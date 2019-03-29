The persistent ‘burning smell’ in Singapore’s air is expected to ease in early April

An increase in rain showers is expected over the region due to inter-monsoon conditions in early April Singapore Press Holdings

With an increase in rain showers expected in the next one or two weeks, it’s safe to say that the “burning smell” that has been reported over many areas in Singapore should occur less frequently, said the National Environmental Agency (NEA).

According to The Straits Times, the strong burning smell – similar to the haze – had first been reported by residents living in the eastern parts of Singapore on February 8.

In a report released on Thursday (March 28), NEA said that the source of the “intermittent burning smell” has been traced to hotspots with smoke plumes of Southern Johor, which has been experiencing hot and dry weather due to the dry phase of the Northeast Monsoon.

Thankfully, an increase in rain showers is expected over the region due to inter-monsoon conditions in early April. This will help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell in the next couple of weeks, NEA said.

According to the authority, the Pollution Standards Index (PSI) across Singapore at 11pm on Wednesday night ranged from 52-67, which is classified as the moderate range. The 1-hr PM2.5 readings ranged from 1-53µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre), which is a band I (Normal) reading.

Activities can be carried out as usual given the current air quality, NEA said.

The agency also said that they are closely monitoring the air quality and will provide updates on any significant changes to the air quality situation.

