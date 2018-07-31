The number of reported suicides hit a five-year low last year – but it revealed a disturbing trend among the elderly

The SOS have released an alarming piece of information regarding suicide. The Straits Times

Though the figures for reported suicides in Singapore hit a five-year low last year, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) announced that the number of elderly aged 60 and above who took their life was the highest ever recorded.

The SOS said on Monday (July 30) that 129 out of the 361 suicide deaths recorded in 2017 came from the elderly.

This is an alarming 123% of the suicide rate of elderly in 2011, which incidentally also saw 361 suicide cases.

Not only that, the SOS also observed more older people using its 24-hour hotline than other age groups, with 23% made by callers aged 60 and above.

These callers attributed their struggles to “social disconnection, the fear of becoming a burden to family and friends, and impairments to daily functioning due to physical challenges and deteriorating mental health,” the SOS reported.

When these problems go unaddressed, these socially isolated elder folk more often than not start to experience mental health issues such as depression and suicidal thoughts.

Despite the numerous resources that the elderly have available to them, they may still experience these feelings as they are less aware of what they can do to get better, and that strong sense of helplessness only exacerbates social isolation.

Executive director of SOS, Christine Wong, said: “It is very worrying that many elderly are turning to suicide as the only choice to end their pain and struggles, when they should be enjoying their lustre of the golden years.”

Those seeking help can call the SOS 24-hour hotline at 1800 221 4444 or email pat@sos.org.sg. If someone is at immediate risk, you can also call 24-hour emergency medical services at 995 or 999.