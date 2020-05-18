The number of new Covid-19 cases in Singapore just dropped to its lowest in over a month – but it’s due to fewer tests done

- SPH
Singapore reported another 305 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (May 18), the lowest since April 12, when 233 new infections were found.
But the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that the lower number of cases on Monday was partly due to fewer tests being processed. According to MOH, this is due to a testing laboratory’s review of processes following an earlier apparatus calibration issue. The lab will need time to ramp up its testing capacity, MOH said.
Among the new cases reported, two are Singaporeans or permanent residents while the vast majority of the rest are again work permit holders living in dormitories.
To date, Singapore has identified 28,343 Covid-19 infections. As of May 17, there had been 22 deaths related to the illness.
