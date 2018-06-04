This is the one suit you should build your wardrobe around, according to the tailor duo who dress celebrities and City bankers

caption Jack Stammers (L) and Will Davison (R) of Jack Davison Bespoke. source Hannah Miles for Jack Davison Bespoke

Choosing a suit is tough.

Jack Davison Bespoke owners, tailors Jack Stammers and Will Davison, told Business Insider the one suit you should build your wardrobe around.

The tailors have attracted VIP clients including Rio Ferdinand and vlogger Jim Chapman.

According to Davison, “your first suit needs to be one that’s transferable for a lot of occasions.”

Buying a suit can be an arduous task for anyone. With the countless styles, patterns, and fabrics on offer, it’s easy to get lost in the myriad of options available to you.

Fortunately, two tailors from London have divulged what they believe to be the perfect suit to build your wardrobe around.

Jack Stammers and Will Davison are attempting to bring the “flair” of Savile Row to the City of London – London’s historic financial district.

“We both worked at a well-known tailor in Mayfair,” Davison says. “The more we got into it the more we had visions of what we’d like to do, then we just noticed there was a big gap in the market.”

The duo opened Jack Davison Bespoke in the heart of City, with the intention of getting professionals “dressing a bit more excitingly.”

Just over a year and a half in, they’ve attracted celebrity fans including Rio Ferdinand and vlogger Jim Chapman.

The key to looking good all the time, they say, is to start with a classic grey or navy suit.

“I say to my clients: unless they’ve got something very clear in their heads that they want for their first suit, I’d always encourage someone to go for a classic grey or a classic navy because that way you’re going to get the most wear out of it,” Stammers said.

“The beauty of that is they’ll go with most shirts too: whites, blues, stripes… They’re really versatile, [and look] nice with brown or black shoes.”

Davison added: “When you’re building your wardrobe, your first suit needs to be one that’s transferable for a lot of occasions and just look really good all the time.”

So if you’re heading to the tailors for the first time, or even buying off the peg – starting your look in navy or grey will set you on the path to sartorial success.