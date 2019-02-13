32 people reveal the most romantic thing someone has done for them — and you won’t make it through without crying

caption Try to stack up to this fairytale proposal. source NBC

Sometimes, all you need to remember that love truly exists is to read through some of the stories on Reddit.

From “Lilo and Stitch” pins to simple coffee, these couples know exactly what to get each other.

Sometimes, couples also traveled far out of their way to be together.

Everyone loves a good fairytale romance, but no romantic movie can compare to a real life love story.

To get some inspiration to show your partner how much you love them, INSIDER browsed Reddit and rounded up the most romantic moments that actually happened to real Redditors.

“I mentioned to her that I had never actually had a girlfriend on Valentine’s Day before.”

“The first year my girlfriend and I were dating, Valentine’s Day was coming up and I mentioned to her that I had never actually had a girlfriend on Valentine’s Day before. The day of, she gives me 25 completely handmade and drawn Valentine’s Day cards, one for each year I missed, each with memories of me she is fond of.” – Redditor edrz

“I worked a ton of overnights, and my wife used to wake up and bring me hot food.”

“I worked a ton of overnights and my wife used to wake up and bring me hot food when I was on patrol. At 3 a.m., fresh, hot chicken cutlets with mashed potatoes and corn is something really amazing.” Redditor c3h8pro

caption Some couples love a good Valentine’s Day bouquet. source iStock

“She’s the one who gets me coffee because she knows I’m exhausted.”

“It’s not what she did once, but what she’s continuing to do.

I’m in medical school, and she is my cheerleader. She lets me talk my notes out to her when she knows I need help studying. She’s the person I call at 2 a.m. when I’m struggling before a test. She’s the one who gets me coffee because she knows I’m exhausted.

And what’s most important is she knows deep down that I don’t choose school over her because I want to but because I have to. I know this because she’s told me.” – Redditor UptownShenanigans

“I was so tired the night before that I went to bed early and I forgot to polish my shoes.”

“I don’t know about most romantic, but just last week I had to go to an important meeting and I was so tired the night before that I went to bed early and I forgot to polish my shoes. When I woke up the next morning my wife had polished my shoes for me without me even mentioning that they needed to be polished.” – Redditor wtknight

“It may not seem like a lot to some but it was easily the sweetest and most thoughtful thing a partner has done for me.”

“About a week before Valentine’s Day, I had a really bad depressive episode. At the time my partner and I had only been dating a few months, and she wasn’t sure if she could handle it. The next day she was going out with friends and decided to drive half an hour to my house which is completely out of her way, just for 10 minutes to give me a cuddle and two tickets to see ‘The Hobbit’ in gold class. It may not seem like a lot to some, but it was easily the sweetest and most thoughtful thing a partner has done for me.” – anonymous Redditor

Read more: I keep my money separate from my spouse – and it’s key to happiness in our marriage

caption Barak and Michelle Obama. source The White House

“Hands down the sweetest thing a girl has ever done for me.”

“This girl from Indonesia found me on Myspace because my profile said I was a Disney web developer. She was coming to Orlando to work for Disney on a visa and wanted to eventually make websites for them.

Long story short, we ended up being somewhat of a couple. We both liked Lilo and Stitch, her being an islander made her Lilo… and me having ‘xeno’ tattooed on my arm, I’m somewhat of a curious alien. 🙂

When I got my job in California and moved away, she got me a Disney pin set of Lilo and Stitch. I thought it was cute but they’re almost $300. I asked why she would spend that much money on it. She told me to look at it again.

The whole thing was handmade. She hunted down all the Lilo and Stitch pins she could find and drew, from scratch, the story of her coming to meet me, cruising around in my car (I’m a car guy), and eventually me leaving her in Orlando.

Hands down the sweetest thing a girl has ever done for me.” – anonymous Redditor

“He pulled a fake apple out of his jacket pocket, and said, ‘hey, there’s something inside…'”

“I wrote a story (symbolic of me and my man) about a prince who climbed the tallest apple tree in the land and got the best apple, and inside was a key that unlocked the tower that the princess was in.

So one day we were walking to get dinner, and he suggested we walk under this tree that, according to the legend, if you walk under it with your true love, you’ll be together forever. I was just thinking out loud and said, ‘We should climb it together someday.’

He said, ‘OK, I’ll climb it now!’ So he climbed up a couple branches and said, ‘Hey, there’s something up here! I’ll bring it down!’

When he got down, he pulled a fake apple out of his jacket pocket, and said, ‘Hey, there’s something inside …’

He opened it and got down on one knee and held out a ring and asked me to marry him. I started bawling. for like 10 minutes. I couldn’t even say yes, I just nodded. Not that this will help any, but the moral of the story is do something that is meaningful to just you and her. Those are the things you remember the most.” – anonymous Reddditor

Read more: 10 couples of more than 50 years share photos from when they were younger – and it will show you the power of everlasting love

“He also included several poems he had written and the rest of the journal was blank.”

