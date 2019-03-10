The most stunning photos from this week’s news

caption Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend’s home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, Alabama, U.S., March 4, 2019. source Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

This week’s news included stunning shots from tornado devastation in Alabama, protests raging against climate change and gender inequality, and a tragic plane crash.

Amid activism, accidents, and tragedy, the news goes far beyond just headlines.

Here are the best photos from this week’s news.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania began their week by playing hosts to students and athletes. Over the next few days, tornadoes ripped through Alabama and Georgia, killing dozens of people and causing widespread damage.

Protestors in cities across pushed for climate change legislation from their national leaders, and thousands turned out in honor of International Women’s Day.

See the most stunning pictures from this week’s news:

Several tornadoes tore through Alabama and Georgia, causing devastating damage on the ground and killing dozens of people.

First lady Melania Trump took her “Be Best” childhood wellness initiative on the road for a three-state tour. Some students appeared more excited than others about the

caption A student sits with her head in her hands as first lady Melania Trump visits the Dove School of Discovery during her “Be Best” initiative in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 4, 2019. source Kevin Lamarque /Reuters

President Donald Trump piled up McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches for members of the 2018 Division I FCS National Champion North Dakota State University football team at the White House.

caption President Donald Trump speaks behind stacks of McDonald’s hamburgers and Chik-fil-a sandwiches in the East Room of the White House, March 4, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Best known for taking a stance near New York’s Wall Street, the iconic “Fearless Girl” statue made her London debut to some new fans in London’s financial district.

caption Students from some of London’s all girls’ schools, take pictures of the ‘Fearless Girl’ statue in the financial district of London, Britain, March 5, 2019. source Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A climate change protest in London took aim at British leadership as members of the group Extinction Rebellion poured fake blood in the street before settling down near Downing Street.

caption Climate change pressure group members sit in the road after pouring fake blood onto the ground outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 9, 2019. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

A similarly bloody spectacle unfolded in Paris, where one woman wrote “No flesh should be for sale” on her back, which was also splattered red during a protest to highlight the pay disparity between women and men.

caption A woman stands on the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, March 8, 2019. source Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

Huge groups took to the streets in cities across the world in honor of International Women’s Day.

caption A woman wears a mask that reads “Feminist Strike” as she takes part in a bike protest during a nationwide feminist strike on International Women’s Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2019. source Sergio Perez/Reuters

However, some had an easier time commemorating the day in some places than others. In Istanbul, police launched tear gas at several thousand women who had gathered for a march.

caption Police try to disperse a march marking International Women’s Day in Istanbul, Turkey, March 8, 2019. source Kemal Aslan/Reuters

Tensions in Venezuela reached a fever pitch as protests broke out to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro for Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader who more than 50 countries now recognize as Venezuela’s rightful president.

caption Opposition supporters clash with police in a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2019. source Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

Tibetan activists gathered in India’s capital for planned demonstrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the uprising against Chinese control.

caption Tibetans shout slogans during a protest held to mark the 60th anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2019. source Adnan Abidi /Reuters

None of the 157 people on board survived when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi.

caption People walk at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 10, 2019. source Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

