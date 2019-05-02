17 unique vodka flavors you can try

caption There are a lot of special flavors of vodka out there. source Nordroden/Shutterstock

Vodka is one of the most popular spirits in the US.

INSIDER rounded up some unique flavors of vodka you can purchase now, like blueberry-pancake-flavored vodka and bacon-flavored vodka.

You can also purchase marshmallow-flavored vodka or vodka that tastes like pickles.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

If you love creative cocktails and fun drinks, you just might appreciate a uniquely flavored vodka. Around the globe, a variety of liquor labels have been producing specialty flavors that can make for a flavorful shot or a fun mixer.

From sweet, breakfast-inspired spirits to savory, condiment-inspired alcohol, here are some unique vodka flavors you may want to try.

Three Olives Coconut Water Vodka has subtle flavors.

caption Three Olives Coconut Water Vodka. source Three Olives

This coconut-water-flavored vodka is said to be smoother and more refreshing than typical coconut-flavored vodka. It’s described as having a slight light-brown-sugar taste and a buttery coconut-cream finish.

UV Sriracha Vodka will add a kick to your next cocktail.

caption UV Sriracha Vodka. source UV Siracha

A wildly popular hot sauce, now you can (sort of) add your favorite spicy condiment into your drinks. You can try using this Sriracha Vodka in your Bloody Mary or in UV’s Bonfire cocktail – its only ingredients are hot chocolate and Sriracha vodka.

Read More: 14 easy 2-ingredient cocktails you can make at home

Pinnacle Salted Caramel Vodka can be taken as a shot.

caption Pinnacle Salted Caramel Vodka. source Pinnacle

The vodka is described as having a soft, caramel flavor mixed with a hint of salt.

Pinnacle recommends using this flavor in a caramel-cream shot by combining salted-caramel vodka with layers of Irish-cream liquor.

Vincent Van Gogh PB&J Vodka is a nod to a childhood favorite.

caption Vincent Van Gogh PB&J Vodka. source Van Gogh

This vodka is described as having a slight raspberry flavor that is followed by a nutty vanilla flavor.

Meat lovers might enjoy Bakon Vodka’s savory flavors.

caption Bakon Vodka. source Bakon

This specialty vodka has won awards for its unique flavor. Bakon has even created a list of creative drink recipes that include this vodka, such as a pizza shot or a BLT martini.

360 Glazed Donut Vodka is nice and sweet.

caption 360 Glazed Donut Vodka. source 360 Vodka

You definitely don’t want to miss out on this dessert-inspired vodka.

Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate Vodka is refreshing and light.

caption Smirnoff Sorbet Light Raspberry Pomegranate Vodka. source Smirnoff

Sweet, fruity, and light, this dessert-inspired vodka is reduced-calorie and it has strong berry notes.

Pinnacle Marshmallow Vodka might pair well with chocolate and graham crackers.

caption Pinnacle Marshmallow Vodka. source Pinnacle

Made in France, this sweet vodka is packed with smooth, marshmallow flavors.

Burnett’s Sweet Tea Vodka might be your new favorite.

caption Burnett’s Sweet Tea Vodka. source Burnett’s

Inspired by the super-refreshing drink, this sweet-tea-flavored vodka might be your new go-to mixer in the summer.

Smirnoff Root Beer Float Vodka is inspired by a classic beverage.

caption Smirnoff Root Beer Float Vodka. source Smirnoff

This vodka is described as having a balance of sweet and spicy flavors, just like the root-beer-based dessert.

Those who love savory snacks might appreciate the taste of 360 Buttered Popcorn Vodka.

caption 360 Buttered Popcorn Vodka. source 360

This popcorn-flavored vodka will remind you of movie theaters and salty snacks.

Read More: 11 popular cocktails to try from around the world

Pickle lovers might like Chilled Dills Pickle Flavored Vodka.

caption Chilled Dills Pickle Flavored Vodka. source Chilled Dills

You can pour a splash of this pickle-flavored vodka into your Bloody Mary for added tanginess.

Read More:11 snacks pickle lovers should try

Pinnacle Red Licorice Vodka is inspired by a popular candy.

caption Pinnacle Red Licorice Vodka. source Pinnacle

This French-made, candy-flavored vodka has a sweet berry flavor that could remind you of your favorite candy.

Mama Walker’s Blueberry Pancake Vodka has some breakfast-inspired flavors.

caption Mama Walker’s Blueberry Pancake Vodka. source Mama Walker’s

Canada-based brand Mama Walker’s produces a whole variety of breakfast-inspired vodkas. You can also try its maple-bacon and glazed-donut flavors.

Oddka Fresh Cut Grass Vodka is certainly unique.

caption Oddka Fresh Cut Grass Vodka. source Oddka

If you enjoy the smell of fresh-cut grass, you might want to even try the taste of it. This vodka was first released in 2012 and it has a pale-green tint to it.

Smirnoff Iced Cake Vodka is great for a celebration.

caption Smirnoff Iced Cake Vodka. source Smirnoff

With notes of vanilla and sugar, this dessert vodka can be used to make a strawberry-shortcake martini.

Crop Tomato Vodka can take your Bloody Mary to the next level.

caption Crop Tomato Vodka. source Crop Vodka

Crop produces vodka from organic grain. With its zesty flavor and tomato notes, this vodka is the perfect addition to a Bloody Mary.