“For Valentine’s Day in high school, my boyfriend gave me a journal with a number of famous poems he wrote out that reminded him of me and our relationship. He also included several poems he had written, and the rest of the journal was blank. The intention (although likely it was due to the fact that he couldn’t fill up the whole thing) was for me to then use the rest to write in. That was 10 years and numerous boyfriends ago, and still the most romantic gift I have ever received.” – Redditor sparkle_motion

“I was trying to find a necklace to wear to hide it.”

“I have a pretty large scar across my neck from cancer treatments that I’m a bit self conscious of. I was trying to find a necklace to wear to hide it, and my significant other walked over, took the necklace out of my hands, turned me around and said ‘From the moment I first saw you I knew you were the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen. That scar is a reminder of how strong, and amazing and beautiful you are. Never hide that.'” – Redditor zip82da

“I love puzzles a lot so this was a great way to spend Christmas for me.”

“My now-husband surprised me on Christmas Eve morning with a puzzle. He’s a brilliant photographer, and he had cut up my favorite picture that he’s taken and turned it into a huge puzzle. The whole thing was in black and white so it took me most of the morning.

I love puzzles a lot so this was a great way to spend Christmas for me.

We had been dating for 6 1/2 years up until that point and the hope of marriage had sort of slipped away from me. I knew he wasn’t too interested in the idea at all because he had bad experience from his parents divorce. I was content in our relationship and didn’t push the subject once for all our years together.

Then we had our beautiful son a year ago and unbeknownst to me, my boyfriend had changed his mind.

So on this puzzle, hidden amongst white (written with alight pen) were the words: ‘Will you marry me?’

[On the] 14th of July we held a small ceremony and garden party for our closest and I am now a very proud and in-love wife.” – Redditor viramola

caption Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Thank you for existing.”

“Laying in bed at night, boyfriend thought I was asleep. Perfectly cuddled up, snoozing and he said, ‘Thank you for existing.'” – Redditor moonbitten

“I also knew I couldn’t let him go alone.”

“The time had come for me to put my 11-year-old golden retriever to sleep. I had him since I was 14 and the two of us saw some s— together. When the day came, I just couldn’t let him go, and I couldn’t handle even being in the room.

I also knew I couldn’t let him go alone. My boyfriend at the time (now-husband) told me through my sobbing that he would go. He gently picked up my dog and carried him into the vet’s office. When he came out, he was carrying his leash and blanket and had tears streaming down his face. I had never seen him cry before. He took my burden and carried it for me. I will never forget that.” – Redditor Evil Shannanigans

“Go find yourself. Go do what you have to do to become a better man…”

“My ex-girlfriend broke up with me by saying ‘Go find yourself. Go do what you have to do to become a better man …’ which I had told her some months earlier I needed to do. I wasn’t strong enough to break up with her, so she helped me by doing it herself. Not exactly what most people think is romantic, but yeah …” – Redditor Burretobisto

“He’s a good person and he wanted to make sure I was OK.”

“It’s not stereotypically romantic, but in my mind the most romantic thing anyone’s ever done for me is when my now-boyfriend went out for coffee with me after every single one of my counseling sessions, and let me talk about it if I wanted to but didn’t push me if I didn’t. For months. He didn’t do it because he had some kind of romantic agenda or because he felt like he had to, but because he’s a good person and he wanted to make sure I was OK.” – Redditor palinurus

“Every time I was hurting, and missed him like crazy, I would pull out that list to remind me I needed to be strong for him.”

“So, I’ll try to make this short. My husband and I met and started dating in August of 2009, fell in love quickly, and we married in December of 2009. We got news of impending deployment, and he started training. In February, March, and April (2010) he was gone from two to three weeks at a time.

In between one of those work-ups, I jokingly told him I demanded a list of all of the reasons he loves me. But, after April, and before he deployed in May, I had gone to the store and when I came home, the kitchen wall was covered in blue Post-It notes with different things he loves about me.

I cried. At the time, our Boxer was a 4-month-old Hellion. She managed to get some of the notes down, and chewed them beyond recognition. I cried harder. My husband then took them all down, and compiled the list on several sheets of paper for me.

He wrote each thing in a different, creative way, doodled on it, added lyrics that were of significance to us. He deployed in May, and was gone for seven months with almost zero contact. Every time I was hurting, and missed him like crazy, I would pull out that list to remind me I needed to be strong for him.” – anonymous Redditor

caption Couple. source iStock

“I turn to catch her watching me instead of the movie.”

