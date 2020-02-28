These are the most popular items at Trader Joe’s, and a surprisingly healthy item won the top spot in most states

  • Across its more than 500 stores, Trader Joe’s has amassed a devoted clan of shoppers that can’t get enough of its cult favorite products.
  • Software company WorkWise released a report on Thursday of top searched Trader Joe’s products in each state and found a surprising item won the heart of the most states – brussels sprouts.
  • We took a closer look at the top items across all 50 states.
There seems to be no shortage of cult favorite products at Trader Joe’s.

Since its start in 1967, the grocery chain has attracted a devoted legion of enthusiasts who sing its praises across a swath of blogs and fan accounts. Today, Trader Joe’s has more than 500 stores in the US, selling everything from the new buzzy Everything But The Elote Seasoning Blend to classic produce staples.

On Thursday, software company WorkWise released a report of the top searched Trader Joe’s products in each state, coming one month after the grocer issued its 11th annual customer choice awards. While there was certainly overlap – shoppers can’t seem to get enough Mandarin Orange Chicken and Plantain Chips – WorkWise found a significant chunk of the country is crazy about brussels sprouts. A whopping 15 states listed the vegetable as its top product.

Here’s a look at the list of most popular Trader Joe’s products, with a list of corresponding states.

Brussels Sprouts

source
http://www.traderjoes.com/recipes/recipe.asp?rid=102
  • Alaska
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Idaho
  • Maine
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • North Dakota
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend

source
Amazon
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

source
Yelp/Kimberly J.
  • Arizona
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Virginia

Avocados

source
Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
  • Hawaii
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Nevada
  • New Mexico

Plantain Chips

source
Amazon
  • Florida
  • Maryland

Spiced Cider

source
Trader Joe’s
  • Alabama
  • Utah

Butter Chicken

source
Amazon
  • Washington, D.C.

Coconut Body Butter

source
Amazon
  • Georgia

Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones

source
Trader Joe’s
  • New Jersey

Mandarin Orange Chicken

source
Erin McDowell/Business Insider
  • Minnesota

O&H Danish Kringle

source
Trader Joe’s
  • Wisconsin

Rose Water Facial Toner

source
Amazon
  • Texas

Shaved Brussels Sprouts

caption
Picture these, but shaved.
source
Sylvia K/Yelp
  • Illinois

Soy Chorizo

source
Trader Joe’s
  • California

Triple Ginger Beer

source
Yelp/M.C.
  • Washington

Unexpected Cheddar

source
Trader Joe’s
  • New York

Vegan Kale Cashew and Basil Pesto

source
Trader Joe’s
  • Oregon