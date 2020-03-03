I live in Barcelona and always recommend The One hotel to visiting family and friends — the central location and rooftop terrace and pool make for the perfect stay at an affordable price

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The One Barcelona, part of the Spanish H10 Hotels collection and member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, has a prime location near upscale shopping avenue Passeig de Gràcia, and is mere minutes from top cultural attractions including two Gaudí masterpieces.

Opened in 2017, the highly-rated luxury boutique hotel features sophisticated, modern interiors, a spa with a heated pool circuit, and best of all, a tranquil rooftop terrace with a bar, plunge pool, and fabulous views of the Sagrada Familia.

A surprisingly spacious entry-level Cozy Room can be booked under $200 midweek in off-season, or spend an extra $20 to upgrade to the Cozy Barcelona Room, which is similar in size but located at the front of the building for sunnier, superior views.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

I get plenty of visitors living in a destination as popular as Barcelona – family, friends, friends of friends, the random Instagram contact – and I’m constantly asked for hotel recommendations. I’ve checked out many properties in the city but The One Barcelona has become my favorite, by far.

Mainly due to the unbeatable location. Set on the upper end of the architecturally rich L’Eixample district, The One Barcelona is surrounded by top tourist attractions and is also within striking distance of the bohemian Gràcia neighborhood, which offers plenty of vibrant local flavor.

The hotel is also neighbors with Gaudí’s surreal Casa Milà (aka La Pedredra) and it’s just a few minutes’ walk to his even more fantastical Casa Batlló. Plus, there’s shopping galore a block away on the designer boutique-lined Passeig de Gràcia.

But in addition to a prime address, I’m always impressed by the hotel’s vibe, which is modern, sophisticated, and not the least bit stuffy. The interiors, by Barcelona-based designer Jaime Beriestain, are an exercise in understated glamour with marble floors, light-colored woods, neutral contemporary furnishings, and subtle mirror and brass accents. Vivid artwork and bright blue chairs provide the occasional pops of color and the chic design scheme carries from the lobby to the rooms and all the way up to the rooftop terrace.

The crowd is equally stylish. The hotel attracts a well-heeled set of European leisure travelers and a smattering of American guests who aren’t unnerved that the hotel isn’t associated with a major US hotel chain, though, members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts can use their points for free nights and upgrades.

All 63 rooms and 25 suites are remarkably spacious. Even the entry-level Cozy Room, from around $200 in low season (November through March), is much larger than it sounds, at about 300 square feet. Though, I always tell friends it’s worth the extra $20 to upgrade to the similarly-sized Cozy Barcelona Room for sunny, street-facing views.

The next category up is the Deluxe Room, which nets you slightly more space. For review purposes, I received a media rate for my Junior Corner Suite, which on Trip Advisor starts at $325 in low season. Room rates vary seasonally and tick up during the busy summer months and on major holidays.

While all rooms offer the same amenities, the suites are located on higher floors and have better views. Some come with freestanding tubs and balconies. For a true splurge, the top-floor Terrace Sagrada Familia Suite, starting at $1,250 per night, has its own terrace complete with a Jacuzzi, lounge chairs, an outdoor shower, and unobstructed views of Gaudí’s Sagrada Familia.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The One Barcelona.

source Business Insider

caption The modern high-rise hotel occupies a prime corner spot in Barcelona’s L’Eixample district. source The One Barcelona

The One Barcelona is set inside a modern high-rise on a somewhat quieter corner of L’Eixample, just a block from the bustling Passeig de Gràcia.

Stepping through the automatic glass doors and into the white-marble lobby, I immediately felt soothed by the serene decor as much as the welcoming air-conditioning on what was a particularly warm late-fall day.

caption Gleaming marble floors and glam mirrors decorate the lobby and reception area. source The One Barcelona

The bright, open-plan space was flooded with light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and gleaming marble floors that flowed from the entrance into the contemporary, lounge-like bar.

What I liked most about the lobby was what it didn’t have. Absent was any exceedingly eclectic decor, overpowering “signature scent,” or chill out soundtrack found in too many boutique Barcelona hotels.

All staff speak English quite well and the friendly suited concierge at the front desk directed me to the small reception area at the back, past a wall-sized, gilt-edged mirror and cream-colored seating area.

Check-in was seamless and after declining assistance with my single piece of luggage, I was given two electronic keys and directed to the adjacent elevators.

caption The neutral tones of the lobby lounge are enlivened with vivid contemporary artwork. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

When the doors pinged open on my floor I felt a true “wow” moment. Instead of facing a long dimly lit hallway, I was greeted by an enormous oval-shaped glass atrium that connected the floors.

