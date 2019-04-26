Angela Kinsey opens up about her relationship with ‘Office’ costar Jenna Fischer: ‘We didn’t expect to make such a close friendship later in life’

caption Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer formed a real-life friendship while starring on NBC’s “The Office.” source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Angela Kinsey explained how she became real-life friends with “The Office” costar Jenna Fischer.

Kinsey and Fischer played Angela Martin and Pam Beesly, respectively, on the NBC show, and bonded while working together for 10 years.

“We became best friends and I’m so thankful for it,” Kinsey, who’s promoting her partnership with Heineken, told INSIDER. “We both say we didn’t expect to make such a close friendship later in life. But we’re so close and she’s one of my life anchors.”

The actress added that they maintain their friendship by meeting up for meals, going for hikes, and taking walks together.

Angela Kinsey opened up about her lasting friendship with “The Office” costar Jenna Fischer, and how it formed over the course of filming their hit NBC sitcom.

“I thought she was nice, but we didn’t know that the show was going to go,” Kinsey who’s promoting her partnership with Heineken, told INSIDER of her first impression of Fischer. “I thought, ‘Well, these are all nice people. Good luck to you guys. That was fun.'”

While Kinsey didn’t originally have high hopes for the show’s future, it’s now considered one of TV’s most popular sitcoms – especially now that it can be streamed on Netflix.

But during its first season, the remake of a British sitcom of the same name averaged under 6 million viewers and switched time slots four times over its first two seasons before becoming a mainstay on NBC’s Thursday nights. Its audience peaked during its fourth season run with an average of 9.7 million viewers, but just 5.7 million viewers tuned into its series finale after nine seasons in 2013.

“We were not the favorite, like at all, in the beginning,” the actress, who starred as Angela Martin, the judgmental, cat-loving accountant at Dunder Mifflin, told us. “We were the little train that could. We all spent all day together, we were all in one room, and Jenna [who played Pam Beesly] was behind me, Oscar [Nunez, who portrayed Oscar Martinez] was to the left, and Brian [Baumgartner, who starred as Kevin Malone] was across from me. I would say those three people became my core.”

caption Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, and Jenna Fischer on "The Office."

“I would pop over and talk to Jenna,” Kinsey continued. “We just became really, really close friends. It was a big journey in our lives, this show.”

Over the course of nine seasons and 10 years working together, Kinsey and Fischer’s bond formed organically, even though their on-screen characters were far from being as close.

“We became best friends and I’m so thankful for it,” Kinsey told us. “We both say we didn’t expect to make such a close friendship later in life. But we’re so close and she’s one of my life anchors.”

After “The Office” ended in 2013, the two actors have managed to maintain their friendship by making time for each other. In addition to recreating iconic scenes from the show, the stars also reunite for meals.

“It’s harder for sure,” Kinsey said. “We all have kids and we’re busy, but it’s like anyone in life. There are friendships that mean so much to you that you work out ways to see each other. We’ll meet up for dinner, Jenna and I go for hikes, or after we drop our kids off at school we’ll meet up and go for a walk.”