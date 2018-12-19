TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – December 19, 2018 – Dr. Liang-Gee Chen, Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), announced today at Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) that the MoST will lead 44 tech startup companies to attend the CES 2019 in Las Vegas, USA, in January 2019. TTA will organize a national pavilion at Eureka Park, showcasing Taiwan’s deep tech capabilities to the world and create a stage for 8 innovation awards at CES 2019 to support Taiwan startups connect with the global ecosystem, resources and industries. TTA teams will work closely with Taiwan tech startup companies to achieve the global market and tech industrial at CES 2019 as well.









The MoST Leading 44 Startups to CES2019, 8 won Innovation Awards





44 TTA startup teams are mainly selected from 6 high-tech fields covering IoT (25%), Cyber Security & Software (20%), AI (18%), Healthcare (14%), Wearable (14%), and Advanced Manufacturing (9%). Among these 44 TTA teams, 8 teams have received CES 2019 Innovation Awards, including EleClean, Genius Holdings, Gintel Tech, Han-Win Technology, Lubn, Omnieyes, Starwing Technology, and Taiwan Main Orthopedic Biotechnology.





Launched in June 2018, TTA is a pioneer program funded by the MoST, the program aims to connect global resources, build a more high-tech startup friendly ecosystem, and foster high-tech entrepreneurships in Taiwan. TTA hopes to attract global and domestic talents and actively foster the innovation of technology industries by building a co-creation platform for startups, accelerators, venture capital, and corporate partners. Via participating CES 2019, TTA looks forward to connecting global investors for its team, having further industrial cooperation, and enhance Taiwan’s reputation in global high-tech ecosystem.