The pound is tanking after Theresa May’s Brexit secretary resigns, saying he can’t support her EU withdrawal plan

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned, saying he cannot “in good conscience” support Theresa May’s Brexit plan

May’s 585-page plan was unveiled on Wednesday night.

Follow the pound’s movements live at Markets Insider.

LONDON – The British pound tumbled 1.3% in Thursday trading after Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigned, saying he cannot “in good conscience” support Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

He announced his resignation on Thursday morning, and said he retained an “enduring respect” for the prime minister.

Even before Raab’s announcement, the British currency seemed to take a wary view of May’s 585-page Brexit deal unveiled Wednesday evening, tipping into the red Thursday morning.

Even without additional Tory uproar about the deal, there are plenty of hurdles: President of the European Council Donald Tusk described the deal as a “lose-lose” situation, and EU chief Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier warned of a “long road ahead.” There’s also a potential Parliamentary vote in early December, with the possibility of dissent from the Northern Irish politicians, Conservative Brexiters, Remainers, and the opposition Labour party.

“In other words, there is plenty of reason why the pound isn’t in any rush to celebrate Wednesday’s developments,” Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex, said in an email.

