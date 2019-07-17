The North Face is currently running a big sale with up to 40% off last-season items and warm-weather styles

source The North Face

Summer might be in full swing, but now is the perfect time to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials.

Right now, The North Face is featuring some of its most popular past-season and warm-weather styles for up to 40% off during its massive summer sale – including apparel and shoes for the entire family.

Take advantage of warm-weather clothes along with fall essentials before some of the heftiest discounts sell out.

The first day of summer is nearly a month behind us, and fall will be here faster than you think. Ninety-degree days and flip-flop sales are a sure sign that the season isn’t coming to an end right this moment, but popular brands like The North Face are already prepping for the changing of leaves and crisp autumn mornings.

Get a head start on some of your fall shopping by checking out The North Face Summer Sale where you can score up to 40% off on some of the brand’s top last-season styles. You’ll find all kinds of apparel including hiking gear, hoodies, rainwear, and fleece jackets – along with a variety of shoes, and kids’ wear.

Let’s not forget that The North Face also has a considerable amount of warm-weather-appropriate clothes. Breathable shorts, lightweight tanks, and summer sandals are some of the great products you can score if you’d rather avoid the thought of those chilly fall and winter nights.

Here are some of the best deals we found from The North Face Summer Sale:

Men’s Short-Sleeve Hammets Shirt

Men’s Venture 2 Jacket

Junior Winter Sneaker

Men’s Short-Sleeve Half Dome Tri-Blend Tee

Women’s Mountain Sweatshirt Full Zip

Women’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie

Men’s Safien Mid GTX Hiking Shoes

Women’s Base Camp Slide II

Women’s Ridgeside Capris

Girls’ Windy Crest Jacket

Women’s Thermoball Eco Hoodie

Women’s Safien GTX Hiking Shoes

Men’s Resolve 2 Jacket

Men’s Safien Mid GTX Hiking Shoes

Boys’ Thermoball Full Zip Jacket

Men’s Paramount Active Pants

Men’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest

Women’s Flight Better Than Naked Shorts