The 25 US cities where workers spend the most time at their jobs, have the longest commutes, and use the least of their vacation days

- source
- Hero Images/Getty Images
- If you’re feeling the effects of burnout, you may be employed in one of the most overworked cities in the country.
- According to a new study by Kempler Industries, Texas might be the hardest-working place to live: The Lone Star state is home to seven of the top 10 overworked cities.
- The hardest-working city in the country is Washington, DC, where nearly 1 in 4 workers are 65 or older.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you work in Washington, DC, you might find your time in the office dragging on a bit – and that’s because you’ve got one of the longest workweeks in the country.
According to a recent study by machinery dealer Kempler Industries, Washington, DC, is the hardest-working city in the US. The study, which examined over 200 cities each with a population of at least 150,000, rated them based on five criteria: the length of their workweek, average commute time, percentage of the workforce aged 16 to 64, percentage of seniors (65+) in the workforce, and the percentage of unused vacation days among workers. Kempler used data from the US Census Bureau and the US Travel Association to assign each city a score out of 100, with each of the five metrics weighted equally.
Despite not holding the top spot, seven out of the top 10 cities on the list are in Texas, including Plano, Dallas, and Houston.
Here are the 25 US cities where workers are likely most at risk of burnout, in increasingly overworked order.
25. Denver, Colorado
- source
- Shutterstock
Average commute: 25.3 minutes
Average workweek: 39.7 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.3%
Senior workforce: 19.8%
Overall score: 72.5
24. Aurora, Illinois
- source
- Flickr / David Wilson
Average commute: 28.8 minutes
Average workweek: 38.7 hours
16-64 workforce: 66.9%
Senior workforce: 20.2%
Overall score: 72.5
23. Nashville, Tennessee
- source
- Scott Heaney/Shutterstock
Average commute: 24.6 minutes
Average workweek: 39.1 hours
16-64 workforce: 65.9%
Senior workforce: 22.4%
Overall score: 73.7
22. Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Shutterstock
Average commute: 34.6 minutes
Average workweek: 38.7 hours
16-64 workforce: 66%
Senior workforce: 16%
Overall score: 73.7
21. Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock
Average commute: 25.3 minutes
Average workweek: 39.8 hours
16-64 workforce: 67.4%
Senior workforce: 20.5%
Overall score: 73.7
20. Baltimore, Maryland
- source
- Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Average commute: 30.7 minutes
Average workweek: 38.8 hours
16-64 workforce: 65.9%
Senior workforce: 18%
Overall score: 73.7
19. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- source
- Shutterstock
Average commute: 23.7 minutes
Average workweek: 40.2 hours
16-64 workforce: 69.3%
Senior workforce: 20.8%
Overall score: 75.0
18. Pembroke Pines, Florida
- source
- MG_Photos/Shutterstock
Average commute: 31.5 minutes
Average workweek: 38.8 hours
16-64 workforce: 71.1%
Senior workforce: 16%
Overall score: 75.0
17. Corona, California
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Average commute: 36.7 minutes
Average workweek: 37.7 hours
16-64 workforce: 66.5%
Senior workforce: 19%
Overall score: 75.0
16. Aurora, Colorado
- source
- Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia
Average commute: 29.3 minutes
Average workweek: 39.2 hours
16-64 workforce: 66.6%
Senior workforce: 20%
Overall score: 75.0
15. Fremont, California
- source
- Getty Images/Sean Duan
Average commute: 33.6 minutes
Average workweek: 38.7 hours
16-64 workforce: 73.1%
Senior workforce: 16%
Overall score: 76.2
14. Fort Worth, Texas
- source
- Philip Lange/Shutterstock
Average commute: 27 minutes
Average workweek: 39.8 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.7%
Senior workforce: 19.7%
Overall score: 76.2
13. Austin, Texas
- source
- Julia Robinson/Reuters
Average commute: 24.1 minutes
Average workweek: 39.6 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.7%
Senior workforce: 22.8%
Overall score: 76.2
12. Santa Clarita, California
- source
- Jeff Turner/Flickr
Average commute: 34.9 minutes
Average workweek: 38.4 hours
16-64 workforce: 63.9%
Senior workforce: 20.2%
Overall score: 77.5
11. Yonkers, New York
- source
- Wikimedia / HamTech87
Average commute: 34.3 minutes
Average workweek: 38.3 hours
16-64 workforce: 65.7%
Senior workforce: 20.4%
Overall score: 78.7
10. New York, New York
- source
- Mario Tama/Getty Images
Average commute: 40.8 minutes
Average workweek: 39.1 hours
16-64 workforce: 67.5%
Senior workforce: 17%
Overall score: 78.7
9. Arlington, Texas
- source
- Google Images
Average commute: 27.2 minutes
Average workweek: 39.4 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.2%
Senior workforce: 21.8%
Overall score: 78.7
8. Irving, Texas
- source
- Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock
Average commute: 24.2 minutes
Average workweek: 39.4 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.2%
Senior workforce: 21.8%
Overall score: 78.7
7. San Francisco, California
- source
- canadastock/Shutterstock
Average commute: 32.8 minutes
Average workweek: 40.1 hours
16-64 workforce: 66.4%
Senior workforce: 18%
Overall score: 81.2
6. Garland, Texas
Average commute: 28.6 minutes
Average workweek: 39.1 hours
16-64 workforce:68.2%
Senior workforce:23.1%
Overall score: 81.2
5. Houston, Texas
- source
- Shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography
Average commute: 27 minutes
Average workweek: 40 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.6%
Senior workforce: 22%
Overall score: 82.5
4. Grand Prairie, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Average commute: 28.6 minutes
Average workweek: 39.5 hours
16-64 workforce: 71.3%
Senior workforce: 22.4%
Overall score: 83.7
3. Dallas, Texas
- source
- Shutterstock
Average commute: 26.8 minutes
Average workweek: 40.2 hours
16-64 workforce: 70.5%
Senior workforce: 22.5%
Overall score: 83.7
2. Plano, Texas
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Average commute: 26.5 minutes
Average workweek: 40.1 hours
16-64 workforce: 73%
Senior workforce: 25.4%
Overall score: 88.7
1. Washington, DC
- source
- Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock
Average commute: 30 minutes
Average workweek: 40.1 hours
16-64 workforce: 68.8%
Senior workforce: 24.1%
Overall score: 90.0