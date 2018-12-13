Here are the new NBA ‘Earned Edition’ uniforms that only playoff teams are allowed to wear

caption Some of last year’s best teams paid homage to their city’s histories, while others opted to put a twist on already popular alternative jerseys. source Nike/NBA

For the first time ever, the NBA decided to tack on an added incentive for the 16 teams competing in the NBA postseason.

Shortly after reintroducing Nike’s NBA “City” jerseys, the NBA once again teamed up with the sportswear giant to drop the “Earned Edition” uniforms.

Check out all 16 NBA “Earned Edition” jerseys below.

In the past, the glory of being one of the top 16 teams in the league and the hunger to win it all was enough to motivate teams to earn a spot in the NBA playoffs.

The NBA teamed up with Nike to produce yet another alternative uniform, but this time only the best of the best earned the privilege of donning new threads.

Some of last year’s best teams paid homage to their city’s histories, while others opted to put a twist on already popular alternative jerseys. Select teams will first don their uniforms on Christmas Day, while others will debut their new threads shortly after. The Nike NBA Earned Edition jerseys will become available for purchase on December 19.

Check out all 16 NBA “Earned Edition” jerseys below:

The Philadelphia 76ers transported their classic 13-star chest design to a crisp, white jersey for their Earned Edition jerseys.

Inspired by the warm-up jackets worn by the franchise’s dominant squads of the 1980s, the Boston Celtics Earned Edition uniforms feature the team’s classic green base with gold accents and a white trim.

The Houston Rockets’ new jerseys frame a classic red base with crimson accents on the collar and side panels.

The Oklahoma City Thunder brought the cracked “OKC” lettering from their Statement Edition uniforms to a bright orange base for their latest eye-popping threads.

As the only NBA team from the Great White North, the Toronto Raptors honored the Canadian flag with a red-and-white version of their popular “North” uniforms.

With a stretch of road running across the front and “Always Lead” stitched above the jock tag, the Indiana Pacers’ Earned Edition jerseys pay homage to the Hoosier State’s racing culture.

The San Antonio Spurs honored their city’s military history with a gray-and-white camo base and a classic spur decal.

The Utah Jazz threw it all the way back to 1979 with their green and white Earned Edition uniforms, which feature the original J-note Jazz logo on the chest.

The Portland Trail Blazers Earned Edition jerseys feature white lettering, a black diagonal slash across the front, and a “Blazermania” jock tag on an all-red base.

The Miami Heat’s Vice jerseys have been a fan favorite since the original NBA City jerseys dropped last season. This time, the Heat opted to put a hot pink “Sunset” spin on the popular design.

Inspired by Mardi Gras, the New Orleans Pelicans’ new uniforms feature navy, gold, and red stripes across the chest and on the collar.

The Washington Wizards’ Earned Edition jerseys look fairly standard at first glance, but the marbled side paneling — an homage to the Washington Monument — give these uniforms an added flair.

Located just off the banks of Lake Erie, Cleveland gets pummeled with snow and ice each season. The Cavaliers’ latest threads pay homage to the winter weather fans often endure when they come out to support the franchise in person.

The Golden State Warriors stuck with their Statement Edition uniform design but paired it with a gold base for its latest threads.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Earned Edition jerseys honor late music legend Prince, who was a native of Minneapolis.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ clean white jerseys with red vertical lettering and green stripes running up one shoulder boast a perfect color scheme for their Christmas Day debut.

