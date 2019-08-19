The 25 US cities where workers spend the most time at their jobs, have the longest commutes, and use the least of their vacation days

By
Ivan De Luce, Business Insider US
-
Nearly 1 in 4 workers in Washington, DC, are 65 or older.

Nearly 1 in 4 workers in Washington, DC, are 65 or older.
Hero Images/Getty Images

If you work in Washington, DC, you might find your time in the office dragging on a bit – and that’s because you’ve got one of the longest workweeks in the country.

According to a recent study by machinery dealer Kempler Industries, Washington, DC, is the hardest-working city in the US. The study, which examined over 200 cities each with a population of at least 150,000, rated them based on five criteria: the length of their workweek, average commute time, percentage of the workforce aged 16 to 64, percentage of seniors (65+) in the workforce, and the percentage of unused vacation days among workers. Kempler used data from the US Census Bureau and the US Travel Association to assign each city a score out of 100, with each of the five metrics weighted equally.

Despite not holding the top spot, seven out of the top 10 cities on the list are in Texas, including Plano, Dallas, and Houston.

Here are the 25 US cities where workers are likely most at risk of burnout, in increasingly overworked order.

25. Denver, Colorado

Shutterstock

Average commute: 25.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.3%

Senior workforce: 19.8%

Overall score: 72.5

24. Aurora, Illinois

Flickr / David Wilson

Average commute: 28.8 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.9%

Senior workforce: 20.2%

Overall score: 72.5

23. Nashville, Tennessee

Scott Heaney/Shutterstock

Average commute: 24.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.9%

Senior workforce: 22.4%

Overall score: 73.7

22. Chicago, Illinois

Shutterstock

Average commute: 34.6 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 73.7

21. Charlotte, North Carolina

digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock

Average commute: 25.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 67.4%

Senior workforce: 20.5%

Overall score: 73.7

20. Baltimore, Maryland

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Average commute: 30.7 minutes

Average workweek: 38.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.9%

Senior workforce: 18%

Overall score: 73.7

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Shutterstock

Average commute: 23.7 minutes

Average workweek: 40.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 69.3%

Senior workforce: 20.8%

Overall score: 75.0

18. Pembroke Pines, Florida

MG_Photos/Shutterstock

Average commute: 31.5 minutes

Average workweek: 38.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 71.1%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 75.0

17. Corona, California

Wikimedia Commons

Average commute: 36.7 minutes

Average workweek: 37.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.5%

Senior workforce: 19%

Overall score: 75.0

16. Aurora, Colorado

Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia

Average commute: 29.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.6%

Senior workforce: 20%

Overall score: 75.0

15. Fremont, California

Getty Images/Sean Duan

Average commute: 33.6 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 73.1%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 76.2

14. Fort Worth, Texas

Philip Lange/Shutterstock

Average commute: 27 minutes

Average workweek: 39.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.7%

Senior workforce: 19.7%

Overall score: 76.2

13. Austin, Texas

Julia Robinson/Reuters

Average commute: 24.1 minutes

Average workweek: 39.6 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.7%

Senior workforce: 22.8%

Overall score: 76.2

12. Santa Clarita, California

Jeff Turner/Flickr

Average commute: 34.9 minutes

Average workweek: 38.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 63.9%

Senior workforce: 20.2%

Overall score: 77.5

11. Yonkers, New York

Wikimedia / HamTech87

Average commute: 34.3 minutes

Average workweek: 38.3 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.7%

Senior workforce: 20.4%

Overall score: 78.7

10. New York, New York

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Average commute: 40.8 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 67.5%

Senior workforce: 17%

Overall score: 78.7

9. Arlington, Texas

Google Images

Average commute: 27.2 minutes

Average workweek: 39.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.2%

Senior workforce: 21.8%

Overall score: 78.7

8. Irving, Texas

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

Average commute: 24.2 minutes

Average workweek: 39.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.2%

Senior workforce: 21.8%

Overall score: 78.7

7. San Francisco, California

canadastock/Shutterstock

Average commute: 32.8 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.4%

Senior workforce: 18%

Overall score: 81.2

6. Garland, Texas

Randy Colborn/Wikimedia Commons

Average commute: 28.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce:68.2%

Senior workforce:23.1%

Overall score: 81.2

5. Houston, Texas

Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography

Average commute: 27 minutes

Average workweek: 40 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.6%

Senior workforce: 22%

Overall score: 82.5

4. Grand Prairie, Texas

Wikimedia Commons

Average commute: 28.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.5 hours

16-64 workforce: 71.3%

Senior workforce: 22.4%

Overall score: 83.7

3. Dallas, Texas

Shutterstock

Average commute: 26.8 minutes

Average workweek: 40.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 70.5%

Senior workforce: 22.5%

Overall score: 83.7

2. Plano, Texas

Wikimedia Commons

Average commute: 26.5 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 73%

Senior workforce: 25.4%

Overall score: 88.7

1. Washington, DC

Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Average commute: 30 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.8%

Senior workforce: 24.1%

Overall score: 90.0