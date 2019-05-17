The nights are about to get warmer in Singapore, and temperatures could soar to 35 degree Celsius for the rest of May

Inter-monsoon seasons are also expected to continue until the end of May, which means that the rainfall for this month is likely to be above average for many areas over Singapore. The Straits Times

Singaporeans should prepare for hotter and more extreme weather conditions in the remaining weeks of May.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement on Thursday (May 16) that daily temperatures will range between 26 to 34 degree Celsius for the rest of the month.

Worse still, temperatures could soar up to 35 degree Celsius on days with little or no rainfall.

Inter-monsoon seasons are also expected to continue until the end of May, which means that the rainfall for this month is likely to be above average for many areas over Singapore.

Short, thundery showers between the late morning and early afternoon are expected to occur in six to eight days in the coming fortnight, MSS said.

Sumatra squalls, which are thunderstorm lines formed over Sumatra, will bring widespread thunderstorms accompanied by strong, gusty winds during the pre-dawn to morning period on two to three days, MSS added.

The first half of this Month also brought a fair share of extreme weather conditions.

A large waterspout was stunned Singaporeans when it was spotted over the sea area south of Tanjong Pagar on May 11.

On May 8, the highest daily total rainfall for May was recorded at Jurong West. The 109.8 mm rainfall occurred after two consecutive Sumatra squalls hit the area, MSS said. Additionally, strong winds with speeds up to 90km/h were recorded at Pasir Panjang on May 10.

