The 10 most-searched-for movies of 2018

Google provided data about the most-searched movies of 2018.

Horror films, dramas, and superhero flicks dominated the list.

“Black Panther” was the most-searched title this year.

Some movies generate more buzz than others. Using data provided by Google Trends, INSIDER compiled a list of the most-searched titles of 2018.

Here are 10 films that got people talking online this year, from chilling horror flicks to epic superhero blockbusters.

“The Nun” is part of “The Conjuring” series, so it got people talking.

caption “The Nun.” source Warner Bros. Productions

“The Nun,” the latest installment in the “Conjuring” horror series, was a big hit at the box office this year. Set in the 1950s, the film tells the story of a Catholic priest and his novitiate who travel to Romania to investigate a nun’s mysterious suicide.

The chilling premise (and the hype) made it one of the most-searched movies of the year.

“Hereditary” is another highly Googled horror movie.

caption “Hereditary.” source A24

Horror flicks clearly get people talking – and Googling.

“Hereditary,” one of 2018’s highest-grossing independent films was also one of the year’s most terrifying releases. Marking filmmaker Ari Aster’s directorial debut, the movie stars Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne as parents whose family becomes haunted by supernatural forces and buried ancestral secrets.

“Venom” was certainly talked about online.

caption “Venom.” source Sony Pictures

Superhero movies tend to get the internet buzzing, and “Venom” was no exception.

The “Spider-Man” spin-off centers on the titular parasitic alien, or symbiote, that merges with journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy). “Venom” received poor critical reception but divided fans. Some found that Hardy’s goofy performance made up for the clunky plot.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is also creating Golden Globe buzz.

caption “Bohemian Rhapsody.” source Twentieth Century Fox

The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” hasn’t just caused internet traffic – it’s also generating buzz in Hollywood, where it received several Golden Globe nominations. In addition to being up for best motion picture – drama, Rami Malek’s turn as Freddie Mercury earned him a best actor nod.

Lots of people want to know more about “A Star Is Born.”

caption “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

From the searing chemistry between stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who also directed the movie, to the superb soundtrack, there’s a lot to love (and discuss and Google) about this contemporary re-envisioning of “A Star Is Born.” The musical drama is up for five Golden Globes, including best motion picture – drama.

“A Quiet Place” is almost entirely silent.

caption “A Quiet Place.” source Paramount Pictures

John Krasinski’s innovative horror movie “A Quiet Place” (which stars Krasinski and actress Emily Blunt, who are married in real life) scared up stellar reviews, ticket sales, and lots of online buzz. Its eerie, post-apocalyptic plot concerns a family forced to live a simple, silent existence to avoid being attacked by monsters with hypersensitive hearing.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was emotional.

caption “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Walt Disney

Equal parts epic and heart-wrenching, “Avengers: Infinity War” was one of the year’s most talked-about flicks of any genre. The movie, which marks the 19th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, assembles an expansive team of superheroes, from Doctor Strange to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Deadpool 2” was a popular sequel.

caption “Deadpool 2.” source 20th Century Fox

The internet went wild for “Deadpool 2,” a funny, heartfelt follow up to the 2016 film. Thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ winning portrayal of Wade Wilson, the Marvel sequel was a hit with audiences and critics.

“Incredibles 2” was long awaited.

caption “Incredibles 2.” source Disney/Pixar

Fans and critics alike raved about the long-awaited Disney/Pixar sequel “Incredibles 2.” The animated hero tale, which picks up where the 2004 film ended, was the year’s second-most-searched movie on Google.

“Black Panther” was the most-searched film and one of the most highly rated films.

caption “Black Panther.” source Marvel Studios

Not only was Marvel’s “Black Panther” the most-searched movie of 2018 – critics consider it one of the year’s best films. It stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the king of a fictional African nation called Wakanda who becomes the eponymous superhero after consuming a special herb. The cast also features Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

