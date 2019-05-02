RANKED: The most Google-searched boy bands in 2019 so far

Each year, boy bands new and old seem to top the charts and dominate pop culture.

Recently, Google released the 10 most-searched boy bands of 2019 so far. The data is based on searches made in the US.

The top searches span multiple decades and include groups like The Beatles, One Direction, and EXO.

So far, in the US, BTS is the most-searched boy band of 2019.

With each generation comes new boy bands that top the charts, win the hearts of fans all over the world, and dominate pop culture.

Now that about a third of the year has passed, Google has released data about the 10 most-searched boy bands in 2019 so far. The data is based on searches made in the US.

From classic acts we’ve been listening to for decades to groups that only formed a few years ago, here are the most-searched boy bands of 2019 so far.

10. 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS)

caption 5 Seconds of Summer have three number-one albums. source Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer/Getty Images

Consisting of Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, and Calum Hood, this Australian pop-rock foursome has been around since 2011.

In 2014 and 2015, they served as the opening act for parts of the band One Direction’s tours. After releasing a few EPS, the band debuted albums in 2014 and 2015.

Most recently, they released their third album “Youngblood” in June 2018, which is likely what had even more fans searching for them in 2019. Following the album release, they went on the 2018 “Meet You There Tour” that spanned from August to November.

“Youngblood” became 5SOS’s third number-one album on the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying their status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Earlier this year, the band released “Who Do You Love,” a chart-topping collaboration with The Chainsmokers. 5SOS will also be performing at Los Angeles’s Wango Tango music festival this June.

9. B2K

caption Boog, Raz-B, Omarion, and Fizz of B2K onstage during their The Millennium Tour. source Paras Griffin/Getty

Consisting of Omarion, Fizz (formerly Lil’ Fizz), Raz-B, and Boog (formerly J-Boog), B2K formed in 1998 and first made waves in the early aughts with hits like “Uh Huh” and “Bump Bump Bump.”

The group disbanded in 2004 and their film “You Got Served” was released shortly after.

B2K announced in December 2018 that they’d be reuniting and going on tour in 2019, taking the stage with artists like Bow Wow and Ashanti during a three-month US tour.

So far, per Billboard, The Millennium Tour has earned B2K $5 million in ticket sales, a career high for the beloved R&B group.

8. *NSYNC

caption They got a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2018. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Though they haven’t released new music since 2002, *NSYNC continues to be popular.

After reuniting onstage at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, the five-some teamed up again in 2018 when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In April, four of the five original members (sans Justin Timberlake) joined Ariana Grande during her set at Coachella. They sang “Tearin’ Up My Heart” with Grande, who was headlining the music festival.

7. EXO

The South-Korean and Chinese boy band based in Seoul has been rising in success for years.

In November 2018, their album “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo” became their fourth album to become number-one on Billboard’s world albums chart. The nine-person K-pop group also performed at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February 2018.

The group was also recently nominated for the top social artist award at the Billboard Music Awards, though they did not win.

6. New Kids On The Block (NKOTB)

Though the peak of their success was in the late 1980s and early 1990s, NKOTB has continued to release music over the past few decades.

In October 2018, the group announced plans to tour with fellow ’90s acts Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany as part of the Mixtape Tour.

Earlier this year, they released a new song, “Boys in the Band,” along with a new music video.

5. One Direction

caption The band used to have five members. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Consisting of Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and (formerly) Zayn Malik, this British-Irish boy band has been topping the charts since 2011.

After winning dozens of music-related awards and releasing five studio albums, the band went on hiatus in 2015.

The five-piece-turned-four-piece boy band has kept fans guessing about their return over the past few years. In the meantime, each of the group’s members has been establishing successful solo careers.

4. Backstreet Boys

caption The Backstreet Boys released new music this year. source Diane Freed/ Getty

The group formed in 1993 and has produced a lot of music since.

After a successful residency in Las Vegas from 2017 to 2019, the Backstreet Boys continued to make new music, releasing their ninth studio album, “DNA,” in January 2019.

The band plans to embark on a summer tour in support of the new music and also recently announced plans to release their first, full-length Christmas album.

3. Jonas Brothers

caption They are actually brothers. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas began making music as a band in 2006 and they’re still going strong.

Fans of the brothers were devastated in 2013 when they announced their breakup, but in 2018, reports began swirling that a reunion was in the works.

Finally, in early 2019, reunion reports hit a fever pitch and, in March, the Jonas Brothers released their comeback single and video called “Sucker,” starring the band member’s real-life partners Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas.

This month, they also announced plans for a new album called “Happiness Begins” and a 40-city US tour, marking their first headline tour in nearly a decade, according to Variety.

This year, Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in an extravagant, multi-day affair and Joe Jonas married Sophie Turner in a Las-Vegas ceremony.

Recently, the band performed a musical mash-up at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

2. The Beatles

caption The Beatles are legendary. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With countless awards, achievements, and hit songs under their belt, The Beatles, which formed in 1960, have held a strong place in music history for years.

2018 and 2019 both marked significant milestones for the Liverpool foursome – 2018 saw the 50th anniversary of the White Album, with a re-release for both longtime fans and newer fans to enjoy.

In January 2019, fans also celebrated 50 years since the band’s historic final concert, a rooftop performance in San Francisco, California, that lasted only 42 minutes.

Although John Lennon and George Harrison died a few decades ago, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have continued to release music.

1. BTS

caption The band consists of seven members. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

With an “army” of fans behind them and plenty of new listeners searching their name, BTS is the most-searched boy band on this list.

Though they’ve been around since 2013, the seven-piece group BTS has largely enjoyed global success in many markets around the world. And this year, BTS has already begun quickly dominating the US music industry.

In February, the South-Korean boy band made history at the 2019 Grammys by becoming the first-ever Korean presenters. In April, BTS became the first K-pop act to be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Recently, the group also performed with Halsey at the Billboard Music Awards and took home two awards.