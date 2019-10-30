The execs leading HBO Max, fake Facebook ads, and influencer marketing fraud

caption Sarah Aubrey source Courtesy of WarnerMedia

The streaming wars are heating up as AT&T, Disney, and NBCUniversal gear up to take on Netflix. Ashley ran down a list of the people leading the charge at AT&T’s HBO Max ahead of its planned spring launch.

Meet the 12 power players running HBO Max, AT&T’s big bet to take on Netflix and Disney Plus

With fake and misleading ads continuing to embroil Facebook, Patrick Coffee ran an experiment to show how even when Facebook does do fact-checking, it’s easy to get misleading ads through its filters.

We ran misleading politically-themed ads on Facebook to show how easy it is

Amid the furor over fake ads, Facebook is currying favor with publishers by paying some of them $3 million a year or more to participate in its new Facebook News section. Here are all the details.

Facebook is launching a dedicated news tab Friday and will pay some publishers $3 million a year to participate – here’s everything we know

This latest stab at getting publisher goodwill raises a lot of questions, among them: Will it drive a meaningful audience, given Facebook’s mixed track record for getting users to leave the news feed? And will Facebook’s payments help publishers wring better terms out of other tech platforms?

Facebook agreed to pay millions to publishers, and now some hope to use it to pressure Apple and Google for better terms

Lauren Johnson reported on some big names in media/tech startups including Chris Cunningham and Complex’s Rich Antoniello who are investing money in startups – and how they think their approach differs from other VCs.

Entrepreneur Chris Cunningham has recruited media and tech names like Complex’s Rich Antoniello and Beeswax’s Ari Paparo to raise $10 million to invest in startups

And Amanda Perelli found that concerns about fake influencer followers has advertisers looking at metrics like saves and comment sentiment – but that influencers are even finding ways to game those, too.

Brands have new ways to measure the success of influencer marketing campaigns now that fake Instagram followers are so easy to buy

