These are the 8 nastiest cruise ships

caption Japan Cruise Line’s Pacific Venus ship. source Ludi1572/Shutterstock

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have inspected, the vast majority have received passing grades, which means they scored at least an 86 on the agency’s 100-point sanitation score.

But a handful earned failing grades for a variety of reasons, including improperly-stored food and the presence of flies in food and beverage areas.

Japan Cruise Line’s Pacific Venus ship received the lowest score, with 76 points out of 100.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Most cruise ships are pretty clean, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which inspect ships to make sure they maintain proper sanitation.

Of the more than 200 active cruise ships the CDC have inspected, the vast majority have received passing grades, which means they scored at least an 86 on a 100-point sanitation score. But a handful have earned failing grades for a variety of reasons, including improperly-stored food and the presence of flies in food and beverage areas.

These are the eight cruise ships that currently operate in the US market and received a failing grade during their most recent CDC inspection, ranked in descending order of the inspection score.

Read more: Royal Caribbean just opened a $250 million private island for its cruise passengers that has a 135-foot-tall waterslide – here’s what it looks like

6. Ocean Dream

Cruise line: Japan Grace

Date of most recent inspection: July 13, 2018

Inspection score: 85

Violations: Dirty coffee and ice machines; yogurt, cheese, and eggs stored at excessive temperatures; difficult-to-clean surfaces

Japan Grace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Cruise ship workers reveal the 7 most annoying things passengers do

T5. Le Boreal

caption Compagnie Du Ponant’s Le Boreal. source Arterra/UIG via Getty Images

Cruise line: Compagnie Du Ponant

Date of most recent inspection: October 6, 2017

Inspection score: 84

Violations: Food stored at excessive temperatures and in a dirty shopping cart, dirty and broken dishwashers, a dirty coffee machine, a dirty ice machine, flies found in food and beverage areas

Compagnie Du Ponant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Cruise-ship workers describe the tiny cabins they live in, where up to 4 people can share a tight space

T5. Norwegian Breakaway

caption Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway. source Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: March 10, 2019

Inspection score: 84

Violations: Hot tubs with excessive pH levels; improper washing procedures for some items used in beverage service; improperly-stored food, a dirty oven and grills; dirty washing machines for glass, pots, and dishes; flies in food and beverage areas

Norwegian Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

4. Silver Spirit

caption Silversea Cruises’ Silver Spirit. source Silversea Cruises

Cruise line: Silversea Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: February 15, 2019

Inspection score: 81

Violations: An empty soap dispenser in the garbage room; washing machine nozzles blocked by food debris; improper storage of ground beef, salmon, and trout; improper storage of beverage-serving equipment; low water temperature in handwashing sinks

“Both Silver Spirit and Silver Wind have since been re-inspected and received passing scores,” a Silversea Cruises representative said, though the new inspections do not appear in the CDC’s public database.

3. Oceania Insignia

caption Oceania Cruises’ Oceania Insignia. source Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Cruise line: Oceania Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: December 17, 2018

Inspection score: 80

Violations: Mosquitos and flies found in food areas, a dirty sink in the garbage room, a broken sink in a restaurant, excessive dust near beverage equipment and refrigerators, excessive pH levels in drinking water.

An Oceania Cruises representative said the issues found during the inspection were fixed within 24 hours.

T2. Safari Endeavour

caption Un-Cruise Adventures’ Safari Endeavour. source Un-Cruise Adventures

Cruise line: Un-Cruise Adventures

Date of most recent inspection: September 9, 2018

Inspection score: 79

Violations: An absence of backflow-prevention devices for a coffee machine and glass-washing machine; milk and half-and-half stored at excessive temperatures; failure to discard expired sour cream and salsa; storing eggs and other food items in dirty containers; dirty cups, bowls, and cutting boards; storing dishes, pots, and utensils in dirty ovens

Un-Cruise Adventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

T2. Silver Wind

caption Silversea Cruises’ Silver Wind. source SilverSea Cruises

Cruise line: Silversea Cruises

Date of most recent inspection: March, 18, 2018

Inspection score: 79

Violations: Flies in food and beverage areas, a broken soap dispenser near the pot-washing area, dirty equipment in food and washing areas, storing clean cups and pots near dirty ones, food stored at improper temperatures

“Both Silver Spirit and Silver Wind have since been re-inspected and received passing scores,” a Silversea representative said, though the new inspections do not appear in the CDC’s public database.

1. Pacific Venus

caption Japan Cruise Line’s Pacific Venus. source Ludi1572/Shutterstock

Cruise line: Japan Cruise Line

Date of most recent inspection: February 13, 2017

Inspection score: 76

Violations: Dirty and corroded backflow preventers in food service areas, a lack of backflow preventers in some food and beverage areas, a lack of filtration systems in hot tubs, improperly stored beef, storing food and food equipment in an office, a broken dishwasher, storing clean food-service items with dirty ones, dirty cleaning equipment, dirty sneeze shields near buffets

Japan Cruise Line did not immediately respond to a request for comment.