Sunlight filtered down from the roof bathing the space in abundant natural light. Plush beige carpeting softened the sounds of guests’ footsteps and muted opening and closing doors, which I immediately appreciated. I knew I was in for a restful stay.

source Business Insider

caption The soothing Junior Corner Suite where I stayed had distinct living and sleeping areas and great city views. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

Walking into my Junior Corner Suite was like entering an urban oasis. Sunlight poured in through four tall windows that looked out at the lovely neighboring 19th-century buildings and even offered a peek at nearby Passeig de Gràcia.

The room was decorated in a subdued neutral palette with beige walls, a cream-colored suede sofa bed, gray and white linens, light-wood floors topped with gray area rugs, and tasteful black-and-white artwork.

The only hint of color was an electric-blue swivel armchair. Some may find the decor a bit too restrained but I thought it the perfect blend of minimalism and luxury.

caption Spacious entry-level Cozy Rooms feature king-sized beds and plush decor, but the views of neighboring buildings are uninspiring. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

Being on the building’s corner, the 430-square-feet room naturally formed two distinct sleeping and living spaces. It was further divided by a media wall with 55-inch smart TVs installed on both sides.

However, there wasn’t a door between the rooms, so if you’re sharing the suite with a third person, you won’t have real privacy. But for couples wanting a bit more space, the room is ideal.

caption Headboards in all the rooms were custom-designed by local artist Fernando Prats. source Jen Cesar/Business Insider

The King-sized bed was exceedingly comfortable with super-soft Egyptian cotton sheets from the luxury Spanish brand Bassols 1790 and just the right number of pillows (hypoallergenic and goose-feather pillows are available on request).

Behind the headboard was an enormous yet understated black-and-white abstract artwork created by local artist Fernando Prats, which is replicated in every guestroom. I slept very well but I’m also accustomed to Barcelona’s constant motorcycle traffic, which even the soundproofed windows can’t fully block out. If you’re a light sleeper, pack earplugs.

I also appreciated the well-thought-out technology, with just about everything I needed built right into the bedside tables. Each had a USB port and international plug, do-not-disturb button, and controls to open and close the curtains.

With so many hotels overcomplicating lighting, I rejoiced at simple on-off switches for bedside table lamps and additional reading lights.

The marble bathroom was huge, with dual sinks and a separate rainforest shower and toilet. It was stocked with generously-sized products from luxury Barcelona brand Natura Bissé, which you’ll definitely want to slip into your travel bag.

I was a bit disappointed that there was no bathtub; they are only available in the pricier suites. The shower’s water pressure was perfect and I could have lounged all day in the cozy white bathrobe, sipping complimentary coffee from the in-room Nespresso machine and munching on local Espinaler chips from the minibar.

All rooms have the same amenities – King-sized beds (though Cozy Rooms also offer twin beds), remote-controlled curtains, double sinks, and Nespresso machines. The main sacrifice in the entry-level category is the view. I toured a Cozy Room, all of which have “courtyard views,” what actually looked onto the back of another building. On the plus side, they’re quieter than the street-facing rooms.

Another drawback is that you enter the Cozy Rooms by passing through the bathroom; this design maximizes the bedroom’s light and space and could prove awkward for more than one person.

In my view, spending the extra $125 or so per night is worth it for a corner suite only if you seek a separate seating area and better layout vis-à-vis the bathroom. Otherwise, the “Cozy” amenities are the same, just pay a few extra euros for the street-facing “Barcelona” room views, which I promise will help liven the space.

source Business Insider

caption The elegant Somni Restaurant serves excellent gourmet Mediterranean fare but the dining room is a bit subdued. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

Open for dinner only, the lobby-level Somni Restaurant, led by chef Miguel Muñoz, offers surprising twists on typical Mediterranean fare. Just about everything on the menu is sourced locally and presented in seriously inventive ways, right down to winged plates crafted especially for the restaurant. While the cuisine was top-notch, I thought the somewhat spartan dining room lacked buzz.

caption Soak up stunning city views from the terrace of the Mood Rooftop Bar. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

I far preferred the lively ninth-floor Mood Rooftop Bar with some of the best views in the city of the city, sea, and mountains. The indoor/outdoor space was decked out with wood bistro-style tables and chairs with the prime seating spots out on the sprawling terrace.

