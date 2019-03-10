The most stunning photos from this week’s news

- source
- Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
This week’s news included stunning shots from tornado devastation in Alabama, protests raging against climate change and gender inequality, and a tragic plane crash.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania began their week by playing hosts to students and athletes. Over the next few days, tornadoes ripped through Alabama and Georgia, killing dozens of people and causing widespread damage.
Protestors in cities across pushed for climate change legislation from their national leaders, and thousands turned out in honor of International Women’s Day.
See the most stunning pictures from this week’s news:
Several tornadoes tore through Alabama and Georgia, causing devastating damage on the ground and killing dozens of people.
First lady Melania Trump took her “Be Best” childhood wellness initiative on the road for a three-state tour. Some students appeared more excited than others about the
- source
- Kevin Lamarque /Reuters
President Donald Trump piled up McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches for members of the 2018 Division I FCS National Champion North Dakota State University football team at the White House.
- source
- Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Best known for taking a stance near New York’s Wall Street, the iconic “Fearless Girl” statue made her London debut to some new fans in London’s financial district.
- source
- Peter Nicholls/Reuters
A climate change protest in London took aim at British leadership as members of the group Extinction Rebellion poured fake blood in the street before settling down near Downing Street.
- source
- Henry Nicholls/Reuters
A similarly bloody spectacle unfolded in Paris, where one woman wrote “No flesh should be for sale” on her back, which was also splattered red during a protest to highlight the pay disparity between women and men.
- source
- Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
Huge groups took to the streets in cities across the world in honor of International Women’s Day.
- source
- Sergio Perez/Reuters
However, some had an easier time commemorating the day in some places than others. In Istanbul, police launched tear gas at several thousand women who had gathered for a march.
- source
- Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Tensions in Venezuela reached a fever pitch as protests broke out to topple Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro for Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader who more than 50 countries now recognize as Venezuela’s rightful president.
Tibetan activists gathered in India’s capital for planned demonstrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the uprising against Chinese control.
- source
- Adnan Abidi /Reuters
None of the 157 people on board survived when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi.
- source
- Tiksa Negeri/Reuters
