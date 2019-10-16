The Premier Asian Sourcing Show in Hong Kong Every October

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 October 2019 – The 2019 edition of MEGA SHOW Series, one of the most important annual sourcing events in Hong Kong, opens today and will run during October 20-23 and October 27-29 to greet tens of thousands global buyers who are keen on looking for new products and suppliers from Asia.









Taking place at the world-class venue Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the 2-part MEGA SHOW Series once again managed to gather over 3,250 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions in 4,300 booths to present their latest best offers over seven days across 2 weeks. On show is a wide range of GIFTS & PREMIUMS, HOUSEWARES, KITCHEN & DINING, HOME TEXTILES & DÉCOR, OUTDOOR & SPORTING GEAR, CHRISTMAS, FESTIVE & SEASONAL, TOYS & GAMES, BABY & NURSERY, GIFTWRAP & PACKAGING, STATIONERY, TRAVEL GOODS, FASHION ACCESSORIES, BATHROOM ACCESSORIES Plus GO GREEN eco-friendly products.

During October 20-23 at the first phase of the mega event, over 2,800 exhibitors will be featured under five concurrent product theme shows: Asian Gifts & Premiums Show, Asian Toys & Baby Products Show, Asian Festive, Christmas & Seasonal Show, Asian Housewares & Kitchen Show and the newly-added Asian Sporting Goods Show. Making return to the show are the two not-to-be-missed zones: DESIGN STUDIO and NEW START-UP ZONE — both gathering design-led firms and start-ups from Asia and showcasing their diverse artistic and innovative capabilities.

The Show Organiser this year continues to offer a host of value-added services during the show days to render visiting buyers an exceptional showground experience, plus the highly welcomed special cash incentive program to attract more overseas buyers to attend. A user-friendly exhibitor locator system, free shuttle bus service, VIP buyer lounges, free Wi-Fi access, business centre, as well as travel and accommodation assistance are all available throughout the show.

The phase 2 of the MEGA SHOW Series to be staged from October 27-29 is featuring another 450 companies presented in 3 concurrent distinct product theme shows: Asian Gifts & Travel Goods Show, Asian Stationery Show and Asian Sanitary & Bathroom Accessories Show. Spotlight in 2019 is the newly-added Fashion Accessories Section at Asian Gifts & Travel Goods Show to cater the fast-growing market demand for the product category. The second phase serves as a perfect final round-up for global buyers to complete their South China-Hong Kong’s sourcing and buying calendar.

Entering the 28th year, MEGA SHOW Series is now regarded as an important trade show platform in Hong Kong every October for Asian suppliers in industries of gifts, premiums, toys, housewares and various kinds of lifestyle consumer products to promote their ready-to-launch fresh releases and expand their customer base both in Asia and global markets. The rapid growth in Asian domestic demand in recent years has attracted an increasing number of global companies exhibiting at the MEGA SHOW Series, resulting in an even wider and more comprehensive selection of consumer retail ranges presented to both Asian and worldwide audience of sourcing professionals.