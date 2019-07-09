13 stars we think should play the live-action versions of iconic Disney characters

Halle Bailey was just recently cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of the classic Disney movie “The Little Mermaid.”

“The Little Mermaid” isn’t the only live-action adaption Disney has planned over the next few years and we already have some casting ideas in mind.

These 13 actors could be great for playing some iconic roles in the upcoming remakes, both announced and unannounced.

With “Lion King” on the horizon, and “Dumbo” and “Aladdin” already dropping earlier this year, Disney’s pretty dedicated to adapting a lot of its classic animated movies.

And one of the most exciting parts of any Disney re-make is seeing which actors get cast in some iconic roles. Just recently, Disney announced it was casting black musician and actress as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” which stirred up both negative reactions and overwhelmingly positive ones.

And although it’s never easy for an actor to tackle such memorable roles, here are some stars we would like to see play Disney characters.

Daveed Diggs could bring the vocal chops and humor to Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid.”

Daveed Diggs has an impressive background, appearing on sitcoms like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Black-ish.” He’s also won a Tony award for his performance in “Hamilton.”

Plus, with “Hamilton” co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said to be working on the soundtrack for upcoming “The Little Mermaid” remake, it could seriously make sense to cast Diggs in the film, especially since we already know he and Miranda can create some musical magic together.

With such a mix of musical chops and comedic talent, casting Diggs as the loveable crab that sings “Under the Sea” feels right – especially with Miranda working on the film’s soundtrack.

Lizzo has already shown that she can sing Ursula’s most famous track.

caption Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” and Lizzo. source Disney/ CraSH/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

Although actress Melissa McCarthy is already reported to have been cast as Ursula in the upcoming “Little Mermaid” remake, musician Lizzo could also be a great pick.

In a now-viral video, the “Juice” singer shared a clip of her singing Ursula’s biggest track, “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – she even painted her body purple and dressed like the villain.

After seeing the video, many fans have expressed their desire to see this musician take on the role of this underwater Disney villain. After all, who wouldn’t want to hear the songstress belt out some Disney classics?

Anthony Hopkins seems perfectly capable of adding a dark edge to “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” villain Claude Frollo.

A few versions of The Hunchback of Notre Dame” have been created in the past but Disney added this film to its lineup earlier this year – and it reportedly plans to give it a dark twist.

And if we’re talking dark twists, who better to play the film’s villain Claude Frollo than an actor who’s known for his impressive performance in a famously evil role?

Anthony Hopkins is well-known and highly praised for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” – and we can only imagine what sort of darkness he could bring to the Frollo character.

Oscar Isaac can have another shot at playing a villain by tackling the role of Captain Hook in “Peter Pan.”

caption Captain Hook from “Peter Pan” and Oscar Issac. source Disney/Jimmy Olsen/Media Punch

Many actors have played Captain Hook in various TV and film adaptions over the years but for Disney’s upcoming “Peter Pan” remake, Guatemalan-born Oscar Isaac could be a great choice to play this legendary villain.

Isaac has actually played a bad guy already – back in 2016, the Golden-Globe-winning actor played the villain in “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which was poorly received by critics and viewers alike.

But in that film, the actor wore a 40-pound suit, wasn’t seen by viewers, and wasn’t really able to move, per an interview with IndieWire.

By starring in “Peter Pan,” Isaac would have another chance to play a villain but this time, viewers could see Isaac’s face … and he’d certainly be able to move.

Ali Wong can add plenty of humor and wit to Tinkerbell.

Although there are already some reports that Reese Witherspoon is set to play Tinkerbell in the “Tink” offshoot (and maybe the “Peter Pan” remake as well), there’s still not much information about future casting decisions for these magical films.

Although Witherspoon would be a solid choice, actress and comedian Ali Wong would also be a great pick for the role of Tink.

Between her rising stardom on the hit Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” her stand-up comedy acts, and her voice work on shows like “Bojack Horseman” and “Tuca and Bertie,” Wong could certainly add a bit of humor to this beloved, famously sassy Disney character.

