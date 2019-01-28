10 things you probably didn’t know about ‘The Princess Diaries’

caption Anne Hathaway starred in “The Princess Diaries” first and second films. source Buena Vista Films

During an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Hathaway confirmed there will be a third “Princess Diaries” film.

The first two films were directed by Garry Marshall, who made a cameo in the film as did his daughter and grandchildren.

You might be surprised to learn that Hathaway had plenty of creative input in the film and the broken hairbrush and pore strips can be credited to her.

Anne Hathaway is a queen of the people and giving her subjects exactly what they want: A third installment of “The Princess Diaries.” Hathaway finally confirmed that the rumors were true and Queen Mia Thermopolis is officially returning to the big screen.

So far, we don’t have many details on what fans can expect from the new film, but one thing is for sure, Julia Andrews is coming back.

While we collectively wait for a release date and confirmation of Chris Pine’s return, relive the magic of the royal film with 10 things you didn’t know about “The Princess Diaries” first two films.

Several big-name actors had small roles in the film.

caption You might have forgotten when Mandy Moore sang in “The Princess Diaries.” source Buena Vista Pictures

2001 was nearly two decades ago and, if you haven’t watched the OG “Princess Diaries” film since then, you’ve probably forgotten that both Mandy Moore and Sandra Oh were featured in the film. Moore, who is a lead character on the award-winning show “This Is Us,” played mean girl Lana Thomas, and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh played Vice Principal Gupta.

Fat Louie was more than just a Hollywood trained cat.

caption Fat Louie can be found on IMDB. source Buena Vista Pictures

Fat Louie, aka the unrecognized star of the films, wasn’t just a well-trained Hollywood actor – he was also Anne Hathaway’s in real life pet. Or, at least one of the four cats that played the character was owned by Hathaway. Fun fact, Fat Louie even has an IMDB page.

“The Princess Diaries” was Hathaway’s first film.

caption “The Princess Diaries” put Anne Hathaway on the map. source Buena Vista Pictures

Although Hathaway had previously appeared in the TV series “Get Real,” the Meg Cabot book-turned-movie was Hathaway’s first Hollywood film.

She told Glamour magazine in 2013 that her starring role as a princess in this hit film caused her to be labeled as a “good girl” in the industry, a label she spent years trying to break free of.

The frontman for Rooney played a major character.

caption Robert Schwartzman played Michael Moscovitz in the first “The Princess Diaries.” source Buena Vista Pictures

California rock band Rooney has a strong connection to the world of Mia Thermopolis in that frontman Robert Schwartzman played her unrequited love interest, Michael Moscovitz. Schwartzman didn’t appear in the sequel because he was touring with his band – which just so happens to be the same way his character was written off the film.

The original books were partially inspired by Meg Cabot’s life.

caption Cabot wrote that she often liked to imagine she came from royalty. source Buena Vista Pictures

On her website, Meg Cabot wrote that parts of “The Princess Diaries” were inspired by her real life, namely the fact that her mom dated one of her teachers after her dad died. Cabot wrote she also used to imagine that her “real” parents were royalty and thus Mia Thermopolis was born.

Director Garry Marshall had a cameo in the original film.

caption Marshall can be seen in the back left of the photo. source Buena Vista Pictures

The late Garry Marshall had a hidden cameo you probably missed in the first film. According to Bustle, Marshall appears at the end of the first movie at the annual Genovia independence ball. Since Marshall’s passing in 2016, it’s not confirmed who will direct the third installment of the “The Princess Diaries” films.

Marshall made the film for his granddaughters.

caption Marshall was inspired to make the film by his granddaughters. source Getty

In a 2001 red carpet interview, Marshall said he made “The Princess Diaries” for his granddaughters, claiming the film was a “Pretty Women” for teenagers. For reference, Marshall was the director of Julia Roberts’s “Pretty Women” and made several references to the film in “Princess Diaries.”

Marshall’s granddaughters make cameos in both films.

caption Kathleen Marshall played Charlotte Kutaway in “The Princess Diaries.” source Buena Vista Pictures

Both of Marshall’s granddaughters, Lily and Charlotte, have cameos in the films. The duo star as autograph seekers in the first film and appear in the second film as Princess Camille and Princess Grace respectively. And Marshall’s daughter Kathleen appears in both films as Charlotte Kutaway, the queen of Genovia’s secretary.

Hathaway had plenty of creative input in the film.

caption It was Hathaway’s idea to wear a pore strip on her nose. source Buena Vista Pictures

In a 2001 interview with Screen Slam, Hathaway said Marshall allowed the actors to give plenty of creative input into the film. Of the several Hathaway contributions, she inspired the infamous retainer, the breaking of the hairbrush pre-makeover, and the wearing of a pore strip in the film.

The soundstage the film was shot on is named after Julie Andrews.

caption Julie Andrews has a soundstage named after her. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival

First of all, “Princess Diaries” is a Disney film, which means technically Mia Thermopolis is a Disney princess. Secondly, this was the second movie Andrews filmed that took place on soundstage 2 and in honor of her association with the stage, Disney renamed it for her. Andrews had previously filmed “Mary Poppins” on the same soundstage in 1964 before starring as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in 2001.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.