The menu of sandwiches, skewers, and tapas made for a nice casual lunch (the dinner menu is the same), but honestly, we were all there for the view. It’s open seasonally from April through October (and mid-January to mid-March for an Alpine fondue experience).

caption Unbeatable city, sea, and mountain views from the rooftop terrace, with Mood bar and restaurant adjacent to the sunny pool area. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

On the rooftop, you’ll also find the guest-only outdoor pool flanked by cavernous shaded sunbeds and chaise lounges.

The pool definitely isn’t built for laps, but I found it ideal for kicking back with a cocktail and soaking up the Mediterranean sun while gazing out at Sagrada Familia’s twisting towers. I was here in the cooler off-season when the pool area wasn’t in demand, however, previous guests’ reviews on Trip Advisor noted loungers can fill up quickly and the pool gets extremely crowded – especially when there are children.

caption Complimentary to guests, the Despacio Spa includes a dry sauna and a heated “experience” pool. source Jen Ceaser/Business Insider

Below ground, the compact Despacio Spa – complimentary for guests – has a dry sauna and a small heated “experience” pool surrounded by black marble. I suited up and parked myself below the spouting warm water for a nice free hydro-massage. Treatments, including massages and facials, are extra.

I also peeked into the adjacent 24-hour gym, which was well-equipped with treadmills, exercise bikes, and dumbbells, but the cramped space didn’t inspire me to work out.

source Business Insider

The One Barcelona is a block from Gaudí’s Casa Milà and five minutes by foot from his extravagant, dragon-topped Casa Batlló. A pleasant, 20-minute stroll down the swanky Passeig de Gràcia – where you can window-shop at Gucci, Chanel, and the like – gets you to the bustling La Rambla, the city’s iconic pedestrian street. Gaudí’s masterpiece, the Sagrada Familia, is a 15-minute walk away – or hop on the nearby Diagonal Metro and get there in about seven minutes.

The hotel is surrounded by popular restaurants and many excellent local spots can be found in the nearby Gràcia district. I recommend the authentic tapas at Bar Mut and La Pepita, and for speakeasy-style cocktails, 14 De La Rosa.

source Business Insider

The One Barcelona is ranked 23 of 524 hotels in Barcelona with a 5 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor, and rated 9.3 out of 10 on Booking.com.

Guests overwhelmingly praise the hotel’s exceptional location, friendly staff, large rooms, and rooftop terrace. They also liked the breakfast, but be aware that it’s not included in the standard room rate and runs a hefty €29 to €36 ($32 to $40) per person.

Some reviewers found fault with the layout of the Cozy Rooms, disliking the entry through the bathroom. Those who stayed in rooms at the back of the hotel, primarily on lower flowers, criticized the uninspiring views.

It’s worth asking for a street-facing “Barcelona” room, which is only about $20 more.

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Urbane in-the-know European travelers – especially couples – craving five-star luxury at a (relatively) affordable price point.

We like: The concierge team. Instead of directing me to the mediocre, touristy restaurants that plague Passeig de Gràcia, they suggested several of my own local favorites.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The Mood Rooftop. Its spectacular views are readily apparent, but I especially appreciated its sedate, sophisticated vibe. When so many of Barcelona’s rooftop bars are packed with young scenesters smoking and shouting over loud house music, this one is a tranquil oasis. Keep in mind that it’s open seasonally and book accordingly.

We think you should know: The pool deck’s sun loungers are snapped up on hot summer days and the small pool quickly gets crowded; it’s best to enjoy it early in the day.

We’d do this differently next time: If I was going splurge on a corner suite, which occupies the second to the seventh floors, I’d ask for one on a higher floor for better views.

source Business Insider

The One Barcelona is one of the city’s top-rated luxury hotels and it’s easy to see why. Stylish design, first-rate service, and an excellent entry-level price point are all deserving of praise but it’s the prime location that gives it a real edge. Staying here means you’re within walking distance of the major sites but also in a quieter corner, giving you a breather from Barcelona’s ever-present tourist crush.

Interiors, from the minimal common spaces to the mod guestrooms, are decorated in a contemporary-meets-classic design that manages to feel effortlessly luxurious. Rooms and suites are spacious and serene, outfitted with neutral modern furnishings, light-wood floors, plush area rugs, and supremely comfortable King-size beds. All come with the same luxe amenities, so forgoing the suite isn’t a compromise, though sunny, city-view rooms are definitely worth the upgrade.

The rooftop terrace – complete with plunge pool, upscale bar, and fantastic city vistas – is reason alone for staying here; as it’s open seasonally, from April through October, be sure to plan accordingly.