Michael B. Jordan would be a pretty great choice to play Prince Charming.

One of the upcoming Disney live-action projects is a movie about Prince Charming, although it’s unclear whether it’d be about the prince from “Cinderella” or “Snow White.”

To play the titular role, you may want to look no further than Michael B. Jordan. The actor has an impressive acting history and quite a range – he played a beloved football star on “Friday Night Lights” back in the mid-2000s and a villain in “Black Panther” in 2018.

Jordan’s variety of roles shows that he’s capable of playing a charming character – and even one with a little more depth than he was granted in the animated version.

Ian Armitage has already had impressive roles and he could be a great choice for the titular role in “Pinocchio.”

After “Paddington” director Paul King dropped out of the project in early 2019, not much information has been released about the production of the live-action remake of “Pinocchio.” But when the project does ramp back up, directors might want to consider casting rising star Ian Armitage for the titular role.

The “Young Sheldon” and “Big Little Lies” actor has already tackled major roles on TV and the young star could be a great choice for this big-screen Disney film.

It would be cool to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Jiminy Cricket.

caption Jiminy Cricket in “Pinocchio” and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. source Disney/zz/KGC-254/STAR MAX/IPx

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson already proved his voice acting and singing skills in Disney’s “Moana” back in 2016 – he was widely praised for his role as demigod Maui in the film and many fans might like to see this actor in another Disney hit.

By playing the sidekick who is quite literally Pinocchio’s conscience, Johnson would surely be able to provide a little bit of comedic relief in this remake of a Disney classic.

Chris Hemsworth already played a god and hero so he already seems pretty prepared to take on the role of Hercules.

caption Hercules in “Hercules” and Chris Hemsworth. source Disney/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2019

Although it’s not clear yet if Disney plans to remake “Hercules” any time soon, we already have some casting ideas.

Chris Hemsworth already has experience playing a god, as seen in his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thor. So the MCU actor already seems pretty prepared to play this film’s titular hero – especially since Hercules, like Thor, is also a god.

Ralph Fiennes’ experience playing a famous villain makes him perfect for the role of Hades in “Hercules.”

Known most for his villainous turn as Lord Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” series, Ralph Fiennes is a multifaceted actor whose career has reached such award-nominated highs as “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Schindler’s List.”

This English actor nailed playing a villain during his stint as Voldemort and it’d be interesting to see what he’d bring to the role of the menacing, silly villain Hades.

Cynthia Erivo has the perfect vocals and acting chops to play Elsa in “Frozen.”

A live-action “Frozen” doesn’t seem to be in the works yet, but if the Disney musical hit is remade, UK-born theater star Cynthia Erivo could make a pretty great Elsa

Erivo has already shown off her vocal skills, exemplified by her Tony win for “The Color Purple,” showing the star could surely belt out a killer rendition of “Let it Go.”

Plus, she can act – in 2018 she starred in “Widows” and “Bad Times at the El Royale,” both of which made a great first impression on many filmgoers.

Randall Park could bring the humor to Olaf from “Frozen.”

Broadway star Josh Gad does an incredible job voicing the silly snowman Olaf in the “Frozen” franchise – but a live-action remake of this hit film would give more comedians a chance to take a crack at this role.

Based on his past performances in rom-coms and on sitcoms, it seems comedian and “Fresh Off the Boat” star Randall Park certainly has the sense of humor and comedic timing needed to play this hilariously lovable sidekick.

It seems like Hugh Grant has what it takes to play Merlin in “The Sword in the Stone.”

caption Merlin from “The Sword in the Stone” and Hugh Grant. source Disney/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Written by “Game of Thrones” writer Bryan Cogman and set to be directed by “28 Weeks Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the Disney remake of “The Sword in the Stone” is reportedly in the works.

One of the biggest roles in the film is the over-the-top wizard Merlin and actor Hugh Grant could be a great casting choice, especially considering he can sing and dance. With a history in theater and a knack for the dramatic, who better equipped to perform “Higitus Figitus”?