has often been called the “first lady of TRL,” appearing on the show over a dozen times in its decade-long run.

Although her first video debuted on the countdown in 1998, it wasn’t until November 2003 that she performed on the show, with throngs of fans lining the streets of NYC to see the pop queen in action.

And watching Will Ferrell cheering Spears on from the crowd was pretty memorable, too.

caption The actor cheered Spears on from the sidelines. source KMazur / Contributor

As Spears performed songs from her 2003 album “In the Zone,” famed “Elf” actor Will Ferrell was filmed cheering her on from the sidelines while holding a sign declaring his love for Spears.

In 2004, then-couple Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson had a joint interview with Vanessa Minnillo, who is now Lachey’s wife.

caption Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were married at the time. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

As one of the reigning couples in pop music in the early aughts, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson stopped by “TRL” several times to perform together and promote their reality show “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.”

But prior to their split in December 2005, the duo appeared on a February 2004 episode of “TRL” alongside host Vanessa Minnillo, who would then go on to become the 98 Degrees singer’s wife, Vanessa Lachey, in 2011.

It seems to have all worked out for the former spouses though – Simpson married former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014 and the couple has three kids together. Lachey and the former MTV VJ also have three children together.

The last original “TRL” hurrah in 2008 was truly epic.

caption A lot of major performers arrived to celebrate what was supposed to be the final hurrah of “TRL.” source Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Even though the show’s ratings had been on the decline, fans were still sad to say farewell to “TRL” in November 2008 – it marked the end of an era.

The three-hour episode, dubbed “Total Finale Live,” brought back Daly along with other co-hosts who filled in after his departure. Plus, fans were delighted by appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Stars like the Backstreet Boys, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Beyoncé, Hilary Duff, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Nelly, Kid Rock, Good Charlotte, 50 Cent, and more stopped by to pay tribute to the show.

As the credits rolled on the finale, the last video to hit number one was none other than Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” further cementing its status as one of the most iconic videos in “TRL” – and music – history.