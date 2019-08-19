The 25 US cities where workers spend the most time at their jobs, have the longest commutes, and use the least of their vacation days

caption Nearly 1 in 4 workers in Washington, DC, are 65 or older. source Hero Images/Getty Images

If you’re feeling the effects of burnout, you may be employed in one of the most overworked cities in the country.

According to a new study by Kempler Industries, Texas might be the hardest-working place to live: The Lone Star state is home to seven of the top 10 overworked cities.

The hardest-working city in the country is Washington, DC, where nearly 1 in 4 workers are 65 or older.

If you work in Washington, DC, you might find your time in the office dragging on a bit – and that’s because you’ve got one of the longest workweeks in the country.

According to a recent study by machinery dealer Kempler Industries, Washington, DC, is the hardest-working city in the US. The study, which examined over 200 cities each with a population of at least 150,000, rated them based on five criteria: the length of their workweek, average commute time, percentage of the workforce aged 16 to 64, percentage of seniors (65+) in the workforce, and the percentage of unused vacation days among workers. Kempler used data from the US Census Bureau and the US Travel Association to assign each city a score out of 100, with each of the five metrics weighted equally.

Despite not holding the top spot, seven out of the top 10 cities on the list are in Texas, including Plano, Dallas, and Houston.

Here are the 25 US cities where workers are likely most at risk of burnout, in increasingly overworked order.

25. Denver, Colorado

Average commute: 25.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.3%

Senior workforce: 19.8%

Overall score: 72.5

24. Aurora, Illinois

Average commute: 28.8 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.9%

Senior workforce: 20.2%

Overall score: 72.5

23. Nashville, Tennessee

Average commute: 24.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.9%

Senior workforce: 22.4%

Overall score: 73.7

22. Chicago, Illinois

Average commute: 34.6 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 73.7

21. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average commute: 25.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 67.4%

Senior workforce: 20.5%

Overall score: 73.7

20. Baltimore, Maryland

Average commute: 30.7 minutes

Average workweek: 38.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.9%

Senior workforce: 18%

Overall score: 73.7

19. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Average commute: 23.7 minutes

Average workweek: 40.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 69.3%

Senior workforce: 20.8%

Overall score: 75.0

18. Pembroke Pines, Florida

Average commute: 31.5 minutes

Average workweek: 38.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 71.1%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 75.0

17. Corona, California

Average commute: 36.7 minutes

Average workweek: 37.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.5%

Senior workforce: 19%

Overall score: 75.0

16. Aurora, Colorado

Average commute: 29.3 minutes

Average workweek: 39.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.6%

Senior workforce: 20%

Overall score: 75.0

15. Fremont, California

Average commute: 33.6 minutes

Average workweek: 38.7 hours

16-64 workforce: 73.1%

Senior workforce: 16%

Overall score: 76.2

14. Fort Worth, Texas

Average commute: 27 minutes

Average workweek: 39.8 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.7%

Senior workforce: 19.7%

Overall score: 76.2

13. Austin, Texas

Average commute: 24.1 minutes

Average workweek: 39.6 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.7%

Senior workforce: 22.8%

Overall score: 76.2

12. Santa Clarita, California

Average commute: 34.9 minutes

Average workweek: 38.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 63.9%

Senior workforce: 20.2%

Overall score: 77.5

11. Yonkers, New York

Average commute: 34.3 minutes

Average workweek: 38.3 hours

16-64 workforce: 65.7%

Senior workforce: 20.4%

Overall score: 78.7

10. New York, New York

Average commute: 40.8 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 67.5%

Senior workforce: 17%

Overall score: 78.7

9. Arlington, Texas

Average commute: 27.2 minutes

Average workweek: 39.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.2%

Senior workforce: 21.8%

Overall score: 78.7

8. Irving, Texas

Average commute: 24.2 minutes

Average workweek: 39.4 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.2%

Senior workforce: 21.8%

Overall score: 78.7

7. San Francisco, California

Average commute: 32.8 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 66.4%

Senior workforce: 18%

Overall score: 81.2

6. Garland, Texas

Average commute: 28.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.1 hours

16-64 workforce:68.2%

Senior workforce:23.1%

Overall score: 81.2

5. Houston, Texas

Average commute: 27 minutes

Average workweek: 40 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.6%

Senior workforce: 22%

Overall score: 82.5

4. Grand Prairie, Texas

Average commute: 28.6 minutes

Average workweek: 39.5 hours

16-64 workforce: 71.3%

Senior workforce: 22.4%

Overall score: 83.7

3. Dallas, Texas

Average commute: 26.8 minutes

Average workweek: 40.2 hours

16-64 workforce: 70.5%

Senior workforce: 22.5%

Overall score: 83.7

2. Plano, Texas

Average commute: 26.5 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 73%

Senior workforce: 25.4%

Overall score: 88.7

1. Washington, DC

Average commute: 30 minutes

Average workweek: 40.1 hours

16-64 workforce: 68.8%

Senior workforce: 24.1%

Overall score: 90.0