The Philippines is overwhelmed by 10 million excess mangoes after a bout of weirdly warm weather

The Philippines is overflowing with millions of unwanted mangoes after a hot weather patch yielded a monstrous crop.

“There is a surplus of about 2 million kilos of mangoes now, ” agriculture secretary Emmanuel Pinol told reporters on June 3. That’s about 10 million individual mangoes.

On Monday Pinol rolled out a series of gimmicks to try to sell the fruit before they spoil. He launched mango-cooking classes, mango festivals, and dozens of mango market stalls.

Pinol said the El Niño climate cycle is to blame for giving the nation a drier and warmer wet season than usual

Luzon is the largest and most populated of the Philippine archipelago’s more than 7,000 islands, which are currently experiencing fallout from the El Niño weather pattern.

El Niño – a shift in wind patterns which occurs every two to seven years – heats the Pacific Ocean. This sends warmer currents to The Philippines, making it drier and warmer.

caption Mangoes on sale at the Mango Festival in Manilla. source Department of Agriculture/AFID

Pinol said the “bumper harvest of mango” was caused by “the long dry spell caused by El Niño which precipitated profuse flowering and fruiting this season.”

On Monday, Pinol announced a series of measures to try to shift the fruit before it goes off.

caption Manilla, the capital of Philippines. source r.nagy / Shutterstock

This included the “Metro Mango” campaign, which will see dozens of fresh fruit stalls selling discount mangoes in Manilla. There are also government-organized mango cooking classes, and a mango festival in mid-June.

The average mango weighs 200 grams, one fifth of a kilo.

The cost for a kilogram of mangoes has dropped as low as 20 Philippine pesos (about $0.40). Pinol said he hopes to shift one million kilograms of fresh mangoes in June alone.

DWRS Commando Radio Global reported that some farms have given up hope of making money on the excess mangoes, and are giving them away for free.

Pinol wrote on his Facebook page on Monday that Japanese fruit importer Diamond Star Corporation had just purchased 100,000 kilograms of mangoes.