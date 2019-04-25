Oppo’s Reno 10x Zoom will have a hidden pop-up camera and three zoom lenses on its back – and it’ll cost S$199 less than a Huawei P30 Pro

Oppo will be releasing its new Reno series phones on April 27 and in June, priced from S$849 (US$662) to S$1,199. Business Insider / Rachel Tay

All the smartphone companies are stepping up their game, and Oppo is not going to be left behind.

The Chinese phone maker announced on Thursday (April 25) that it will be releasing its new Reno series phones on April 27 and in June, priced from S$849 (US$662) to S$1,199.

Competitor Huawei’s much raved-about P30 Pro (256GB) is listed on the online store at S$1,398.

Read also: This video of the camera zoom on a purported Huawei P30 Pro has left internet users stunned – in a good way

Announced in Shanghai earlier this month, the Reno series consists of the standard edition Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom, which have 6.4 inch and 6.6 inch OLED displays respectively.

Both models have a screen ratio of 93.1 per cent, thanks to a cleverly concealed front camera which pops up when needed. Oppo says the pop-up camera takes only 0.8 seconds to appear when the camera is flipped to the front view.

Oppo

Read also: This phone has a hidden pop-up wedge for the selfie camera to solve the iPhone-style notch problem

With three zoom lenses on its rear, the Reno 10x Zoom comes inbuilt with 10 times hybrid zoom technology, Oppo said.

The 48MP super definition main camera lens, 13P telephoto camera lens and the 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera lens are all fitted with Sony’s 48MP IMX587 sensors to capture dark night scenes in Oppo’s Ultra Night Mode 2.0.

The Reno 10x Zoom has a storage combination of 8GB internal memory and 256GB expandable memory along with a 3765mAh battery and VOOC 3.0.

In comparison, the standard version of the Reno has a storage combination of 8GB internal memory with 265GB memory option, together with a 4065mAh battery and VOOC 3.0.

Both the standard version and the Reno 10x Zoom will be available in two colours: Jet Black and Ocean Green.

The Reno standard version will be the first of the two to be launched online and in stores in Singapore on April 27, and will cost S$849.

Launching in June, the Reno 10x Zoom will cost S$1,199 and will be available at all Singtel, M1, and Starhub stores, and official distributors across Singapore.