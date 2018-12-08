These are the most incredible photos of the US Marines in 2018

caption Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion-26, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take cover from demolitions during sustainment training at Camp Titin, Jordan, July 8, 2018. source US Marine Corps

As the year is almost over, Business Insider rounded up some of the best US Marine photos of 2018.

The photos below show Marines fighting fires, drinking snake blood, firing artillery in Syria, and more.

As always, US Marines were busy in 2018.

Marines deployed to countries such as Afghanistan and Syria. They took part in exercises such as Trident Juncture in Norway and Iceland and Cobra Gold in Thailand. One Marine veteran even received the Medal of Honor.

With 2018 coming to a close, we rounded up 15 of the best Marine photos taken this year to highlight their duties and actions.

US Marine firefighters and Royal Thai firefighters work together to put out a simulated aircraft fire during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 in Thailand in February 2018.

Marines play a game of bulldog to keep warm in the harsh weather during exercise White Claymore in Bardufoss, Norway on Feb. 7, 2018.

U.S. Marines hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland during Exercise Trident Juncture 18 on Oct. 19, 2018.

caption U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit hike to a cold-weather training site inland, Iceland, Oct. 19, 2018, during Exercise Trident Juncture 18. source US Marine Corps

US Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher Fiffie drinks cobra blood during jungle survival training in Sattahip, Thailand on Feb. 19, 2018.

US Marines fire an 81mm mortar during training in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Hajin, Syria on August 4, 2018.

Marines advance to their objective during a patrolling exercise at US Army base Nova Selo Forward Operating Site in Bulgaria on May 10, 2018.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to US Marine Corps retired Sgt. Maj. John Canley at the White House in Washington on Oct. 17, 2018.

Marine Cpl. Randy Soliz dives into the water to shed his gear during an intermediate swim qualification on June 13, 2018.

US Marines Cpl. Justin Droll and Lance Cpl. Stephen Luzier assault an enemy position during exercise Trident Juncture 18 in Norway on Nov. 7, 2018.

Marines stage their gear after conducting a cliff assault operation during Mountain Training Exercise 4-18 aboard Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California on July 30, 2018.

Marines maneuver from a chemically gassed area during Exercise Bougainville II at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Island of Hawaii on Oct. 20, 2018.

caption Marines with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, maneuver from a chemically gassed area during Exercise Bougainville II at the Pohakuloa Training Area, Island of Hawaii, Oct. 20, 2018. source US Marine Corps

Marine Sgt. Derek Levi looks over the landscape of Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, during an aerial flight formation exercise on August 12, 2018.

caption Sgt. Derek Levi, MV22 crew chief, Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing looks over the landscape of Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, during an aerial flight formation exercise August 12, 2018. source US Marine Corps

Lt. Col. Richard Rusnok flies an F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter over Mount Suribachi during Exercise Valiant Shield 18 at Iwo To, Japan on Sep. 18, 2018.

Marines take cover from demolitions during sustainment training at Camp Titin in Jordan on July 8, 2018.

A US Marine with Task Force Southwest moves through a village during a patrol near Bost Kalay, Afghanistan in June 2018.