THE OLD MAN in Hong Kong Takes the Top Spot on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019 List

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 May 2019 – The 2019 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was announced at Capitol Theatre, Singapore, for the second consecutive year. The fourth edition of the annual ranking features 12 new entries and sees Hong Kong’s The Old Man clinch the No.1 spot, also becoming The Best Bar in Asia 2019, sponsored by Perrier, and The Best Bar in China, also sponsored by Perrier.

Manhattan at No.2 is once again The Best Bar in Singapore, sponsored by Michter’s and also nets the Legend of the List Award, sponsored by Michter’s, a title that celebrates the bar with consistent excellence over the history of the list.

At No.3 is Indulge Experimental Bistro, The Best Bar in Taiwan, sponsored by The London Essence Company. Singapore claims the next two spots with Native (rising four places to No.4) and Atlas (No.5).

This year’s edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars kicks off a three-year partnership between the 50 Best organisation and Singapore Tourism Board. The collaboration will also see The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards and The World’s 50 Best Bars awards make its Asian debut in Singapore in 2019 and 2021 respectively.





Individual Country/Region Awards

Mainland China

Along with The Old Man at No.1, Mainland China claims another 11 bars on the list, including Hong Kong establishments Quinary (rising 5 places to No.10), newcomer The Wise King (No.18), The Pontiac (No.32), Lobster Bar & Grill (No.33), Stockton (No.36), and 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (No.38). Coa (No.12) takes home the honour of Highest New Entry, sponsored by Seedlip.

Shanghai is represented by Speak Low (No.7), Sober Company (No.16) and Union Trading Company (No.30), while Guangzhou-based Hope & Sesame makes its debut at No.35.

Singapore

Jumping 33 spots to land at No.9, Jigger & Pony earns the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Mr Black. Also flying the flag for Singapore are Tippling Club (No.11), Gibson (rising seven places to No.15), 28 HongKong Street (No.21), Operation Dagger (No.22), D.Bespoke (rising seven places to No.25), Employees Only (No.41), and The Other Room (rising four places to No.46).

Thailand

The Bamboo Bar rose one spot to come in at No.8 and is The Best Bar in Thailand, sponsored by Four Pillars. Thailand is also represented by Backstage Cocktail Bar (No.20), Vesper (rising one place to No.26), newcomers Tropic City (No.31) and Rabbit Hole (No.34), Smalls (No.42), and Teens of Thailand (No.48).





Japan

High Five (No.6) is once again The Best Bar in Japan, sponsored by Nikka Whisky. Other winning bars are The SG Club (a new entry at No.13), Bar Benfiddich (rising 3 places to No.17), Bar Trench (No.23), Bar Orchard Ginza (rising nine places to No.28), and Mixology Salon (No.49).

Shingo Gokan is nominated by the bartenders of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2019 as the recipient of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award for his impact and contribution to the bar scene.

Taiwan

In addition to Indulge Experimental Bistro at No.3, the list welcomes three newcomers from Taipei — Aha Saloon (No.24), Bar Mood (No.43) and Draft Land (No.45).

Malaysia

Rising 19 places to No.27, Coley claims the title of The Best Bar in Malaysia, sponsored by Peroni, while first-time entry Bar Trigona (No.40) nets the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award , which spotlights the bar that achieves the highest sustainability rating, as determined by audit partner Food Made Good Global. Junglebird also places at No.44 this year.

Korea, Philippines and Indonesia

Rising seven places to No.14, Charles H is The Best Bar in Korea, sponsored by Cointreau. Other Seoul-based bars on the list are Le Chamber (No.19) and Alice Cheongdam (No.29).

Coming in at No.37, The Curator is The Best Bar in the Philippines. Manila also contributes two new additions: Oto (No.47) and The Back Room (No.50).

Union Brasserie, Bakery & Bar is The Best Bar in Indonesia, moving up two spots to land at No.39.





Special Award





South Korea’s Pussyfoot Saloon is this year’s Campari One To Watch, an award presented to a rising-star bar as having the potential to break into the elite list in the future.

How the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list is compiled

The list is created from the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, an influential group of over 200 industry leaders across Asia’s bar sector. For details on the voting process, visit www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/voting.php.