“One time my GF and I were cuddling on the couch watching a movie, and I turn to catch her watching me instead of the movie. When I asked her why she was staring she simply said, ‘You are the most handsome man I’ve ever dated,’ and promptly turned to continue to watch the movie. Pretty much made my night.” – Redditor Deanmcknight01

“I was only sort of bummed because I had already got this amazing dress.”

“In high school I couldn’t attend my senior homecoming because my cousin was getting married. I was only sort-of bummed, because I had already got this amazing dress.

So when I got back from the wedding my boyfriend threw me my own homecoming. We both dressed up, went to dinner, and drove around in his dad’s vintage jaguar. Super romantic and thoughtful. It’s been five years since and he is still just as great.” – Redditor hellojessica

“I melted.”

“A girl I was seeing ran down the steps of her front porch, down her driveway, and jumped into my arms when she saw me pull up. I melted.” – Redditor SquareSail

“I got Solo’d.”

“When I told my girlfriend I loved her for the first time, she replied ‘I know.’ I got Solo’d. It was amazing.” – Redditor Desdenova23

“It was phenomenally beautiful.”

“My significant other was my middle school/high school crush. Four years after graduation, we reconnected and started dating. In that time, he became a pilot.

A few weeks ago, he took me flying in a two-seat plane. We flew over the metropolitan area and along the river here, and during the time we were in-flight it went from daytime to dusk to dark and it was phenomenally beautiful.” – Redditor stumblepretty

“For 20 years or so, he’d saved that blanket.”

“He does a ton of little things on a regular basis that are sweet or kind or romantic, but one that really surprised me happened last year. We had a real cold snap, rare for where we live, and I was rummaging around in the linen closet for another blanket to put on the bed. I found this old white cotton thing, kind of threadbare.

I was in the process of laying it out on the bed anyway (it was really cold, and even a worn extra blanket was better than none) when he came in and snatched it up He said, ‘no no no, you can’t use that. The cats might tear it up. It’s fragile!’

Turns out he’d saved it for 20 years because it was the first gift I’d ever gotten him. He’d gone away for a week on business, and while he was gone, I went to his house and changed his old ratty sheets and blanket for new ones.

For 20 years or so, he’d saved that blanket, and the reason it was threadbare is that he used it all the time, even in the summer, because it made him feel so loved and cared for.” – Redditor EllaShue

“I looked at his laptop and saw that he had Googled, ‘how to make perfect over easy eggs.'”

“My boyfriend is the cook in the relationship – he likes doing it and is good at it, and I’m awful at it (except for the George Foreman). He cooks dinner every night and has done so from the beginning of the relationship. I would go to his apartment for dinner and we would hang out and watch TV, then the next morning he would cook breakfast.

Eggs are his one culinary weakness, particularly my favorite style: over-easy. One morning while he was making breakfast I looked at his laptop and saw that he had Googled ‘how to make perfect over-easy eggs.’ I just melted. I mean, even I can make over-easy eggs. I don’t think they’re that hard. But he looked it up! I thought that was so cute and romantic in its own little way.

And now a year and a half later he still does it with a lot of other things, like mixed drinks I like or other dinners. He never says that he looked it up (sometimes I will just happen to see him doing it), but I just think it’s so sweet that he cares about the little things.” – Redditor slo1987

“I could just close my eyes and catch my breath.”

“When I was very pregnant, my husband wanted to go out and do something nice (I forget what it was). By the time I was all showered, I was too tired to dry my hair and told him. He had me sit on the bed while he dried my hair for me. And I could just close my eyes and catch my breath. He did a good job of it, too. It was so incredibly sweet, and I know he’d do it again if I ever asked him.” – Redditor kraziazz

“He said the nicest thank you I’d ever heard.”

“My boyfriend had chest surgery this year, and at the same time I was working about a 13 to 14 hour day for four days at the horse races. I’m not used to such long shifts over a few days and I’d be on my feet all day so I was sore all over.

On the last day I went to sleep at my boyfriend’s. He was out of it, quite major surgery to say the least. I tried to do everything I could for him in this time, being helpful and trying not to touch him.

He said the nicest thank you I’d ever heard: I think he was sad that I had to do everything for him yet he prefers it to be the other way around. He sat me down, told me everything was OK and gave me the nicest massage for all the work I’d been doing over the last couple of days and also for helping him.

It was a weak massage but the fact that he wanted to make me feel better despite being in agonizing pain himself just made my whole life. He’s such a keeper and I can’t wait for the rest of our lives together.” – Redditor hobbur

Read more:The biggest love song the year you were born

“He literally cleared a path from his home to mine.”

“After the first blizzard in our city this winter, my guy headed over to my house to shovel my walkway. He decided he was walking there anyway, may as well push the shovel along the way. He literally cleared a path from his home to mine, about five blocks in length. In a city that gets a stupid amount of snow, that’s romance to me!” – Redditor DuCalme

“They got upset because they hadn’t heard anything from their husbands.”

