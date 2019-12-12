The new MRT map has a Circle Line that actually looks like a circle – here’s what else has changed

The updated map will be installed progressively at all MRT and LRT stations, starting with three stations on the new Thompson-East Coast Line. Land Transport Authority

Seven months after a homemade MRT map drawn by an architect drew praise online for looking far better than the official one, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has unveiled a similar revamped design in a 30-second, Apple-style teaser video on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Read also: An unofficially revamped Singapore MRT map is so good that even the LTA’s interest is piqued

Acknowledging the architect, Cliff Tan, the caption read: “We first began to redesign the map in 2015 and we’ve since taken in feedback from map designers, Friends of Land Transport and members of public. Thanks Cliff Tan and Faiz Basha!”

Basha is another netizen whose homemade map also garnered attention from netizens.

New System Map 2020 Hurray! 🤩🎉 We are excited to share that the system map has undergone a makeover and will be installed progressively at all MRT stations! 🚆 #FunFact We first began to redesign the map in 2015 and we’ve since taken in feedback from map designers, Friends of Land Transport and members of public. Thanks Cliff Tan and Faiz Basha! 🙌🏻 The new system map will debut at #TEL1 Open House on 11 Jan 2020. Stay tuned as we bring you more #TEL1 updates! #CantWait 🥰 Posted by Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Wednesday, 11 December 2019

LTA said that the updated map will be installed progressively at all MRT and LRT stations, starting with three stations (Woodlands North, Woodlands, Woodlands South) on the soon-to-open Thompson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Because of the increased number of lines and stations, the new map will feature the Circle Line prominently so commuters can quickly orientate themselves, the ministry said in a statement.

It will show icons of the Merlion, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay and the Esplanade, so tourists can easily identify the nearest MRT station.

It also contains a QR code linking users to an online fare calculator and a downloadable version of the map.

Apart from the new map, LTA said it is redesigning MRT station signs with larger text, sharper colour contrast and better icons so commuters can find the right exit more easily.

LTA said it tested the new signs to ensure they would be more intuitive and user-friendly.

Thompson-East Coast Line opens on Jan 31, preview on Jan 11

Apart from the new map and signs, LTA announced on Dec 11 that it is opening the Woodlands, Woodlands North, and Woodlands South TEL stations on Jan 31, with free travel from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

TEL’s Woodlands station is an interchange with the North-South Line, and bus 856 will also make an additional stop at the new Woodlands North station.

Members of public can also take the lines for free from 9am to 6pm on Jan 11 as part of a special open house, which includes carnival games and performances.

The 32-station TEL will be fully operational by 2025, and is opening in stages. It will have seven interchange stations linking to other lines, and is expected to serve one million commuters.

Read also: