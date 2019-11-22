13 of the most Instagrammable foods in Tokyo

caption Some of Tokyo’s prettiest desserts are giant and colorful. source Chelsea Davis

Tokyo, Japan, is home to many foods that are almost too pretty to eat.

Adorable, colorful eats can be found in cafes and sit-down restaurants throughout the city, so I spent four days searching for a few of the most photogenic ones.

Here are some of the most Instagrammable foods in Tokyo.

This enormous rainbow cotton candy was bigger than my head.

caption The cafe also has a special wall for taking photos with it. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Decora Creamery

Cost: 850 yen, roughly $7.82 USD

The desserts at Decora Creamery are so Instagrammable that there’s even a dedicated photo-taking station for those who brave the extremely long line.

The main draw is this giant cotton-candy cloud of rainbow sugar which comes in seven flavors, like melon and grape. The dessert is about 2 feet by 2 1/2 feet and you can watch it get made while you wait in line.

Fans of Studio Ghibli will probably adore these Totoro cream puffs.

caption Each cream puff has a little face. source Yelp/Allzen R.

Where: Shiro-Hige Cream Puff Factory

Cost: 400 yen, roughly $3.68 USD

If you’re looking for the most adorable dessert in Tokyo, these Totoro-shaped cream puffs are a top contender.

These light, delicious pastries come in strawberry, banana, custard, chocolate, and banana flavors. With Totoro’s little eyes staring up at you they’re almost too cute to eat – but the consensus on Yelp is that they’re delicious.

Origami served up the most photogenic and satisfying afternoon tea I’ve ever had.

caption The bento boxes were either sweet or savory. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Origami located in The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

Cost: 5,602 yen, roughly $51.56 USD

The afternoon tea time at Origami in The Capitol Hotel Tokyu features an impressive variety of teas (and coffees) to choose from, but what floored me was the presentation of the two bento boxes of miniature sweet and savory goodies.

The savory box comes with items like a tiny cheeseburger with fries and ketchup and a foie-gras sandwich whereas the sweet box offers a selection of treats like pistachio roll and chocolate cake.

The boxes also come with scones, jam, and corn soup.

This massive sundae was too beautiful not to photograph.

caption The Strawbery Cheese Cookie Pop Sundae was loaded with cookies and fruit. source Chelsea Davis

Where: ELK New York Brunch

Cost: 1,000 yen, roughly $9.20 USD

ELK New York Brunch features a selection of over-the-top soft-serve sundaes called “Pop Sundaes.” Each one has a variety of fruits, chocolates, sprinkles, and cookie toppings piled high on top.

I ordered the Strawberry Cheese Cookie Pop Sundae, which comes with vanilla soft serve, strawberries, shortcake, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

Harajuku’s Kawaii Monster Café has become Instagram famous for its neon lights, robots, and colorful dishes.

caption The Poison Parfait Extreme is covered in rainbow whipped cream. source TripAdvisor/enmanueltravel

Where: Kawaii Monster Café

Cost: 2,300 yen, roughly $21.17 USD

This restaurant and café is sensory overload thanks to its funky performances, outrageous decorations, and decadent food menu.

The dining experience here is complete with tons of over-the-top, vibrant dishes that range from rainbow spaghetti to frosting-laden sundaes like the Poison Parfait Extreme.

This fun cake comes in its own edible box.

caption Any cat (or dessert) enthusiast would appreciate this photogenic cake. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Gingembre Sirop de Ginza in Tokyo Solamachi

Cost: 594 yen, roughly $5.47 USD

This special layer cake turns into two cute desserts after you pop the cat-shaped portion out of the square. The one I tried was maple-syrup-pancake flavored.

I’d never seen this type of confection before but I loved how unique and beautiful this design was.

Manju are little confections found throughout Japan.

caption They come in many different shapes. source Chelsea Davis

Where: The Nakamise shopping street in Asakusa

Cost: 500 yen, roughly $4.60 USD

Along the bustling Nakamise shopping street in Tokyo you can find numerous vendors hand-making Manju in iron griddles.

Manju is a traditional Japanese treat that’s sort of similar to a filled pancake. They come in all sorts of shapes and can be filled with a variety of different fillings.

While in Asakusa I tasted ones shaped like an ancient pagoda and a bird.

These whale-shaped melon rolls were almost too cute to eat.

caption The whales had cute bulging eyes. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Vie De France in Tokyo Solamachi

Cost: 300 yen, roughly $2.76 USD

This eatery served up a few pastries shaped like cartoonish sea creatures, and the bulging eyes added a new level of cuteness.

The Whale Musk Melon Roll was a sweet bread with a sugary layer of a chewy, melon-flavored fondant-like crust.

These crab-shaped pastries were as funky-looking as they were tasty.

caption The dessert was filled with chocolate cream. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Vie De France in Tokyo Solamachi

Cost: 300 yen, roughly $2.76 USD

Like the melon-flavored whales, the Chocolate Cream Coconut Crabs were a sweet bread, but these were filled with a rich chocolate cream. Both desserts were cheap and perfect with coffee.

The Instagrammable moment of a Teppanyaki dinner is definitely the sky-high flames.

caption Teppanyaki isn’t cheap, but it’s delicious. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Suiren located in The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

Cost: 13,300 yen, roughly $122.43

Although a Teppanyaki dinner doesn’t come cheap, meat-eaters will love the melt-in-your-mouth wagyu beef that is served straight off of the iron griddle.

The coolest part of the dinner is watching the chef grill your meats and side dishes with enormous, show-stopping flames.

The Hello Kitty shops in Japan have limited-edition items only found in the country.

caption You can get just about anything with Hello Kitty’s face on it. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Hello Kitty Japan in Tokyo Solamachi

Cost: 300 to 700 yen, roughly $2.76 to $6.44 USD

Considering Hello Kitty is one of Japan’s most iconic characters, it’s not surprising that there are entire themed shops dedicated to her presence.

You can buy just about anything with her on it, and some especially Instagrammable treats include Hello Kitty-shaped cream puffs, sponge cakes, soup bases, and iced cookies.

This pretty matcha sundae features a spoon shaped like the Skytree Tower.

caption The sundae is loaded with toppings, too. source Chelsea Davis

Where: Gion Tsujiri in Tokyo Solamachi

Cost: 720 yen, roughly $6.63 USD

The textures, colors, and unique spoon in the shape of Skytree Tower make this dessert perfect for Instagram.

The three tea flavors in it are genmaicha, matcha, and hojicha, and the sundae comes topped with mochi balls, red-bean paste, and a green-tea wafer.

Daifuku, meaning “great luck,” is a soft type of sweet mochi.

caption It’s a special treat that tastes as beautiful as it looks. source Chelsea Davis

Where: The Nakamise shopping street in Asakusa

Cost: 400 yen for two, roughly $3.68 USD

This chewy mochi (a type of Japanese rice cake) was filled with a rich custard and topped with strawberries, making for a sweet and refreshing dessert.

