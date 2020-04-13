Nike just released the first Kobe Bryant sneaker since his sudden death in January

Nike quietly released a new Kobe Bryant sneaker.

WearTesters was the first to post images of the shoes on Instagram and YouTube on Thursday.

The Nike Mamba Fury features similar elements to the Nike Mamba Focus and is the first Kobe Bryant Nike sneaker to be released since the athlete’s death in January.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nike has released another pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers.

WearTesters posted images of the shoes on Instagram and YouTube on Thursday, which revealed a first look at the Nike Mamba Fury.

The new sneaker has similar elements to the Nike Mamba Focus.

Forbes reported that both pairs utilize a phylon midsole and feature a similar pattern on the outsole. Both shoes are also considered to be a more affordable type of Bryant sneakers, retailing for under $100. The Nike Mamba Fury is currently not listed on Nike’s website.

The Nike Mamba Fury is the first Kobe Bryant Nike sneaker to be released since the athlete’s sudden death on January 26. Nike previously told Business Insider it had sold out of Kobe Bryant merchandise on its website just a few days after the athlete’s death.

Bryant partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker releases during his lifetime. In the wake of his death, many resellers raised the prices of pairs of Bryant’s shoes on resale marketplaces like StockX.

Footwear News reported in February that Nike was releasing another Kobe Bryant sneaker, a new iteration of the Kobe 5, in March. That sneaker release was reportedly delayed and no new release date has been announced.

Nike did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.