10 of the most shocking movie moments of 2018

caption Queen Anne’s blunt line in “The Favourite” shocked viewers. source Fox Searchlight

The reveal in “Tully” deepened the meaning of the film.

Jon Hamm’s character’s early death in “Bad Times at El Royale” was unexpected by most.

Queen Anne’s blunt line at the end of “The Favourite” shocked viewers.

A century of watching filmmaker’s twists and turns has made it difficult for some to be surprised when watching movies, but this year a lot of movies had majorly surprising moments.

From shocking twists that left viewers reeling to sudden character deaths that left fans questioning everything, a lot of movies this year had some major tricks up their sleeves.

Here are the most shocking movie moments and twists from 2018.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

The snap in “Avengers: Infinity War” stunned Marvel fans worldwide.

caption Fans are left waiting in suspense until 2019. source Marvel

Over the past decade, fans and critics alike have criticized the Marvel franchise over the fact that they don’t feature villains with “real bite.” After countless villain showdowns and meaningless superhero resurrections, fans finally got their ill-begotten wish when Thanos snapped his fingers and reduced half the heroes and half the world’s population to ashes.

What’s even more frustrating is that film-goers won’t receive closure until the April 2019 premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” Hopefully it reveals the fate of everyone from Nick Fury to Groot.

The reveal in “Tully” deepened the meaning of the film.

caption Charlize Theron starred in the film. source Focus Features

In Jason Reitman’s independent drama “Tully,” Charlize Theron played Marlo, an overworked and exhausted mother of three. Things start to look up when her brother hires her an exuberant night nanny named Tully to relieve Marlo’s stress.

The quiet but powerful film achieved a harrowing layer of depth when a car crash reveals that Tully was never a real person, but rather a manifestation of Marlo’s mind brought on by severe dissociation and postpartum depression. The twist brought attention to a serious issue many new mothers face.

The decapitation in “Hereditary” left viewers speechless.

caption It really put the movie in motion. source A24

Before it even premiered, “Hereditary” was already setting itself up to be a disturbing entry in film horror. But it was the unexpected car accident half an hour into the movie that left viewers, and protagonist Peter (Alex Wolff), stunned to silence. The decapitation of Charlie tore the family apart and set the ball rolling for the film’s gruesome, devil-raising climax.

Hearts broke when Lily drugged Amanda in “Thoroughbreds.”

caption The movie got pretty dark. source Focus Features

In the critical darling “Thoroughbreds,” teenage friends Lily and Amanda grow closer when Lily requests help in killing off her odious stepfather. At first, it’s self-admitted sociopath Amanda who seems like the perfect person to pull off the crime.

However, as the film progresses, it is unfeeling Amanda who second guesses the plan and sweet Lily who finally drives the knife into her step-dad. Even more alarming, Lily drugs Amanda and pins the murder on her, escaping scot-free while Amanda is sent away.

T’Challa’s defeat in “Black Panther” was an early twist for the film.

caption T’Challa’s ultimate return was triumphant. source Marvel

Even before “Avengers: Infinity War,” Marvel had a hit on their hands this year with “Black Panther,” which quickly became the top grossing superhero film in the US.

However, the film wasn’t without its personal lows for T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), particularly when he went head to head against his cousin Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and was left for dead after a bloody defeat. The humiliating battle made T’Challa’s ultimate return all the more triumphant.

Read More: Everything we know about the sequel to ‘Black Panther’

“Sorry to Bother You” hid a third act twist.

caption Lakeith Stanfield in “Sorry to Bother You.” source Annapurna Pictures

In Boot Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” Cassius (Lakeith Stanfield) tries to avoid eviction by climbing the corporate ladder at a telemarketing company. Cassius tries to retain his identity even as he is tested by friends on the other side of a picket line and is forced to use a “white voice” to please clients and impress his boss.

The vivid and humorous satire kicked into a higher gear when the third act revealed that the corporation Cassius worked for was creating a race of horsemen hybrids to be their slaves. For most critics, the twist elevated the work and for others, it proved to be a step too absurd.

Judy Greer’s “gotcha” moment in “Halloween” was a highlight of the film.

caption Judy Greer and Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the film. source Universal Pictures

The newest “Halloween” gave the franchise a clean slate by being dubbed the first direct sequel to the 1978 classic that truly matters. Jamie Lee Curtis returned to play her iconic role of Laurie Strode, with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak stepping in to play her daughter and granddaughter.

As relentless killer Michael Moore sets his gaze on the Strode family, tension mounts and so does the body count. When he corners Greer in the basement with Matichak it seems for a second that he might get the best of them. But then Greer calls out to her mother in fear, only to lock in on him with a proud and smug “Gotcha” ash she shoots him with her rifle.

No one was expecting Jon Hamm’s character to die so early on in “Bad Times at El Royale.”

caption Many audiences didn’t expect his character to die so early on in the film. source Goddard Textiles

The ensemble thriller “Bad Times at El Royale” featured a chilling performance by Chris Hemsworth and the beautiful voice of Broadway star Cynthia Erivo, but audience members saw a lot less of top-billed actor Jon Hamm than expected.

Hamm played a federal agent caught in over his head in the El Royale’s den of thieves. Instructed to stay on task and ignore a possible kidnapping, Hamm’s character Agent Dwight instead chooses to be a hero and intervene, stepping right into the path of an exploding shotgun shell.

Jackson Maine’s suicide in “A Star Is Born” was sudden and tragic.

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga give impressive performances in the film. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Because “A Star Is Born” has been remade multiple times, it must have been hard to surprise some seasoned audiences when Bradley Cooper directed the fourth retelling and starred in it alongside Lady Gaga.

Even though the plot elements were predictable for some, it was still heartbreaking when Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) committed suicide minutes before the film’s end. Ally’s (Lady Gaga) heart-wrenching reaction to his death made it all the more sobering and it could win her an Oscar for her efforts.

Read More: 15 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘A Star Is Born’

Queen Anne’s confession in “The Favourite” was surprisingly blunt.

caption The film took a surprising turn. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

In Yorgos Lanthimos’ (“The Lobster,” “The Killing of the Sacred Deer”) new movie “The Favourite,” Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz fight each other for Queen Anne’s favor (Olivia Colman). The revisionist period drama is steeped in dark comedy, but it’s Queen Anne’s line towards the end of the film that takes the cake for shocking humor.

When Sarah (Weisz) confronts the Queen concerning her cousin’s (Stone) attempts to win her affections, Queen Anne confirms her suspicions about who her favorite might be when she wryly stated, “I like it when she puts her tongue inside me.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.