The powerful S$999 Dyson V11 is the perfect Christmas gift to myself – but there’s one thing about it I just can’t handle

It’s no surprise that Dyson vacuum cleaners are highly-coveted. Considered the gold standard of cordless vacuum cleaners, the now-Singapore-based firm’s stick cleaners are powerful and an absolute breeze to use.

The only hurdle may be how much you’re willing to spend on a vacuum cleaner.

At S$999, the price tag on the latest version of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaner is a hard pill to swallow, but the V11 boasts a whole range of revolutionary features from longer battery life to artificial intelligence (AI) sensors.

Launched in May this year, the V11 Absolute has been on my wish list for several months now. I’ve held off on making the purchase so far, because I can’t seem to justify spending a grand on a vacuum cleaner when my old V7 works just fine.

By a stroke of luck, the folks at Dyson somehow read my mind and loaned me a unit to try out for a review.

After a few months with the V11, here’s what’s helping me decide if I should take the S$1,000 plunge or hang on to the older model a little longer:

First, some background.

Dyson’s V11 is quite literally a powerhouse – with 185AW suction power, it is way more powerful that the V10’s 150AW, and a galaxy away from the 100AW on my old V7.

It also has a 60min run time, the same as the V10, but double the battery life of the V7.

Note: the battery life changes according to the mode it is on, and the surface it is cleaning.

The newest Dyson vacuum cleaner uses 14 concentric array cyclones to suck dirt and dust – even microscopic ones – into a 0.54 litre bin.

This is the soft roller cleaner head, which I used mainly on hard floors. As with the V7, this cleaner head was a lifesaver when it came to cleaning up my toddler son’s snack and meal crumbs.

Its soft bristles help to trap fine dirt so well that I hardly need to check for missed spots.

This will probably be the head most people use most often.

With the Dyson V11 Absolute comes the High Torque Cleaner head, which the UK-founded company says is its most powerful cleaner head yet.

This is also the only cleaner head that the AI works with.

It is easier to maneuver than the original soft roller head.

Instead of just soft bristles, the high torque head comes with both soft and hard bristles, which makes it adaptable to different floor types.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

In this video, you’ll be able to hear how the suction automatically becomes stronger when the cleaner head senses a softer surface.

I really appreciated having this cleaner head. Thanks to the mix of bristle types, it worked very well on removing bits of food that were stuck to the floor, but also picked up tiny crumbs effortlessly.

The high torque head is most suitable for homes with a mix of floor types, such as carpet and hard wood.

There is an LCD screen at the top of the vacuum cleaner, which lets you select which power mode to use – Eco, Med or Boost. With the high torque head, the machine auto-detects what mode works best for the type of surface it is cleaning.

It also tells you how much time is left before your battery goes flat, something I greatly appreciated since my V7 always dies on me when I least expect it.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

These are the other heads that came with the V11 Absolute. Since I focused mainly on cleaning up food crumbs and fallen hair, I did not actually have to use them all.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

With all the added power, especially when on the “Boost” mode, I found cleaning deeper surfaces a lot easier. One of the places I used the vacuum cleaner most in was in between sofa seat cushions, where my son drops biscuit crumbs on a daily basis.

The crevice tool is perfect for this task.

With more power, comes higher expectations, so I was pretty disappointed to find that the V11 was heavier than both the V10 and the V7. At 2.97kg, it is heavier than the V10 by 470 grammes and the V11 by 0.57 grammes.

Now, that might not sound like a lot, but when you’re twisting and turning your wrist and maneuvering the device for an extended period of time, a little bit of weight makes all the difference.

Having said that, the V11’s weight is not so much as issue when cleaning the floor, but became a hindrance when I had to clean higher surfaces.

Cleaning areas above grouns – such as the windowsill – was a pain.

For example, I tried to use the V11 to clean the car once and quickly decided to never do it again – my arm was actually kind of sore as if I’d just done an intense workout.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

All in all, the V11 encompasses so many things I love about Dyson vacuum cleaners, from a powerful suction to an easy-to-empty bin. The new and improved features such as improved battery life and AI-powered detection were enough to win me over.

Is it worth S$999? I’d say yes, definitely, especially with all the cleaning power you can get out of just one machine.

But since I rely on my handheld vacuum cleaner to clean up the food crumbs inside my car, I think I’ll sit this one out for the time being – just in case Dyson releases a lighter version that is equally powerful (pretty please?).

I’d still recommend the V11 to anyone in a heartbeat, but my advice is to try it out for a good 10mins at the store and make sure you’re strong enough to handle it first.

Maybe it's a sign that I should hit the gym.

