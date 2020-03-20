3 reasons why you should watch ‘The Platform,’ a Netflix thriller about social class that’s like a Spanish ‘Parasite’

caption “The Platform” is a dystopian, Spanish-language thriller. source Netflix

“The Platform” (“El Hoyo”) is a Spanish-language dystopian thriller that premieres on Netflix Friday.

The movie follows a group of inmates housed in a vertical prison, where each day, a platform filled with delicious food descends from the top of the structure to the very bottom – meaning those on the lowest levels almost always go hungry.

One inmate named Goreng tries to even the odds after nearly being killed and eaten by his cellmate – but discovers there’s more to the prison than he anticipated.

Overall, “The Platform” is a smart and super-timely thriller that’s reminiscent of Bong Joon-ho movies like “Parasite” and “Snowpiercer.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Platform,” a Spanish-language dystopian thriller that premieres on Netflix Friday, is one of the most exciting new additions to the streaming service – and one that you should watch immediately.

The film focuses on a group of inmates incarcerated in a vertical prison, with levels ranging from one into the hundreds.

Each prisoner gets their daily allotment of food via a platform that’s loaded with delicious food at the top, and then slowly descends to the bottom – with those on the higher levels eating so much that by the time the platform reaches the lower levels, there’s nothing left.

The prisoners are housed two to a level, and are reassigned to a new floor every month. And each prisoner is allowed to bring one item into the facility with them – some bring weapons, and others bring pets or books.

After nearly being killed and eaten by his desperate cellmate while they’re on level 171, an inmate named Goreng tries to even the odds, but soon finds out that there’s more to the prison’s system than meets the eye.

With its messages about greed and class, “The Platform” is timely, interesting, and upsetting all at once. Here are three reasons why you should stream this Spanish-language thriller ASAP.

caption Emilio Buale (left) and Iván Massagué star in “The Platform.” source Netflix

The concept is refreshingly dystopian

All of the action in “The Platform” takes place in a hellish vertical prison, where the upper floors are able to eat more than their fill to survive, while the lower floors resort to violence and, frequently, cannibalism in order to make it to the next month alive.

Much like other dystopian films like “The Hunger Games” or “High-Rise,” the success of “The Platform” relies solely on its concept – and cleverly includes flashbacks to Goreng’s intake interview, which both explain how the prison operates, and also gives us insight into Goreng’s psyche (he voluntarily entered the facility to “quit smoking and read ‘Don Quixote'”).

The film does an excellent job of giving viewers just enough information to horrify them, eventually building to a jaw-dropping revelation – all while making the world of the prison seem scarily realistic.

caption “The Platform” is a Spanish language film. source Netflix

‘The Platform’ features some timely messages about human greed and social class – and is reminscent of films like ‘Parasite’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ in the best way possible

The main issue Goreng takes with the prison is one that many inmates share: the fact that if the people on the higher levels just ate what they needed to survive – and nothing more – there would be enough food to feed the remaining inmates on lower floors.

But of course, those on the upper levels feel entitled to their daily feasts, especially if they recently came from a lower floor – and, in some cases, even torment those stuck below them.

The lack of compassion Goreng witnesses from the upper levels eventually leads him to team up with his new cellmate, Baharat. Together, the two devise a strategy: take the platform down to the lower levels, and act as guards, thereby making sure that there’s enough food to reach the bottom.

Of course, Goreng and Baharat’s scheme doesn’t go exactly as planned, as unabashed greed is too often the motivating factor for prisoners, especially on lower floors. The film’s exploration of the effects of this greed – and how those above frequently feel no remorse about denying those below – calls to mind some of Bong Joon-ho’s films like “Parasite” and “Snowpiercer” especially.

And like Chris Evans’ character in “Snowpiercer,” Goreng and Baharat are determined to even the playing field – even if they don’t live to see the final results.

caption Iván Massagué stars as Goreng in “The Platform.” source Netflix

The plot will have you guessing up until the very end

Even though the concept is pretty straightforward, the movie’s various twists and turns – as well as the dream sequences and flashbacks included – make it a suspenseful and thrilling watch.

With a major death occurring halfway through the film – and new characters introduced at every turn -it’s clear that in the world of “The Platform,” anything is possible. The question remains: will Goreng and Baharat be able to overthrow the system before they’re killed themselves?

Overall, ‘The Platform’ is a timely dystopian thriller that’s a searing indictment of privilege and greed

It’s available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, and you can watch the trailer below.