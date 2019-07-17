The North Face is currently running a big sale with up to 40% off last-season items and warm-weather styles

By
Megan Foster, Business Insider US
-

source
The North Face

The first day of summer is nearly a month behind us, and fall will be here faster than you think. Ninety-degree days and flip-flop sales are a sure sign that the season isn’t coming to an end right this moment, but popular brands like The North Face are already prepping for the changing of leaves and crisp autumn mornings.

Get a head start on some of your fall shopping by checking out The North Face Summer Sale where you can score up to 40% off on some of the brand’s top last-season styles. You’ll find all kinds of apparel including hiking gear, hoodies, rainwear, and fleece jackets – along with a variety of shoes, and kids’ wear.

Let’s not forget that The North Face also has a considerable amount of warm-weather-appropriate clothes. Breathable shorts, lightweight tanks, and summer sandals are some of the great products you can score if you’d rather avoid the thought of those chilly fall and winter nights.

Here are some of the best deals we found from The North Face Summer Sale:

Men’s Short-Sleeve Hammets Shirt

The North Face

$33 (originally $55) [You save $22]

Men’s Venture 2 Jacket

The North Face

$69.30 (originally $99) [You save $29.70]

Junior Winter Sneaker

The North Face

$49 (originally $70) [You save $29]

Men’s Short-Sleeve Half Dome Tri-Blend Tee

The North Face

$17.50 (originally $25) [You save $7.50]

Women’s Mountain Sweatshirt Full Zip

The North Face

$104.30 (originally $149) [You save $44.70]

Women’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie

The North Face

$89.40 (originally $149) [You save $59.60]

Men’s Safien Mid GTX Hiking Shoes

The North Face

$105 (originally $150) [You save $45]

Women’s Base Camp Slide II

The North Face

$24.50 (originally $35) [You save $10.50]

Women’s Ridgeside Capris

The North Face

$38.50 (originally $55) [You save $16.50]

Girls’ Windy Crest Jacket

The North Face

$42 (originally $70) [You save $28]

Women’s Thermoball Eco Hoodie

The North Face

$132 (originally $220) [You save $88]

Women’s Safien GTX Hiking Shoes

The North Face

$98 (originally $140) [You save $42]

Men’s Resolve 2 Jacket

The North Face

$54 (originally $90) [You save $36]

Men’s Safien Mid GTX Hiking Shoes

The North Face

$105 (originally $150) [You save $45]

Boys’ Thermoball Full Zip Jacket

The North Face

$84 (originally $120) [You save $36]

Men’s Paramount Active Pants

The North Face

$49 (originally $70) [You save $21]

Men’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest

The North Face

$107.40 (originally $179) [You save $71.60]

Women’s Flight Better Than Naked Shorts

The North Face

$45.50 (originally $65) [You save $19.50]