“In 2003 my husband was deployed to Iraq. Every week he would call me for a 20-minute phone call. I mentioned to some of the other wives that he was calling me weekly. They got upset because they hadn’t heard anything from their husbands. Come to find out, my husband had been waiting in line for 4 hours for that 20 minute phone call. To me that was easily the most romantic thing he’s ever done.” – Redditor Laceyfromcali

“I looked in and a sea of red Starburst was staring back at me.”

“A guy I dated shortly was very good at doing sweet things. We met on OkCupid and texted and talked on the phone a lot before actually meeting. During one conversation we were talking about our favorite candy and I mentioned that I loved red Starbursts.

Our first date was a few days after my birthday, and he mentioned he had a birthday gift for me. He handed me a gift bag and inside was a huge bag of Starburst! I thanked him and started to open it and offer him one when I realized the bag had been taped together.

I looked in and a sea of red Starburst was staring back at me. He had bought four of the big bags and separated all the red into one bag for me.” -Redditor nothanksohokay

caption Couple. source iStock

“It was the biggest shock of my life.”

“Right when we first started dating, maybe a few weeks in, he was supposed to go to a long conference in another country. I was really bummed because he would miss my birthday and because I wanted to continue getting to know him.

The morning of my birthday I was really pissed because he didn’t even call me to say goodbye before leaving. I went for a jog, same path I always take. At the end of the road he was just sitting there with coffee smiling. It was the biggest shock of my life. I asked ‘What are you doing here?’ and he said, ‘I quit my job, I couldn’t stay away from you for two weeks.’ (Reckless but oh God, it made my heart flutter).

Thankfully he found a much better job!” – Redditor brokenheartedlover33

“When she came over I tried my best to keep my composure.”

“I should start off by explaining that I am physically-disabled and am wheelchair-bound, so dating is already a pretty scary thing to be doing. You’re putting yourself out there like that to somebody who might not fully understand you. But it is amplified even more with a disability and you just hope that they will be cool about it.

For a short while I tried Tinder, and there is one girl in particular that I hit it off with really well and eventually we decided to meet up together. She was very cool and understanding with what was comfortable and what wasn’t. When she came over I tried my best to keep my composure, but I was showing signs of nervousness and I had stuff for us plan to do by going out but she suggested that we just stay in and watch Netflix and order a pizza which relieved a lot of stress.

I was really wanting to make a move, but I was physically unable to and she could tell that I was extending my hand a little bit to try and grab her hand and she asked me what it is I wanted and I was too scared to say anything and she gave me a kiss. She eventually ended up putting me in bed with her and we cuddled and watched movies. It was so unexpected for somebody that I had no clue would be so okay with me and it melted my heart.” – Redditor CharlesButtlet

“He retraced our steps and found it at a place we’d been sitting.”

“When my boyfriend and I were first dating (14 and 16 years old), I somehow lost my necklace while out with him in town.

I told him over MSN (lol) that night. He then disappeared without word for three hours, and then popped back with ‘found it!’

At 10 at night, the mad f—– had gone out and scoured the whole bloody town for this cheap necklace. He retraced our steps and found it at a place we’d been sitting in parklands.

We’ve been together for 11 years now, and the crazy git still does things like this (I have to be careful with my words lest he go on some absurd crusade).” – Redditor mowski

“I set up my side of the table and we had a candlelit dinner.”

“Once I asked her to help me make some reservations at a hotel for a conference I was going to. When I arrived at the hotel and got to my room, there was a wrapped present inside. When I opened it, I found a candle, a vase, a rose, and a letter.

The letter told me how much she misses me, hopes my trip goes well, and to Skype her at 5 p.m. and wear a suit. So I Skyped her. She said her webcam was acting up so the video wasn’t working, so we just chatted for a while.

“About 30 minutes later room service came by and brought me steak, she told me she ordered it for me when she made the reservations, she then turned on the video and I saw her in a sexy dress by her dining table with the same candle and rose by her steak, so I set up my side of the table and we had a candlelit dinner.” – Redditor westop

“It was only about 40 degrees outside, but I tried to act happy about it.”

“I always parked on the top story of the huge parking garage at my university because I liked the view. You have a spectacular view of campus, and can see all of downtown with the mountains in the distance.

For Valentine’s Day one year, my boyfriend and I were walking back to his truck and he informed me, ‘Surprise! We’re having a picnic.’ It was only about 40 degrees outside, but I tried to act happy about it.

When we got to the truck he opened the camper for me and he had set up a bunch of blankets and pillows, and brought lunch from one of my favorite restaurants, for a picnic in the truck looking out off the side of the parking deck. It was quite cozy.” – Redditor BrittSprink