Watch ‘The Office’ superfan Billie Eilish get quizzed by Rainn Wilson after watching the show for a 15th time

“The Office” star Rainn Wilson interviewed Billie Eilish on Monday as part of SoulPancake’s Instagram Live series called “Hey There, Human.”

The actor asked Eilish, a self-proclaimed “Office” superfan, seven trivia questions about his character named Dwight Schrute.

Eilish got three of the seven questions wrong.

She also admitted that she recently finished watching the show for the 15th time.

“The Office” superfan Billie Eilish was quizzed on the hit NBC sitcom by star Rainn Wilson.

On Monday, the 18-year-0ld singer participated in an interview with Wilson on Monday as part of an Instagram Live series called “Hey There, Human” for SoulPancake, a company that he cofounded. As people are advised to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson has been interviewing guests, like Eilish, for the show.

The actor, who starred as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” previously quizzed Eilish for Billboard in 2019. This time around, the Grammy-winning singer felt more prepared after watching “The Office” for a 15th time recently.

“She’s a huge ‘Office’ fan, but I know her to be creative, I know her to be compassionate, I know her to be thoughtful and kind and passionate and fiery,” Wilson said of Eilish, who he jokingly refers to as William Eyelash. “She’s certainly inspiring to a lot of people that follow her and so I’m really lucky to have her on the show.”

During the Instagram Live, Wilson told Eilish that “it’s time to move on to another show” after learning about how many times she’s watched the series. Then he asked the “Ocean Eyes” singer seven trivia questions centered on his character.

For the first question, the actor asked Eilish about the name and author of the fictional book Dwight buys to learn how to host a garden party. Eilish knew the author (James Trickington), but couldn’t quite get the name (“The Ultimate Guide to Throwing A Garden Party”).

Wilson also asked her about what 1,000 Schrute bucks can be redeemed for (an extra five minutes of lunch break) and what car Dwight drives (a red 1987 Pontiac Trans Am), both of which she got wrong. After Wilson told the singer that she should know these fun facts having watched the show so much, she said that in her defense, she could probably recite dialogue from the show in verbatim, but when it’s rephrased as a trivia question, it stumps her.

Rainn Wilson starred on "The Office."

She did, however, provide the right answers for questions regarding the previous person who sat at Dwight’s desk (Todd Packer), the weapons he hid in the office (throwing stars, bow and arrow, pepper spray, blow darts, taser, boomerang, nightstick, brass knuckles, samurai sword), and the security phrase that Dwight makes his coworkers say once he becomes a manager (“The tea in Nepal is very hot, but the coffee in Peru is much hotter”).

“I think you need to watch the show a 16th time,” Wilson told Eilish after she couldn’t name the car that Dwight drives.

Eilish has been vocal about her love for “The Office,” even going as far as to sample lines from season seven, episode 17 of the show for her track “My Strange Addiction.” The singer told MTV News that she included the show’s dialogue because the track is “about strange addictions, and ‘The Office’ is mine.”

Star Steve Carell also told Ellen DeGeneres that the sampling helped him gain some credibility with his kids, who are fans of Eilish.

In addition to meeting Wilson in the past, Eilish has also interacted with other cast members of “The Office.”

Angela Kinsey recalled being approached by Eilish for a photo while at an airport, and having no clue who she was.

“I was at the airport and there was a really cute gal in a jumpsuit, like a big boxy jumpsuit,” Kinsey told Ellen DeGeneres. “It was sort of an odd-fitting jumpsuit, and she came up to me and she was like: ‘I love “The Office.” Can we take a picture?’ And I was like, ‘Sweet person in a big jumpsuit, yes.'”

Costar Creed Bratton also shared a photo of himself greeting Eilish after attending her concert in 2019.

You can watch Wilson’s full interview with Eilish in the video below (he quizzes her at 20:57).