The pre-Avengers: Endgame madness in Singapore isn’t over – now someone is selling a 4 min 30 sec leak of the movie for S$5

Everyone is hyped up for Marvel’s most anticipated film of the year, and fans in Singapore are no exception.

The pre-ordering of Avengers: Endgame movie tickets on April 10 had crashed several cinema sites in Singapore – and left more than 62,000 hopeful fans in the online queue on Shaw Theater’s website.

The treacherous booking process was not the end – many scalpers started to take advantage of many fans not obtaining tickets to sell the ones they had at prices as high as S$600 (US$442).

4min 30secs worth of leaks for S$5

Tickets aren’t the only things being sold for ridiculous prices on the internet.

A seller on the e-market platform Carousell claimed to have 4 minutes and 30 seconds worth of the movie’s leaks in possession, and intended to sell it for S$5.

According to the listing, the seller said that interested parties could message them directly through Carousell to obtain screenshots of the leaks for free beforehand as the app does not allow for videos to be exchanged.

“The rest of the vid will be sent to you after the money is transferred,” the seller said in their listing.

The post has since been taken down from Carousell, and it is unconfirmed if anyone had bought the leaked footage from the seller.

In response to queries from Business Insider, a Carousell spokesman said: “Carousell removed the listing on the grounds of copyright infringement.”

Directors urge fans not to spoil the movie

As the film’s premiere date in Singapore approaches, the last thing fans would want is to be spoiled before watching the film for themselves.

Directors of the film – The Russo Brothers – have also taken to social media to urge fans to keep spoilers to themselves.

In a tweet posted on April 16 accompanied with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame, The Russo Brothers said: “This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises.”

“When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it to be spoiled for you,” the directors added.

