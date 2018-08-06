The new Winnie the Pooh movie ‘Christopher Robin’ has apparently been banned in China – here’s why

“Christopher Robin” will not be in Chinese cinemas. Disney

While the rest of the world eagerly looks forward to experiencing the nostalgia-filled journey that is the live action Winnie the Pooh movie, it appears that fans in China will unfortunately be unable to enjoy the return of Pooh Bear Pooh to the big screen.

“Christopher Robin”, which opened in Singapore last Thursday (August 2) will not screen in China, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The family film was denied a release by the China’s film authorities, but why?

The answer: Winnie himself.

The lovable bear has inadvertently became a symbol of the resistance in China last summer after opposition of the ruling Chinese Communist Party started comparing it to leader Xi Jinping.

Authorities have started to block pictures of Winnie the Pooh on social media after bloggers pointed out that the bear and Xi look similar – a meme became the final nail in the coffin.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been compared to cartoon bear Winnie the Pooh. Reuters

Other sources say that the decision to remove the film has nothing to do with Xi, and rather that China has a quota on foreign films and there are already several new Hollywood tentpoles in the Chinese market right now.

Whatever it is, it really is a shame that the Chinese folks will not be able to see Pooh and his cuddly friends again.

Well, as the bear loves to say: “Oh, bother!”