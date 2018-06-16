We toured the heavily-armed and stealthy warship that may be the US Navy’s next frigate

source Fincantieri

The US Navy announced in February that five types of warships would compete for a bid to supply the branch with 20 next-generation guided-missile frigates.

And last week, we got to tour one of those five frigates: Fincantieri’s FREMM Alpino, a ship outfitted with anti-submarine systems.

“The world has changed certainly in the last two years when you take look at what Russia is doing and what China is doing,” retired Admiral Rick Hunt, who now works for Fincantieri, told Business Insider on the ship’s bridge. “And frankly, I think that means we got to up the game of the high-low mix that we have traditionally held,” Hunt said.

“We got our Aegis fleet of destroyers and cruisers,” Hunt said, but “we need to have kind of a smaller utility ship that covers down on the rest, that gives you forward presence, independent ops, escort capability … and value added to the larger carrier strike groups.”

And that is exactly what the heavily-armed Alpino can provide, Hunt said, adding that it’s a frigate with “destroyer-like capabilities.”

Check it out below:

The Alpino is about 472 feet long, about 65 feet wide, has about a 17 foot-draft, and a total displacement of 6,500 tons.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

The ship accommodates about 200 people, and has a full load displacement of about 6,500 tons.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

Now let’s go aboard.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

As you can see, the ship has a lot of angles and is rather stealthy. Not as stealthy, as say, the new Zumwalt destroyers, but stealthy nonetheless.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

This is the bridge, which is very open and provides a 180-degree view from the bow.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Here’s another angle, with the captain’s chair in front.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

And here’s a shot from the bridge looking onto the bow. Although we weren’t allowed on the bow, you can see the 16 multi-functional VLS missile tubes situated behind the 76mm Oto-Breda gun.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The Alpino we toured was operated by the Italian Navy (Fincantieri is an Italian company), and therefore if the US purchases the Alpino design, it will equip the ships with its own systems.

The US has already decided that the two 76mm guns on the bow and stern will be replaced by 57mm Mark 110 guns, and that there will be 32 multi-functional VLS tubes instead of 16.

The US has not yet determined which other systems will be onboard, but Hunt said that the Navy might even consider putting high-energy lasers or a rail gun on the frigate.

Source: Fincantieri

Here’s a shot of the other 76mm gun on the stern overlooking the flight deck.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

The Alpino also has two Leonardo Oto Melara/Oerlikon KBA 25mm cannons.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

Here’s the other one.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

It can also carry four to eight Teseo Otomat Mk-2/A anti-ship and land attack missile tubes.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

Two SLAT anti-torpedo countermeasure systems.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

Two anti-air decoy launching systems.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

And two triple-tube torpedo launchers, which shoot out the side above water.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

Here’s a shot of the engine room.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The Alpino is basically a hybrid, powered by one 32 megawatt gas turbine engine and two 2.2 megawatt electrically powered engines, bringing the ship to a maximum speed of more than 31 mph.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Source: Fincantieri

As an anti-submarine warfare ship, the Alpino has a variety of sensors, including the main Thales variable-depth sonar seen below, which is deployed into the water through the door in the background.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Here’s a better shot of the Thales sensor (the yellow part), and the door through which it is deployed.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

And this is the towed array sonar, which uncoils into the water much like a radio antenna.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The ship also has air and surface search radars, and commercial radars.

The Alpino also has a modern damage control system, with multiple cameras and damage control monitors throughout the ship, an atomized demineralized water sprinkler system and more.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Here’s one of the two hangar bays, which can hold NH-90 or EH101 helicopters.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The US, however, has required the frigate it chooses to be able to hold one MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, while the other hangar bay will probably be used for unmanned aerial vehicles.

And here’s the flight deck, with an NH-90 on the left.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Here’s a close up of the chopper.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

And lastly, here’s a shot of the flight deck from the control tower.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

The US will award the contract to one of the five ships in 2020.